Tesla Introduces Its Own $300 Version of Apple's Canceled AirPower Charger
Late last month, Elon Musk decided to start a feud with Apple. What feels like a million years later, Tesla has introduced a $300 wireless charging mat that promises some of the features that were supposed to be included in Apple’s AirPower. The concept for AirPower was simple: A...
Yikes! Hackers Had Access to LastPass Users' Password Vaults
A major hack affecting password manager giant LastPass appears much worse than first thought. In an update announcement two days before Christmas, LastPass CEO Karim Toubba admitted the attackers were able to successfully copy a backup of customer vault data. With that data in hand, the attackers can potentially access users’ entire collection of passwords and other data stored with LastPass if they can find a way to guess a user’s master password.
TikTok Owner Admits Employees Accessed Data of U.S. Users and Journalists
ByteDance, the parent company behind TikTok, admitted this week a handful of its employees, some based in China, inappropriately accessed TikTok data of U.S. users and two journalists when conducting an investigation attempting to snuff out the source of a damning leak. TikTok CEO Shou Chew reportedly admitted the overreach...
