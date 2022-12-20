ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KKTV

1 dead, 2nd rescued in Colorado Springs during sub-zero temperatures

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A person is dead and at least one other was hospitalized following sub-zero temperatures in Colorado Springs this week. According to Colorado Springs police, a transient man was found dead in the 3600 block of Citadel Dr. on Thursday at about 2:30 p.m. The road is near N. Academy Boulevard and E. Platte Avenue.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo police: I-25 closed from West 29th to 13th streets

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking the public to use alternate routes due to a traffic crash on southbound I-25, Saturday evening on Dec. 24. PPD says southbound I-25 from the West 29th Street exit to the West 13th Street exit is closed due to a traffic crash. The public is […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

City buses pick up people fighting the cold to take them to warming shelters overnight

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the City of Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak Office of Emergency Management requested Mountain Metropolitan Transit buses to pick up people fighting the cold to take them to a warming shelter overnight. “The temperatures with this storm have dropped to dangerous, life-threatening levels and Mountain Metropolitan Transit is The post City buses pick up people fighting the cold to take them to warming shelters overnight appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Additional warming shelters opened at various locations in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--The City of Pueblo has issued for the Pueblo Transit Center to remain open as a warming shelter overnight beginning Thursday, Dec. 22, continuing overnight Friday, Dec. 23 and on Saturday, Dec. 24, due to freezing temperatures coming to the centennial state. However, the Transit Center in Pueblo only holds 25 people overnight. "We wanted The post Additional warming shelters opened at various locations in Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Homicide victim killed on Pueblo’s East Side identified

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified a man found unresponsive on Pueblo’s East Side in December. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) originally responded just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 to the 2000 block of East 14th Street on a report of a person not breathing. After the arrival of police, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Man found dead in freezing temps near Citadel Mall

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has confirmed one person died and another was hospitalized as a result of the dangerously cold temperatures that hit Southern Colorado on Thursday, Dec. 23. In response to an inquiry by FOX21 News, a spokesperson for CSPD confirmed that officers with the Sand Creek division found […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

1 in critical condition after reported accidental shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is fighting for his life after he was accidentally shot early Christmas Eve morning. Officers were called to Rusty Nail Point off Chelton and Hancock Expressway on a reported shooting just after 1 a.m. Saturday. They were told over the phone that a gun had gone off in a home and one person had been hit. The reported shooter was still at the house when police pulled up.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo family-owned business continues Christmas gift drive in honor of beloved son

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- At a Pueblo restaurant sits a mountain of presents, wrapped and ready to go for children in need. This act of holiday goodwill is all done in honor of a man who died more than 15 years ago when a drunk driver hit him. Taustin Chavez was just 19 years old The post Pueblo family-owned business continues Christmas gift drive in honor of beloved son appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Murder-suicide investigation: 2 found dead in Pueblo

UPDATE: FRIDAY 12/23/2022 2:55 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) says the two deaths are now being investigated as a murder-suicide. This is the 27th homicide investigation of 2022. The identities of the men will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner. Anyone with additional information regarding this incident, should contact Detective […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Harassment investigation leads police to fentanyl, meth inside Colorado Springs home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police say a harassment investigation led to officers discovering fentanyl and meth inside a home in Colorado Springs. Wednesday, officers responded to a harassment call for service on Hatch Circle just after 3:50 p.m. According to the police, officers found that the individuals involved with the harassment allegations had unrelated The post Harassment investigation leads police to fentanyl, meth inside Colorado Springs home appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Several arrests made Monday during illegal camping enforcement in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The police department's Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) said that it arrested at least three people Monday morning during routine enforcement of a city ordinance that bans camping within 100 feet of a creek or other waterway. However, police said that they took the suspects into custody not for violating the The post Several arrests made Monday during illegal camping enforcement in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo teen receives new bike after his was stolen

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A Pueblo teen was gifted a brand new bike through community donations after his was stolen outside a store in Pueblo on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) posted about the happy outcome on Twitter on Wednesday. PPD said the teen’s bike was originally stolen outside a business in the […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

Barricaded suspect in standoff with Pueblo Police

PUEBLO, Colo.(KRDO)-- A standoff is underway between a barricaded suspect and Pueblo Police at the Casa Del Sol apartment complex in Pueblo. The first reports of the standoff were reported to KRDO at around 2:40 P.M. Saturday. Pueblo Police confirmed that the barricaded suspect is wanted for multiple alleged armed...
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo County School District 70 announces sole finalist for superintendent

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo County School District 70 announced a finalist for superintendent. According to the D70 Board of Education, Ronda Rein is the sole finalist for the position. According to the district's website, Rein is currently the Assistant Superintendent. The district said more information will be released when it becomes available. The post Pueblo County School District 70 announces sole finalist for superintendent appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
