The Christmas Spirit In MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
Beloved community grocery store in Maine closing this monthKristen WaltersFreedom, ME
Local Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenFreedom, ME
A new lobster boat hits the water in MaineDoug StewartSouth Bristol, ME
penbaypilot.com
Marden’s raises and donates $100,000 to Maine Children’s Home’s Christmas Program
WATERVILLE — Jake Marden, of Marden’s Surplus and Salvage, handed Maine Children’s Home (MCH) a check of $100,000 on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, to be used for MCH’s Christmas Program. The large gift is a combination of $84,000 of donations from Marden’s customers through the company’s Red Stocking Program, and a $16,000 gift from the Marden family.
penbaypilot.com
Warming Center activated at Belfast Free Library
BELFAST — Due to power outages and below freezing temperatures, the City of Belfast has activated a Warming Center on Saturday, December 24, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Belfast Free Library, for residents in need. “We are coordinating with Waldo County EMA should power outages and...
penbaypilot.com
Maine Farmland Trust recognizes six farms with Paul Birdsall Awards for PFAS advocacy
BELFAST — At its recent Annual Meeting, Maine Farmland Trust (MFT) honored farmers from six farms with Paul Birdsall Awards. The recipients include Nell Finnigan and Justin Morace of Ironwood Farm (Albion), Scott and Ashlee McCormick of McCormick Family Farm (Jackson), Brendan and Katia Holmes of Misty Brook Farm (Albion), Adrienne Lee and Ken Lamson of New Beat Farm (Knox), Adam Nordell and Johanna Davis of Songbird Farm (Unity), and Fred and Laura Stone of Stoneridge Farm (Arundel).
penbaypilot.com
Dennis Norton, obituary
ROCKPORT — Dennis E. Norton, 71, passed away with the love of his life, Doris, by his side on December 6, 2022, on the beautiful island of Maui. Dennis was seriously injured November 25 while on vacation with his. loving family. Born in Skowhegan, July 20, 1951, he was...
penbaypilot.com
Rising ocean waters bash Midcoast harbors, shoreline
MIDCOAST — Waves of seawater washed over the harbors this morning, Dec. 23, bringing piles of seaweed, broken boards and bits of trash ashore with waters never seen so high. High tide was at approximately 10 a.m., with winds gusting out of the east and southeast. The winds later in the day began shifting around to the southwest.
Multiple crews respond to a fire at a historic house in Gardiner on Christmas Eve
GARDINER, Maine — Two people were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Gardiner on the morning of Christmas Eve. Captain Joshua Johnson with the Gardiner Fire Department told NEWS CENTER Maine six crews from surrounding communities responded to the fire at 3 Dennis Street around 7 a.m. He said two people were in the house at the time of the fire, but they both got out. Johnson said they're now at the hospital.
Two Maine Towns Have Been Named The Most Beautiful In America
We are so lucky to live in such a beautiful state, in a beautiful part of the country. There is, after all, a reason why millions of people choose to vacation in Maine each year. We even see our share of celebrities. Because of this, it is not a big...
A deeper look | Beware of who builds your home in Maine
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Life hasn't looked quite the same since COVID-19 took hold of the world nearly three years ago. One major facet of this new reality has been an explosion in the housing market, with prices for existing homes skyrocketing and never cooling quite down to where they once were.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County closed cases
Belfast — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Dec. 15-21. Carlos Castro, 48, of Freedom, five counts of unlawful sexual contact in: Searsmont Oct. 20, 2019; Belfast Nov. 1, 2019; Belfast Nov. 15, 2019; Searsmont Jan. 15, 2020; and in Searsmont Jan. 10, 2020; not guilty for each of the five counts.
penbaypilot.com
Helen C. (Kozak) Minick, obituary
CAMDEN — Helen C. (Kozak) Minick, 99, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Quarry Hill in Camden, Maine, where she resided for the past 4 years on December 18, 2022. Prior to moving to Maine in 2011 to live with their daughter, she lived with her husband in Kenhorst, Reading, Pennsylvania for 63 years.
penbaypilot.com
Camden Rotary Club delivers holiday meals to local families
Camden Rotarians and members of the MidCoast Interact Club brought Christmas cheer to local families in need on Saturday, December 17. The volunteers gathered at First Congregational Church on Elm Street to load boxes with turkey and all the trimmings for delivery to homes in the Camden area.
penbaypilot.com
Zoe, A Women’s Center receives diaper donation
ROCKPORT — Zoe, A Women’s Center, in Rockport, which provides caring pregnancy counseling and support for women, is the recipient of diapers collected recently by the Waldo County Republicans.
Historic Central Maine Home Destroyed By Christmas Eve Fire
According to a post on the KJ website, a Christmas Eve morning blaze destroyed an historic home in Gardiner. The fire at the Laura E. Richards House. located at 3 Dennis Street in Gardiner, was reported at about 7 AM on Saturday morning. According to Gardiner Fire Chief Rick Sieberg,...
penbaypilot.com
Ralph E. ‘Bud’ Colson, obituary
TENANTS HARBOR — Ralph E. “Bud” Colson, 93, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving friends on December 17, 2022. He was born Rockland, February 26, 1929, the second youngest of five children to Hattie and Harold Colson. Ralph attended Rockland schools leaving in the 5th...
penbaypilot.com
Dec. 23 update: Midcoast adds 10 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
penbaypilot.com
Charles E. York, obituary
WARREN — Charles E. ‘Charlie’ York, 78, longtime Warren resident, died peacefully with his sons by his side, Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at the Sussman House in Rockport. Born in Rockland, December 2, 1944, he was the son of Bernard B. and Lucille A. Elwell York. Educated...
penbaypilot.com
Jerry S. Sylvester, obituary
THOMASTON — Jerry S. Sylvester, 80, died peacefully, Thursday, December 15, 2022 at the Sussman Hospice House in Rockport. Born in Rockland, June 7, 1942, she was the daughter of Edward and Lillian Tibbetts Sylvester. Educated locally, Jerry attended Warren High School. As a young girl, she enjoyed riding horses with her mother, especially in the local parades.
WMTW
Widespread outages grow in Maine as storm whips up winds, heavy rain
MAINE — Central Maine Power is reporting more than 100,000 outages as wicked winds continue to batter the state. As of 2 p.m., more than 148,700 people throughout the state are without power. Cumberland County is reporting nearly 50,00 homes without power, while nearly 34,00 are experiencing outages in York County.
Body recovered in small field near Airport Mall in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police are investigating after a dead body was found Thursday morning. Around 11:15 a.m., officers with the Bangor Police Department responded to the area of 1129 Union Street for a report of a dead body in a field near the Airport Mall, a news release from the department said.
Mass. Man Hiding Out In Maine, Along With Folks Who Helped Hide Him, Arrested In Waterville
A handful of state and local law enforcement agencies worked in tandem Monday to track down a wanted man from Massachusetts who's been hiding here in Maine. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson, Shannon Moss, said the agencies were working together to locate 31-year-old Diego Martinez of Massachusetts. Martinez was wanted on several outstanding warrants.
