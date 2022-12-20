ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Adams, MA

Comments / 0

Related
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield COVID Rates Slightly Higher Than Thanksgiving

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — With Hanukkah underway and Christmas in a few days, the city's COVID-19 metrics are slightly higher than they were for Thanksgiving. The city's Biobot sewage data showed a 1.1 million copies per liter virus concentration over the weekend, compared to the 1 million copies per liter concentration on Thanksgiving day.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Wahconah Park, Hoosic River Study Get Funding

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Wahconah Park grandstand project is getting $3 million with the passage of the $1.7 billion omnibus spending bill on Friday. Major issues with the more than 70-year-old, 2,000 seat grandstand include deteriorating support beams, missing bolts, and asbestos materials in the siding and roof. The city of Pittsfield, which has owned the park for more than a century, established a restoration committee to undertake the work. Initial estimates put the work to rehabilitate or build new at about $10 million.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

BFAIR Promotes Tami Minck to Director of Quality Assurance

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Tami Minck has been promoted to Director of Quality Assurance from Quality Facilitator and Human Rights Coordinator. "Tami has been a great asset to the Quality Department over the last 8 months providing us with her knowledge and. organizational skills and has been a resourceful...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
iBerkshires.com

Brien Center Coping with Staffing Shortages

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Brien Center has been helping Berkshire County residents for more than a century. These days, the mental health center wants those residents to respond to a "help wanted" sign. "I would say, probably No. 1 goes back to being short staffed," the Brien Center's Rebecca...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
iBerkshires.com

Duggan Boys Edge McCann Tech

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – Jaylen Edwards scored 13 points Thursday to lead the Duggan boys basketball team to a 41-38 win over McCann Tech. The Hornets rallied in the fourth quarter but could not overcome a 10-point deficit entering the frame. Colby Marko scored 21 points to lead all...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Hoosac Valley Survives Nail-Biter Against Mount Greylock

CHESHIRE, Mass. – Thursday’s Mount Greylock-Hoosac Valley boys basketball game had a little something for everyone. A first half that was a gift to Hoosac fans. A third quarter that cheered the Greylock faithful. And a fourth quarter entertaining enough to delight the most non-partisan of hoops fans.
CHESHIRE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy