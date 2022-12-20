PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Wahconah Park grandstand project is getting $3 million with the passage of the $1.7 billion omnibus spending bill on Friday. Major issues with the more than 70-year-old, 2,000 seat grandstand include deteriorating support beams, missing bolts, and asbestos materials in the siding and roof. The city of Pittsfield, which has owned the park for more than a century, established a restoration committee to undertake the work. Initial estimates put the work to rehabilitate or build new at about $10 million.

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO