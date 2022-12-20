ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Keys boat captain reunites with migrants he helped rescue

MARATHON, Fla. – A mother and daughter from Cuba are now recovering after being stranded at sea in the Florida Keys nearly two months ago. Boat captain Chris Lassen said he’ll never forget the morning of October 31st when he saw the pair, along with two men, floating in what looked like pieces of a boat or raft.
NY legislators pass bill making them nation's best-paid

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Members of the New York Assembly debate legislation to approve a legislative pay raise during a special legislative session in the Assembly Chamber at the state Capitol Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Albany, N.Y. Just in time for Christmas, New York legislators are set to give themselves a nice holiday gift: a pay raise that would make them the nation's best-paid state lawmakers. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
