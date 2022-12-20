Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Delicious Seafood Restaurants in AlbuquerqueBryan DijkhuizenAlbuquerque, NM
Unraveling the Mysterious Disappearance of Anthonette Cayedito: A Cold Case AnalysisLord GaneshAlbuquerque, NM
This City in New Mexico Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensAlbuquerque, NM
Albuquerque Welcomes National UFO Historical Records CenterBryan DijkhuizenAlbuquerque, NM
New Mexico Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanAlbuquerque, NM
Related
KOAT 7
Holiday shopping rush draws in huge crowds in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Hundreds strolled Old Town Plaza in Albuquerque on Christmas eve, spreading holiday cheer and joy this holiday season. Cherie Rock of Warpath Traders, a family-owned gift shop that's been in town for nearly 50 years, said business has been booming this year. "Lots of tourists. They've...
KOAT 7
Albuquerque honors Giovanni's Pizzeria owner in Balloon Glow
A group in Albuquerque honored the life of Rosario Zito on Dec. 24. Zito owned Giovanni’s pizzeria. Dana Zito is Rosario Zito's wife. Rosario was shot and killed on Aug. 30. "It makes my heart so happy to be out here together. I just feel energized. What keeps me going are friends and family," said Zito.
rrobserver.com
Luminarias or farolitos? Here’s where in NM to see the lights
There’s nothing like being in New Mexico during the holidays. As the cold weather sets in, the air is full of the smell of piñon. There are plenty of Christmas Eve traditions that have been going on for decades in the state. Here are a few that are...
Christmas Eve balloon glow to honor late pizzeria owner
The balloon glow will take place at Arroyo del Oso Golf Course.
marketplace.org
Holiday traditions keep New Mexico tamale makers busy
In New Mexico, it wouldn’t be the holidays without tamales. Those corn husk-wrapped bundles of masa, meat and New Mexican chiles are in high demand this time of year, keeping restaurants like La Mexicana Tortilla Co. in Albuquerque’s Barelas neighborhood busy. “We’ve been around for 90 years. We...
Santa Claus visits Albuquerque Eastside Animal Shelter amidst hopes of boosting adoptions
The Eastside Shelter was full of holiday cheer as families showed up with their furry friends to snap a photo with the jolly old man.
‘Love at first sight’: Family adopts dog trained by NM inmate through new program
Cody, a 5-month-old Shepherd mix, met his new family at the Española Humane Animal Shelter.
Kids treated to pizza, toys at ABQ community center
"I've been coming here for a long time, since I was a kid. Kept me out of trouble. So, that's what we wanted to keep going," said Hector Munoz.
Albuquerque chef shares long road to success
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque chef used to wonder where his next meal would be coming from; now he owns a popular taco restaurant in the heart of Albuquerque. He hopes his story inspires others who are struggling to persevere. On any given day, you can find Michael Phillips whipping up some tacos at his […]
New Mexico native wins Jiu-Jitsu world championship
Gonzales also has taken a leadership role at his gym, One Jiu-Jitsu in Rio Rancho. He runs the kids' program at the gym and has grown it from only a handful of students to around 40 currently.
What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 23 – 29
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 23 – December 29. Albuquerque Dec. 23 – Trolley of Lights – This unique tour will offer a trip to see Albuquerque’s holiday lights. Dress warm and check out the lights. The tour will last about 75 minutes. The event starts at 5:30 […]
ladailypost.com
Multispecialty Physician-Owned Network Opening In Santa Fe In January
SANTA FE — Santa Fe will soon be getting a new physician-owned, multispecialty practice that will deliver high-quality care to Northern New Mexico. The Nexus Health practice will have a full range of medical and surgical specialties directed by well-respected doctors who have made a commitment to put patients first in the new independent model of care. Nexus Health is owned and directed by medical providers who practice and live in Santa Fe & Northern New Mexico.
rrobserver.com
A chilly Christmas weekend, Santa is coming to town
This Christmas weekend will be much like this week has been and no possibility of a white Christmas. Albuquerque National Weather Service says,”Highs rise above normal areawide by early next week.”. It is Christmas weekend!. Word has it that Santa is loading up the sleigh and getting ready for...
KRQE News 13
A look back at the 2022 Good News Stories from New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – 2022 has been an eventful year. With all the changes worldwide, there are still rays of light throughout the community. KRQE News 13 is looking back on some of the local heartwarming and unusual stories of the year. Hobbs woman accused of stealing car with...
Rare Moose Spotted in New Mexico Causes Onlooker’s Jaw to ‘Hit the Floor’
Not something you see every day in New Mexico, some bystanders were left in shock when they spotted a rare moose walking around in the southwestern state. According to The State, a moose was walking around the southern portion of New Mexico. The large animal was considered the first known moose to venture that far south. Those who saw the animal were at the Santa Fe ski resort. They captured a video of it just walking around the road. “That thing’ll kill you,” the driver, identified as Adam Ronan, is heard saying as the moose passed by his vehicle.
New Mexico group fights to keep city from building at Elena Gallegos Open Space
In a statement Thursday, the City's Parks and Rec. Department said the project is still in the public input phase as they complete further environmental studies.
Native American man files lawsuit after tased by ranger at Petroglyph site
KRQE reached out to the NPS, but they will not comment on ongoing lawsuits.
The Best of KRQE Investigates 2022
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE brings news to New Mexico every day, keeping informed and updated. KRQE’s Investigative Team covers news differently, sometimes taking months to uncover every detail of different issues around the state. Take a look at some of the investigative pieces from KRQE’s Ann Pierret and Gabrielle Burkhart. 1. “Take down, take down:” An […]
MMAmania.com
Barefoot, gun-wielding UFC fighter thwarts attempted home invasion in Albuquerque
Chasing after bad guys in your bare feet sounds like something out of Die Hard but for UFC veteran Lando Vannata, it was a fight-or-flight situation at his residence in Albuquerque, New Mexico, thanks to a “little cockroach” who attempted to break into his neighbor’s house. Sound...
Comments / 0