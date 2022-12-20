Read full article on original website
2 injured after Lufkin shooting
LUFKIN, Texas — According to the Lufkin Police Department Facebook, A man and woman were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries after a shooting in Lufkin early this morning. At 3:38 a.m., officers received over 10, 911 calls reporting a shooting at 502 E. Denman Ave. Titus...
Lufkin Police Investigate Christmas Morning Shooting at Nightclub
Apparently, the Christmas phrase 'Peace on Earth and Good Will Towards Men' didn't ring true at a Lufkin nightclub during the early hours of Christmas morning. According to a release from the Lufkin Police Department, authorities are investigating an early morning incident in which two people were taken to a local hospital following a report of shots fired at a nightclub on East Denman Avenue.
1 dead after shooting at Waffle House in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at Waffle House in Longview early Friday morning. At approximately 2:08 a.m., Longview Police officers responded to a shooting at Waffle House at 318 East Loop 281, officials said. Upon arrival, officers located an adult man and woman with apparent […]
Juvenile ‘seriously injured’ in Lufkin shooting
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A juvenile was seriously injured in an overnight shooting in Lufkin. According to Lufkin Police, the juvenile was flown to an out-of-town hospital in critical condition early Friday morning. Around midnight, officers were called to a local emergency room to a report of a juvenile who had been brought into the […]
KLTV
Witness describes aftermath of officer-involved shooting in Quitman
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A wild chase across one East Texas county costs one man his life, in what appears to be a case of theft. Texas Rangers are investigating after the pursuit ended with an officer-involved shooting on highway 154 right in front of the Wood county courthouse in Quitman.
easttexasradio.com
Fatal Wood County Officer Involved Shooting
Texas Rangers are investigating after a pursuit ended with a fatal officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon in Quitman. The DPS reports the incident began when Mineola police were pursuing a suspect on Hwy 37 who had stolen merchandise from Walmart and attempted to run over an officer. The pursuit ended at the intersection of Highway 37 and Highway 154 in Quitman when officers shot and killed the suspect.
Man accused in fatal Jacksonville shooting turns himself in to authorities
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — A man accused of shooting another man to death Tuesday afternoon has turned himself in to authorities. Tarasian Baker, 26, was arrested Wednesday night by Jacksonville police officers. Baker turned himself into authorities and booked into the Cherokee County Jail. Baker is charged with capital murder...
Jacksonville capital murder suspect turns self in to police
UPDATE (12/22) – Tarasian Baker was arrested Wednesday night by Jacksonville police officers. Baker reportedly turned himself in to Jacksonville PD, then was taken to the Cherokee County Jail and booked without incident. A capital murder warrant was issued for Baker in reference to a shooting in Jacksonville on Dec. 20. District Judge Michael Davis […]
KLTV
Texas Rangers investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Quitman
QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Rangers are investigating after a pursuit ended with an officer-involved shooting in Quitman. According to Sgt. Adam Albritton with Texas DPS, the incident started when Mineola Police were pursuing a vehicle on Highway 37. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office said Mineola police attempted to stop...
Juvenile in critical condition after shooting in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas — A juvenile is in critical condition after police say they were shot overnight in Lufkin Friday. The child was flown to an out-of-town hospital in critical condition early Friday morning, Lufkin police said. Officers were called to a local emergency room regarding a report of a...
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Quitman
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the initial information about the pursuit as reported by law enforcement. We regret the error. QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Quitman on Thursday, according to Texas DPS. Mineola Police Department responded to a call about a theft at […]
inforney.com
Police: Suspect fatally shot by police after fleeing officers after theft at Walmart
A fatal officer-involved shooting began with a theft call at a Mineola Walmart, according to police. Around 2:40 p.m. Thursday, Mineola Police Department officers responded to the Walmart, 135 NE Loop 564, in reference to theft, according to a release from the department. Officers saw the suspect's car attempting to...
Police: Wood County fatal officer-involved shooting began with theft in Mineola Walmart
QUITMAN, Texas — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting at the Wood County courthouse in Quitman, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Adam Albritton. According to the Mineola Police Department, around 2:41 p.m. officers responded to a theft at a Walmart on 135 NE Loop...
4-vehicle crash on Broadway Ave in Tyler to cause some delays
TYLER, Texas — Drivers should expect some delays while driving on South Broadway Ave. Friday afternoon after a four-vehicle wreck. The crash happened between Old Grande and Grande Blvd. around 1:15 p.m. Police have not reported any major injuries.
Cherokee County man accused of barricading, threatening children arrested
TYLER, Texas — A man accused of threatening to harm children while barricading himself, his wife and kids inside a Cherokee County home was arrested Tuesday following a lengthy standoff. The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched to the 4000 block of US Highway 69 South in...
KLTV
Tyler man still missing after almost one year
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Friday will mark one year since the disappearance of 21-year-old Marcus Rodriguez. He was last seen Dec. 23, 2021, and to this day, Tyler police say he is still considered missing with no new leads. The Rodriguez family continues to look for him after almost a year without answers.
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Arrests
Titus County arrested 37-year-old Tyler Marcus Hightower of Mt. Pleasant on a bond forfeiture warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance. He remains in the Titus County Jail. Deputies arrested 32-year-old Christine Sharpe of Dallas for Fraudulent Use and Possession of ID information, Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon and Possession of...
POLICE: One shot at Tyler apartment complex; shooter left the area
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is responding to a shooting that occurred at an apartment complex on Old Bullard Road. Police say a man was shot in the 5600 block of Old Bullard Road., near the Holiday Inn Conference Center, and the shooter fled the area. Officers...
Longview man gets 4 life sentences for drunk driving death of woman, her 3 children
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was given four life sentences after being convicted of killing a mother and her three children while driving a vehicle drunk in Houston, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced. Daniel Canada, 37, was sentenced to four life sentences by state District Judge Colleen Gaido on Dec. […]
KLTV
Law enforcement arrest suspect after barricade situation in Wells
WELLS, Texas (KTRE) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested after threatening to harm children inside a home during a welfare check. According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 20, they were dispatched to a home in the 4000 block of U.S. 69 in Wells for a welfare check.
Comments / 10