CBS19

2 injured after Lufkin shooting

LUFKIN, Texas — According to the Lufkin Police Department Facebook, A man and woman were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries after a shooting in Lufkin early this morning. At 3:38 a.m., officers received over 10, 911 calls reporting a shooting at 502 E. Denman Ave. Titus...
LUFKIN, TX
KICKS 105

Lufkin Police Investigate Christmas Morning Shooting at Nightclub

Apparently, the Christmas phrase 'Peace on Earth and Good Will Towards Men' didn't ring true at a Lufkin nightclub during the early hours of Christmas morning. According to a release from the Lufkin Police Department, authorities are investigating an early morning incident in which two people were taken to a local hospital following a report of shots fired at a nightclub on East Denman Avenue.
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 dead after shooting at Waffle House in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at Waffle House in Longview early Friday morning. At approximately 2:08 a.m., Longview Police officers responded to a shooting at Waffle House at 318 East Loop 281, officials said. Upon arrival, officers located an adult man and woman with apparent […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Juvenile ‘seriously injured’ in Lufkin shooting

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A juvenile was seriously injured in an overnight shooting in Lufkin. According to Lufkin Police, the juvenile was flown to an out-of-town hospital in critical condition early Friday morning. Around midnight, officers were called to a local emergency room to a report of a juvenile who had been brought into the […]
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Witness describes aftermath of officer-involved shooting in Quitman

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A wild chase across one East Texas county costs one man his life, in what appears to be a case of theft. Texas Rangers are investigating after the pursuit ended with an officer-involved shooting on highway 154 right in front of the Wood county courthouse in Quitman.
QUITMAN, TX
easttexasradio.com

Fatal Wood County Officer Involved Shooting

Texas Rangers are investigating after a pursuit ended with a fatal officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon in Quitman. The DPS reports the incident began when Mineola police were pursuing a suspect on Hwy 37 who had stolen merchandise from Walmart and attempted to run over an officer. The pursuit ended at the intersection of Highway 37 and Highway 154 in Quitman when officers shot and killed the suspect.
QUITMAN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Jacksonville capital murder suspect turns self in to police

UPDATE (12/22) – Tarasian Baker was arrested Wednesday night by Jacksonville police officers. Baker reportedly turned himself in to Jacksonville PD, then was taken to the Cherokee County Jail and booked without incident. A capital murder warrant was issued for Baker in reference to a shooting in Jacksonville on Dec. 20. District Judge Michael Davis […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KLTV

Texas Rangers investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Quitman

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Rangers are investigating after a pursuit ended with an officer-involved shooting in Quitman. According to Sgt. Adam Albritton with Texas DPS, the incident started when Mineola Police were pursuing a vehicle on Highway 37. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office said Mineola police attempted to stop...
QUITMAN, TX
CBS19

Juvenile in critical condition after shooting in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas — A juvenile is in critical condition after police say they were shot overnight in Lufkin Friday. The child was flown to an out-of-town hospital in critical condition early Friday morning, Lufkin police said. Officers were called to a local emergency room regarding a report of a...
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Quitman

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the initial information about the pursuit as reported by law enforcement. We regret the error. QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Quitman on Thursday, according to Texas DPS. Mineola Police Department responded to a call about a theft at […]
QUITMAN, TX
inforney.com

Police: Suspect fatally shot by police after fleeing officers after theft at Walmart

A fatal officer-involved shooting began with a theft call at a Mineola Walmart, according to police. Around 2:40 p.m. Thursday, Mineola Police Department officers responded to the Walmart, 135 NE Loop 564, in reference to theft, according to a release from the department. Officers saw the suspect's car attempting to...
KLTV

Tyler man still missing after almost one year

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Friday will mark one year since the disappearance of 21-year-old Marcus Rodriguez. He was last seen Dec. 23, 2021, and to this day, Tyler police say he is still considered missing with no new leads. The Rodriguez family continues to look for him after almost a year without answers.
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Titus County Arrests

Titus County arrested 37-year-old Tyler Marcus Hightower of Mt. Pleasant on a bond forfeiture warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance. He remains in the Titus County Jail. Deputies arrested 32-year-old Christine Sharpe of Dallas for Fraudulent Use and Possession of ID information, Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon and Possession of...
TITUS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Law enforcement arrest suspect after barricade situation in Wells

WELLS, Texas (KTRE) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested after threatening to harm children inside a home during a welfare check. According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 20, they were dispatched to a home in the 4000 block of U.S. 69 in Wells for a welfare check.
WELLS, TX
