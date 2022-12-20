ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire County, MA

CDCSB, Construct recognized at Chamber Annual Meeting

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire (CDCSB) received the 2022 Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce "Humanitarian Award" at the Chamber's Annual Meeting on Dec. 1. The Chamber chose to honor CDCSB and Construct Inc. as two local organizations that provide affordable housing in the Berkshires.
Brien Center Coping with Staffing Shortages

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Brien Center has been helping Berkshire County residents for more than a century. These days, the mental health center wants those residents to respond to a "help wanted" sign. "I would say, probably No. 1 goes back to being short staffed," the Brien Center's Rebecca...
Pittsfield COVID Rates Slightly Higher Than Thanksgiving

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — With Hanukkah underway and Christmas in a few days, the city's COVID-19 metrics are slightly higher than they were for Thanksgiving. The city's Biobot sewage data showed a 1.1 million copies per liter virus concentration over the weekend, compared to the 1 million copies per liter concentration on Thanksgiving day.
Elm Street Java House Under New Ownership of "Billy J"

PITTSFIELD, Mass.- Elm Street's coffee house is now under new ownership as "Billy J's Elm Street Java House." Owner William Jones, known as "Billy J," is keeping the same spirit of the cafe alive with some new menu items. "I bought it on November 1 and was going to leave...
Pittsfield Boys Fall at Pope Francis

PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Ryan Vedovelli scored 21 points Thursday to lead the Pope Francis boys basketball team to a 70-56 win over Pittsfield. Carter Mungin scored 17 to lead the Generals, who got 12 from Keanu Arce-Jackson. Patrick Brennan and Makai Shepardson each scored seven in the loss. Pittsfield...
Snow, Freezing Rain, Plummeting Temps for Christmas Weekend

The National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y., has issued a winter weather advisory until 5 a.m. Friday, particularly for Pittsfield and North County, Southern Vermont and eastern New York. Snow will start falling this afternoon and early evening before turning to rain overnight. Isolated pockets of freezing rain are possible.
Duggan Boys Edge McCann Tech

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – Jaylen Edwards scored 13 points Thursday to lead the Duggan boys basketball team to a 41-38 win over McCann Tech. The Hornets rallied in the fourth quarter but could not overcome a 10-point deficit entering the frame. Colby Marko scored 21 points to lead all...
Hoosac Valley Survives Nail-Biter Against Mount Greylock

CHESHIRE, Mass. – Thursday’s Mount Greylock-Hoosac Valley boys basketball game had a little something for everyone. A first half that was a gift to Hoosac fans. A third quarter that cheered the Greylock faithful. And a fourth quarter entertaining enough to delight the most non-partisan of hoops fans.
