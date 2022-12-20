Read full article on original website
CDCSB, Construct recognized at Chamber Annual Meeting
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire (CDCSB) received the 2022 Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce "Humanitarian Award" at the Chamber's Annual Meeting on Dec. 1. The Chamber chose to honor CDCSB and Construct Inc. as two local organizations that provide affordable housing in the Berkshires.
Brien Center Coping with Staffing Shortages
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Brien Center has been helping Berkshire County residents for more than a century. These days, the mental health center wants those residents to respond to a "help wanted" sign. "I would say, probably No. 1 goes back to being short staffed," the Brien Center's Rebecca...
Pittsfield COVID Rates Slightly Higher Than Thanksgiving
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — With Hanukkah underway and Christmas in a few days, the city's COVID-19 metrics are slightly higher than they were for Thanksgiving. The city's Biobot sewage data showed a 1.1 million copies per liter virus concentration over the weekend, compared to the 1 million copies per liter concentration on Thanksgiving day.
Williamstown Fire District's Building Committee Discusses Site Work, Sees Cost Estimate
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Fire District's Building Committee recently saw revised cost estimates for a new station on Main Street and discussed whether the district's site needs to be preloaded to address soil compaction before construction gets underway. The latest estimated bottom line for the project, including so-called "soft...
Elm Street Java House Under New Ownership of "Billy J"
PITTSFIELD, Mass.- Elm Street's coffee house is now under new ownership as "Billy J's Elm Street Java House." Owner William Jones, known as "Billy J," is keeping the same spirit of the cafe alive with some new menu items. "I bought it on November 1 and was going to leave...
In Feat of Strength, Williamstown Resident Braves Weather with Festivus Gathering
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – At about 2 p.m. Friday afternoon, Mike Miller was busy putting the finishing touches on his Festivus pole in preparation for the town’s inaugural celebration. It was damp, gray and gloomy at the bottom of Spring Street. Perfect weather for the “Seinfeld”-inspired anti-holiday, no?...
Dalton Select Board Appoints New Animal Control Officer, Assistant Animal Control Officer
DALTON, Mass. — The Select Board appointed Levi Lisi as animal control officer and Richard Haley as the assistant animal control officer at Monday night's meeting. Dalton has been without an animal control officer since Greg Elser left his position at the end of October. "We are extremely lucky...
Pittsfield Boys Fall at Pope Francis
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Ryan Vedovelli scored 21 points Thursday to lead the Pope Francis boys basketball team to a 70-56 win over Pittsfield. Carter Mungin scored 17 to lead the Generals, who got 12 from Keanu Arce-Jackson. Patrick Brennan and Makai Shepardson each scored seven in the loss. Pittsfield...
Snow, Freezing Rain, Plummeting Temps for Christmas Weekend
The National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y., has issued a winter weather advisory until 5 a.m. Friday, particularly for Pittsfield and North County, Southern Vermont and eastern New York. Snow will start falling this afternoon and early evening before turning to rain overnight. Isolated pockets of freezing rain are possible.
Duggan Boys Edge McCann Tech
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – Jaylen Edwards scored 13 points Thursday to lead the Duggan boys basketball team to a 41-38 win over McCann Tech. The Hornets rallied in the fourth quarter but could not overcome a 10-point deficit entering the frame. Colby Marko scored 21 points to lead all...
Hoosac Valley Survives Nail-Biter Against Mount Greylock
CHESHIRE, Mass. – Thursday’s Mount Greylock-Hoosac Valley boys basketball game had a little something for everyone. A first half that was a gift to Hoosac fans. A third quarter that cheered the Greylock faithful. And a fourth quarter entertaining enough to delight the most non-partisan of hoops fans.
