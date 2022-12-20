ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WJTV 12

FCS Freshman All-American Commits to JSU Football

Jackson State football has added a new piece to its roster. Esaias Guthrie has announced he is transferring to JSU.] The Delaware State freshman had 32 tackles (one for loss), four interceptions and nine pass breakups. He has been named to the FCS Freshman All-American team and is on the All-MEAC First Team. ESPN ranked […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

National Early Signing Day Recap

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Relive National Early Signing Day in the videos above. Local kids who held signing ceremonies and where they are headed to college: Suntarine Perkins (Raleigh)- Ole Miss Joseph Head (Holmes County)- Mississippi State Khaumari Rogers (Holmes County)- Mississippi State Jarvis Durr (Brandon)- South Alabama Luke Rogers (Brandon)- Southern Miss Amari Smith (Brookhaven)- […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Clinton Christian uses last season’s heartbreak as fuel

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV)- Clinton Christian’s 2021-2022 basketball season came to a grinding halt. The Warriors were one of the best teams in the state but were forced to miss the postseason and forfeit their wins due to a residency violation. A sad moment for the kids who worked hard all year, but now fast forwarding […]
CLINTON, MS
Highschool Basketball Pro

Lake, December 23 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Scott Central High School basketball team will have a game with Lake High School on December 22, 2022, 18:00:00.
LAKE, MS
WAPT

MBI is searching for a missing Jackson woman

JACKSON, Miss. — The search is on for a missing 23-year-old Jackson woman. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a silver alert for Kiajuana Levy. They say she was last seen Tuesday, Oct. 25, on Beasley Road. Levy is believed to be in a 2017 silver Hyundai Sonata...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Holiday toy giveaway held at Lanier High School

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Christmas won’t be canceled for many of Jackson’s youngest neighbors thanks to local schools and organizations who organized toy drives and other holiday giveaways. The event was hosted at the Lanier High School (LHS) gymnasium on Friday, December 23. Nearly 300 families registered for the toy giveaway. Families from the Georgetown, […]
JACKSON, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

JSU Student Killed Over Fight About Doughnuts

According to WLBT, a preliminary hearing Thursday explained the reason for the fight that lead to a Jackson State University student’s death. Hinds County Prosecutor Gerald Mumford said that after listening to testimonies, a fight about doughnuts allegedly caused the two students to fight. 20-year-old Randall Smith, from New...
JACKSON, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Man accused of fatally shooting son in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is behind bars after his son died from a gunshot wound in Jackson on Thursday, December 22. Officer Sam Brown said the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Suncrest Drive. Burton Sullivan, 66, is accused of shooting his son, 32-year-old Terrence Skipper, in his thigh during a domestic […]
JACKSON, MS
cbs17

1 dead in Raleigh motorcycle crash, troopers say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died in a motorcycle crash on Six Forks Road in Raleigh Monday evening, according to State Troopers. This happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Six Forks Road at Mt. Vernon Church Road. Troopers said the motorcycle was going southbound when the female driver...
RALEIGH, NC
wcbi.com

UMMC cuts ties with Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi have reached an agreement, the hospital announced Friday. The hospital and the insurance provider cut ties with each other earlier this year because they couldn’t come to terms on negotiating billing agreements.
JACKSON, MS

