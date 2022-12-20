ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe household expenses ranked 24th most expensive in the state

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, doxoINSIGHTS released a utility report on households in West Monroe, La. According to reports, the average West Monroe household pays approximately $1,825 monthly for the mortgage, rent, auto loans, utilities, health insurance, auto insurance, cable and internet, cell phone, alarm and security, and life insurance.

Bill Type Average Monthly Payment

in West Monroe

Mortgage$861

Rent$783

Auto Loans$498

Utilities$330

Health Insurance$217

Auto Insurance$169

Cable & Internet$116

Mobile$202

Alarm & Security$73

Life Insurance$47

West Monroe is ranked as the 24th most expensive city in Louisiana for household expenses. West Monroe household expenses are also 8.9% lower than the national average and 2.% lower than the state average.

