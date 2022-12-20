West Monroe household expenses ranked 24th most expensive in the state

The State of Louisiana and cold weather aren't often mentioned in the same sentence but when they are, you can bet the weather is the topic of conversation from Lake Arthur to Lake Claiborne to Lake Ponchartrain. And if you get that cold weather around Christmas Day, such as what we're experiencing right now, you'll also get a few "I remember one Christmas it was so cold..." stories too.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO