Atlantic City, NJ

Daily Voice

$5 Becomes $13.5K For Ewing NJ Lottery Player

A $5 New Jersey Lottery Fast Play ticket made $13,508 for one lucky player in Ewing. The ticket is 50% of the progressive jackpot on Thursday, Dec. 22. Fast Play Progressive tickets are sold at any retailer and offer a fast way for players to see if their ticket is a lucky winner.
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
SoJO 104.9

NJ Woman Wins $1.6M Jackpot on $5 Bet At Harrahs AC

Well, Happy Holidays! A New Jersey woman became an instant millionaire on Saturday morning when she hit a $1,681,458.40 MEGA jackpot on a progressive poker game at Harrah’s Resort after placing a $5 bet. Harrah's says the win marks the largest jackpot payout on a progressive poker game in...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Colorized Atlantic City Beach Photo From 1908 Goes Viral

Have you ever wondered what life was like a hundred years ago?. We have some insight into all of that, thanks to a photo that has been colorized and gone viral. The photo is from 1908 and has been colorized, according to the Facebook page History in Color, by Sébastien de Oliveira. It's been posted on Instagram and has received over 46,000 likes. Check out the photo below. We did a couple of zoom-ins so you can see some of the people more "up close":
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
CBS New York

Cars stuck in frozen floodwaters in New Jersey

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. -- Saturday's bitter cold led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey. Cars were stuck in frozen floodwaters after the winter storm. There's no getting them out now. The lot, shared by a hotel and shopping plaza in Edgewater, is frozen solid. "It was my bad day," said Adriatik Spahiu, from the Bronx. Spahiu's 2001 Mercedes is unusable after it got caught in the rain overnight Thursday. He found it with the trunk open, possibly because of a faulty sensor. "I tried to open the doors with the key because with the remote it couldn't be working. I don't know, the...
EDGEWATER, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Locals Sound Off On Somers Point, NJ’s Top 3 Pizza Places

If there's one good thing the Garden State has going for it, it HAS to be the food. You can ask anybody that grew up in New Jersey, but has since moved away, and they'll tell you: you can't get a meal anywhere else in the country like you can here in Jersey. Whether that's because of the quality of bread/rolls, the sauces used in common dishes, or the cooking talent in general, whatever the reason, New Jersey's food is far superior when compared to most places.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
FOX8 News

North Carolina man wins $700,000 after buying $10 scratch-off ticket

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Stanford Butler, of Fayetteville, bought a $10 scratch-off ticket and won the first $700,000 top prize in a new lottery game, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Butler bought his winning Triple 777 ticket from the Short Stop on Bingham Drive in Fayetteville. He arrived at lottery headquarters Monday […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WPG Talk Radio

Christmas Eve Eve: Whale Washes Ashore In Atlantic City, NJ

On Christmas Eve Eve, a whale has just washed ashore in the 8:00 a.m. hour on Friday, December 23, 2022. The whale came ashore at Chelsea Avenue in Atlantic City, New Jersey. A good friend, Joe Rush took this crystal clear photo. He was phoned by a good friend of his about the whale sighting and he went right to Chelsea Avenue and the beach and got the photo.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
