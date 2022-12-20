ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, CT

Man gets jail for racist threats

By Alex Wood / Journal Inquirer
 5 days ago
A man who telephoned racist death threats to businesses in four states — including the former Denny’s restaurant on Elm Street in Enfield — was sentenced Friday to two years in prison, despite his lawyer’s pleas for a lesser sentence because he has intellectual disabilities and has suffered abuse.

DEFENDANT: Joey David George, 37, of Lynnwood, Washington

GUILTY PLEAS: Making interstate threats, interfering with a federally protected activity

SENTENCE: Two years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release

Joey David George, 37, of the Seattle suburb of Lynnwood, Washington, had pleaded guilty to federal charges of making interstate threats and interfering with a federally protected activity.

