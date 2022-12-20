ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Neural Cloud De Lacey Skills and Banner – Should You Roll?

Neural Cloud introduces De Lacey alongside the Divine Heresy event in an update coming December 28th. Read ahead to know if you should roll for De Lacey. She is a Medic, mostly focusing on single target healing with her passive and buffing their ATK and Hashrate. She can protect the rest of the team via her ultimate, but this only provides healing.
