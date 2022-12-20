This week we highlight Grace Sullivan, a determined, friendly, and reliable Senior at Reading Memorial High School. Grace is thought of by many as a kind and compassionate person who will go the extra mile to help a friend or be there to brighten someone's day. She has a positive attitude and outlook on life and is always up for adventure. What makes Grace stand out is her dedication and passion. These traits are especially showcased when she is underneath the lights at a football game or at a Cheer competition outside of the high school. She gives her all in whatever activity she is doing and doesn’t settle for less. She is a good person through and through who truly cares about others.

READING, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO