Sciarappa Farm concept in flux at 333 Andover St.
WILMINGTON — Representatives for a potential project on the property at 333 Andover St. brought a mixed-use concept to the Wilmington Select Board at their most recent meeting on Dec. 12. Jay Doherty, CEO of Cabot, Cabot & Forbes, shared his intent to partner with the town to create a project that could meet the town’s needs and priorities while also potentially meeting the requirements of the DHCD guidelines issues earlier this year.
homenewshere.com
Council directs Sonar Drive businessman to address erosion concerns
WOBURN - Classifying the recent removal of various trees and shrubs on the cliff-face a buffer zone violation, the Special Permits Committee informally directed a luxury car storage facility owner to address soil erosion concerns with a Leonard street abutter. During a gathering last week in City Hall, the Special...
homenewshere.com
Kitchen safety and food permit fines issued
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Health met on Thursday, Dec. 15 for its regular meeting. After approval of minutes, the board began discussion about draft tobacco regulations and updates needed in order to incorporate the state law into the local ordinance. Chair Ray Barry stated that Ron Beauregard,...
homenewshere.com
Arlington man killed in fatal crash on Cambridge Road
WOBURN - A horrific two-car accident on Cambridge Road in Woburn at the Winchester line has left one person dead, an Arlington man, 73, while injuring another at about 3:15 p.m. on Thursday as hurried shoppers made their along the busy four-lane roadway in front of the Horn Pond Plaza.
homenewshere.com
Trash and recycling schedule will not be effected by Christmas/New Year’s
READING - In a break from the customary holiday routine, curbside trash and recycling will be picked up on a regular schedule over the next two weeks. Yesterday, Town Manager Fidel Maltez and Reading DPW officials advised residents that garbage hauler Republic Services will not be implementing a one-day delay to curbside pickups, even though many workplaces will be closed over the next two Mondays to observe the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays.
homenewshere.com
Need some last minute gifts? Shop local
Whatever holiday you are celebrating this season, gift giving, large or small, may be a part of the tradition. Gift giving is a way to show a token of gratitude toward someone, recognize a host or hostess for having a gathering, or thank someone for a job well done. As...
homenewshere.com
Wrestlers finish fourth at SOI Tourney
WILMINGTON – On Saturday, the Tewksbury High School Redmen wrestling squad traveled to the Shriners Auditorium in Wilmington for the 34th annual Son’s of Italy Tournament. After a successful 3-0 day at the Milford Quad and a win against Central Catholic last week, the Redmen saw this tournament as another opportunity to prepare themselves for the rest of their season.
homenewshere.com
Rams Wrestling team finishes second at SOI Tournament
WILMINGTON – Led by four different grapplers who reached the finals, the Shawsheen Tech Wrestling team finished in second place out of 18 teams during Saturday's 34th annual Sons of Italy Tournament held at the Shriner's Auditorium. “The kids wrestled tough, they were tough. As I said before, we're...
homenewshere.com
Co-Op Swim teams split season opening meet
PEABODY – On Sunday afternoon, both the Wilmington/North Reading co-op girls and boys swim-and-dive teams opened their seasons with a meet against the co-op team of Lynnfield/Wakefield held at the Peabody YMCA. The W-NR girls came away with a 91-81 win and the L-W boys came away with a 92-78 victory.
homenewshere.com
A Senior Profile: Grace Sullivan
This week we highlight Grace Sullivan, a determined, friendly, and reliable Senior at Reading Memorial High School. Grace is thought of by many as a kind and compassionate person who will go the extra mile to help a friend or be there to brighten someone's day. She has a positive attitude and outlook on life and is always up for adventure. What makes Grace stand out is her dedication and passion. These traits are especially showcased when she is underneath the lights at a football game or at a Cheer competition outside of the high school. She gives her all in whatever activity she is doing and doesn’t settle for less. She is a good person through and through who truly cares about others.
homenewshere.com
Callahan locks down another tourney title
WILMINGTON– On Saturday, the Tewksbury High School wrestling team took part in the 34th annual Sons of Italy Tournament at the Shriners Auditorium in Wilmington. The team had a successful day on the mat, taking fourth place in a very competitive field of teams from across the state. However, head coach Steve Kasprzak was quick to point out the top performance of the day for the Redmen.
homenewshere.com
Town Crier’s 4 Coaches of the Year: Alli Luppi (Volleyball), Brittney Souza (Softball), Derek Doherty (Boys Hockey) and Al Costabile (Shawsheen Football)
TEWKSBURY/BILLERICA – Since December of 1994, the Town Crier Sports Department has named a “Coach of the Year”, one in Tewksbury and another in Wilmington. The award is given out to any coach, at any level, who represents Tewksbury or Wilmington teams or athletes. It has always gone to a local high school coach, but certainly it's open to coaches of other levels as well.
homenewshere.com
Boys Track edged out by Warriors; Girls end in a tie
BOSTON – The Wilmington High School boys indoor track-and-field team opened its dual meet season against Wakefield last Thursday at the gorgeous New Balance Track facility and were defeated by a tough Wakefield team, 59-41. “Wakefield is a very strong team as they were the Division 2 All-State Champs in cross-country. I was very pleased with how the kids approached the meet,” said head coach Mike Kinney.
homenewshere.com
A banner kind of day at Breakaway Arena
TEWKSBURY– On Saturday, the final celebration took place for the state championship winning 2021-22 Tewksbury High School boys ice hockey team by unveiling the championship banner at Breakaway Ice Center. I was a member of that team, and seeing that tarp fly off that banner symbolizes a whole lot...
homenewshere.com
Red Rangers come away with pair of victories
WESTFORD – After struggling a bit with offensive execution a year ago, the Tewksbury/Methuen co-op girls' hockey team seems to have gotten past those struggles through the first two games of the season, beating Acton-Boxboro, 3-1 last Wednesday and then Westford/Littleton, 3-2, on Saturday afternoon. In the win over...
homenewshere.com
Boys Basketball team struggling out of the gate
TEWKSBURY – After taking one on the chin on Friday night against Lawrence, the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys' basketball team was hoping to clamp down defensively and perhaps come away with its first win of the young season before the home crowd on Tuesday night. Early on –...
homenewshere.com
Redmen dominate in first two games, off to a strong start
TEWKSBURY – The defending Division 2 state champion Tewksbury Memorial High School boys' hockey team continued right where they left off last March with two convincing victories to open the 2022-'23 season this past week. Last Wednesday, the Redmen easily took care of Concord-Carlisle, 6-2, before blanking Newton South,...
homenewshere.com
Gymnastics team splits back-to-back meets
METHUEN – The Tewksbury Memorial High School gymnastics team opened its season on back-to-back nights, taking trips to face Dracut on Friday and then Methuen on Saturday. The Redmen split the two meets, first beating the Middies 129.45-116.3 and then losing to Methuen 128.2-126.85. Despite the loss on Saturday,...
homenewshere.com
Girls Hoop team hoping to jump start its offense
TEWKSBURY – Last Tuesday night, the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' basketball team opened the season with an easy 67-19 non-league victory over a young Amesbury team. In that win, Tewksbury was clicking on all cylinders offensively, led by senior Sam Ryan, who had a team high 20 points.
homenewshere.com
Boys Hoop team defeated by Wakefield and Winchester
On Friday, the Wilmington High School boys basketball team made the trip to Wakefield to take on a talented Warrior squad, ultimately dropping the contest by a score of 70-41. After the loss, assistant coach Tim Kelly admitted the coaching staff take accountability for the Wildcat’s second loss of the season.
