ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Wasatch to receive more new snow this week ahead of a warm front

By TownLift // Kevin Cody
TownLift
TownLift
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oyIlY_0joySqPU00

PARK CITY, Utah — Last week’s storm left the state with several feet of fresh snow and frigid temperatures, with nighttime temperatures in Park City falling below zero. The next wave of snow isn’t expected to reach Utah until Tuesday evening or early Wednesday, according to Powderchasers and the National Weather Service .

The initial wave of snow will likely leave 3 to 5 inches of accumulation at resort elevations before the first lifts start to roll. Throughout the day, more snow will increase the resort’s snowfall to somewhere around an additional 5 inches.

The next wave will move into the Pacific Northwest Thursday night. The front will bring warmer temperatures as it moves across the Western U.S. turning snowfall to rain and sleet at ski resorts. For Utah, this will likely reach the area on Friday and could increase avalanche risk throughout the state.

To stay up to date on avalanche risk throughout the state, see the Utah Avalanche Center’s website .


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC4

Warm weekend for the holidays

What we will get for sure is a weekend that will be at least 5 degrees above normal for this time of year. It might not sound like much, but keep in mind that we've been way below normal most of the past week.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Precipitation and some warming heading into Christmas weekend

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy Christmas Eve Eve, Utah! After wild winds and an active week for northern Utah, conditions should start to even out as we head into our holiday weekend, but not before a weak disturbance brings the chance of snow showers to parts of the state.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

A frigid start to Thursday with clearing conditions

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! Whipping winds and wicked wind chills dominated the overnight, and while below-average highs are expected today, a warming trend is underway. Expect the temperatures to run about 15 degrees below average today but with cold westerly winds, the wind chill values...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Winter is officially here, what weather does Utah have ahead?

SALT LAKE CITY — Wednesday was the first day of winter and Utah is on track to see normal weather conditions. KSL Meteorologist Matt Johnson said a cold current in the Pacific called La Niña is affecting our winter weather in North America and normally it would mean fewer winter storms.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Meteorologist says to expect a cold Thursday morning

SALT LAKE CITY — A winter storm that has supposed to hit much of Utah Wednesday night appears to have fizzled out before it could add to the snow totals around the state. But experts warn to be ready for a cold Thursday morning. Still, KSL meteorologist Kristin Van...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Northern Utah, Wyoming brace for arctic blast

SALT LAKE CITY — Northern Utah is under another winter weather advisory Wednesday night as strong winds are expected to bring dangerous, sub-zero temperatures to parts of the state. Northern Utah and southwestern Wyoming are expected to receive significant snowfall, strong winds and dangerously cold temperatures, according to the...
WYOMING STATE
ksl.com

Utah to begin work on 10 projects to improve boating access in 2023

SALT LAKE CITY — 2022 was a year of frustration for many boaters, especially as Utah's ongoing drought impacted water levels at many reservoirs across the state. There were also many long lines related to parking or quagga mussel inspections during the year. Utah recreation agencies are looking to ease some of these problems as the calendar shifts to 2023.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

More snow coming to Utah as winter storm warning issued for Wednesday

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah has been issued a winter storm warning for Wednesday. KSL-TV meteorologist Kristin Van Dyke says the storm won’t impact the morning commute, at least in the valley. “Even tomorrow morning’s commute it is looking OK, unless you’re going to be in the mountains,”...
UTAH STATE
Deseret News

Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?

Is Utah still in a drought? Gov. Spencer Cox reminded Utahns last week that coming months play a vital role in the snow collection season, and that Utah has a “long way to go” before the winter is considered a success. A normal or above-normal snowpack won’t solve Utah’s ongoing drought situation, but it is considered an important step.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

State delivers $15M on 12 wastewater reuse projects in southern, central Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah environmental officials on Thursday announced how $15 million in state funds directed to wastewater reuse in southern Utah will be spent. A dozen municipalities, conservancies and special service districts in the region will receive money toward reuse projects from the newly created Southern Utah Wastewater Grant Program, according to the Utah Division of Water Quality. John Mackey, the division’s director, said all of the projects will seek to find “innovative solutions” to water conservation throughout the southern half of the state.
UTAH STATE
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
897K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy