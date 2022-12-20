ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Mail workers confirm fresh strikes before Christmas

By Thomas Kingsley
 5 days ago

Royal Mail workers have confirmed fresh strikes two days before Christmas.

The Communication Workers Union confirmed two days of strikes on Friday 23 December and Christmas Eve.

An offer extended to the company to suspend the strikes and establish a period of calm from now until 16 January 2023, as well as the union and the company both signing a joint statement incorporating Royal Mail’s latest promise of no compulsory redundancies, was rejected almost immediately, according to the Communication Workers Union (CWU).

The strikes will be the 17th and 18th days of action in an increasingly bitter dispute and look set to end any hopes of huge amounts of Christmas post being delivered in the period.

The CWU said in a statement following the announcement: “Further to the update this afternoon, we can confirm that within hours of receiving our letter, Royal Mail Group have rejected our attempt to resolve the dispute.

“The strikes planned for 23/24 December will go ahead.

“We remain available for further talks facilitated by ACAS.”

The management’s rejection of any talks falls on the eve of National Postal Workers Day - 21st December – an annual event which celebrates the role that posties play in British life – and following a recent boast that Royal Mail bosses have amassed a £1.7 billion ‘war chest’ to destroy postal workers’ livelihoods.

Royal Mail has warned customers that “services will be affected” by postal workers striking in a row over pay, job security and working conditions, adding that the walkouts are “likely to cause you some disruption” in the run-up to Christmas.

CWU general secretary Dave Ward said: “For Royal Mail Group to reject our offer just hours after receiving it demonstrates that they were never serious about saving Christmas for customers and businesses.

“When a company openly boasts of having built a £1.7 billion fund to crush its own workers rather than use that money to settle the dispute and restore the service, then you know dark forces are clearly at work.

“Their sole intention is to destroy the jobs of postal workers and remove their union from the workplace.

“Our members will not stand for this, and further action will take place in 2023.

“Our message to the public and businesses is that postal workers do not want to be here, but they are facing an aggressive, reckless and out-of-control CEO committed to wrecking their livelihoods.”

Related
Meet the women who work on the Christmas front line – from A&E nurses to retail staff

For millions of people across the UK, Christmas is a time to eat, drink and be merry after a long, hard year. But spare a thought for those who have to work over the festive period, many in professions that are dominated by women. From nursing to retail, many sectors don’t grind to a halt during the holidays but instead get busier.The Independent spoke to women in jobs in which the female sex is statistically overrepresented, about what it is like working through Christmas while the rest of the country takes a break. The midwife: ‘I’ve left the shift crying...
Royal family attend Christmas Day service at Sandringham church

The King has attended the royal family’s traditional Christmas Day church service for the first time since the death of his mother, the Queen.Charles, 74, and the 75-year-old Queen Consort walked the short distance from Sandringham House to St Mary Magdalene Church.They were joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children – Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Prince Louis, who walked hand in hand with Kate.Also in the walking group, who passed a crowd of well-wishers on the way to the church, was the disgraced Duke of York.The Earl and Countess of Wessex were...
King Charles notes ‘anxiety and hardship’ of cost of living crisis in first Christmas speech

King Charles used his first Christmas address to acknowledge the many Britons struggling to “keep their families fed and warm” during the cost of living crisis.He spoke of the “great anxiety and hardship” in his first Christmas Day broadcast as monarch following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on 8 September.After opening the pre-recorded address with a tribute to his late mother, he spoke of the Queen’s faith in people.“It is a belief in the extraordinary ability of each person to touch, with goodness and compassion, the lives of others, and to shine a light in the world around...
New arrivals bring Christmas cheer for parents

Parents across Scotland are celebrating the best Christmas present they could hope for – a baby.Potentially the first child born on Christmas Day in Scotland arrived at 12.39am.Baby Robyn weighed in at 7lb 8oz when she was born to Nicola and Calum Lawson at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.The first Christmas baby born in the capital arrived at 2.44am.Selena was born at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary to Nadejda Bulgaru, 25, and Stefan Dobroviceanu, 31.The new addition to the family weighed 7lb 4oz, according to hospital staff.Later, Chloe McKee gave birth to 8lb 11oz son Rio at 3.16am in the Princess...
King Charles salutes late queen, public workers in speech

King Charles III evoked memories Sunday of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as he broadcast his first Christmas message as monarch in a speech that also paid tribute to the “selfless dedication” of Britain’s public service workers, many of whom are in a fight with the government over pay.Charles, 74, also empathized in the prerecorded message with people struggling to make ends meet “at a time of great anxiety and hardship.” Like some other parts of the world, the U.K. is wrestling with high inflation that has caused a cost-of-living crisis for many households.The king's first remarks, however,...
Boxing Day snow and ice warnings after parts of UK see white Christmas

Snow and ice is set to hit the UK on Boxing Day, with the Met Office warning of travel disruption in parts of the country. Snow and ice are expected to sweep across Scotland on Monday, with the forecaster issuing a weather warning from 9pm on Christmas Day until 6pm on Monday evening. The warnings extend to Northern Ireland on Boxing Day, with icy patches expected to cause some delays on public transport on Monday morning. Temperatures will drop to 0C in parts of Scotland, with the village of Dalwhinnie expected to have one of the coldest evenings, with lows...
King praises ‘wonderfully kind’ people helping the needy in Christmas broadcast

The King has used his first Christmas broadcast to sympathise with families struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and praise individuals, charities and faith groups supporting those in need.Charles spoke about the “great anxiety and hardship” experienced by many trying to “pay their bills and keep their families fed and warm” during his televised message, which featured footage of a food bank and other scenes of meals being distributed to the homeless.The country is grappling with an economic crisis due in part to the war in Ukraine and the monarch also praised volunteers, paying tribute to the “wonderfully kind people” who...
Rishi Sunak asks homeless man in shelter if he ‘works in business’ before serving him a hot meal

Rishi Sunak awkwardly asked a homeless man at a shelter if he works in a business before offering him food.The prime minister visited a homeless shelter in London run by the Passage on Friday, December 23.While serving hot meals to people visiting the shelter Mr Sunak was asked by one man: "Are you sorting the economy out?"."That's exactly what I'm trying to do," the Tory party leader responds, before asking the man, named Dean if he works in finance. "No, I'm homeless. I'm actually a homeless person. But I am interested in business, I like finance - it's good for the city and when finance does well, we all do well don't we?" he responds.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Budget 2022: Hunt says UK in recession as he announces huge tax risesJeremy Hunt increases energy windfall tax in budgetJeremy Hunt freezes tax allowances and hits 45p rate payers
