Person Ejected From Car After Colliding With Tractor-Trailer In Central Mass

Editor's note: Authorities told Daily Voice that the driver involved in this crash was not actually thrown from their vehicle. To read the most recent story, click here .

A major route in one Central Massachusetts town was closed for several hours following a multi-truck crash where one person was thrown from their vehicle, officials said.

First responders were called to the crash involving a tractor-trailer on Route 20 in Shrewsbury on Tuesday, Dec. 20, according to a Tweet from the Westborough Fire Department.

The multi-truck crash, which happened near Grafton Street, closed both directions of Route 20 as a result, according to MassDOT on Twitter .

One person was said to have been ejected from their vehicle, the Westborough Fire added. Their exact condition was not specified.

Route 20 was closed for almost three hours because of the crash, Shrewsbury Police said on Facebook . People were being told to avoid the area as much as possible.

*****UPDATE**** Rt 20 has been Re-opened. Thank you all for your patience. Rt 20 (Hartford Turnpike) in Shrewsbury... Posted by Shrewsbury, MA Police Department on Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Officials have not released any other information. This is a developing story so check back for updates.