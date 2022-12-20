Police arrest woman in connection with shooting at Columbia gas station

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Police arrested a Columbia woman Monday on suspicion of assault after a shooting at a north Columbia gas station.

Officers arrested Jasmine B. Bell, 26, on suspicion of first-degree assault, the Columbia Police Department said in a social media post. CPD said Monday night that it was looking for Terrance A. Johnson Jr., 27, on suspicion of shooting the man officers found injured at the Break Time at Paris Road and Vandiver Drive.

Bell was with Johnson at the time of the shooting, which was reported at about 3:30 p.m. , according to CPD. Police say she "assisted" him in the shooting. The statement did not elaborate on Bell's alleged role in the shooting.

The shooting victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

A witness told an ABC 17 News that she heard about 15 shots exchanged between people in two vehicles.

Johnson should be considered armed and dangerous, police said. He's wanted on suspicion of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, felony property damage and unlawful use of a weapon.

Charges had not been filed against Bell as of Tuesday morning.

