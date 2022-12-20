ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Police arrest woman in connection with shooting at Columbia gas station

By Matthew Sanders
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KM28J_0joyRSNx00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Police arrested a Columbia woman Monday on suspicion of assault after a shooting at a north Columbia gas station.

Officers arrested Jasmine B. Bell, 26, on suspicion of first-degree assault, the Columbia Police Department said in a social media post. CPD said Monday night that it was looking for Terrance A. Johnson Jr., 27, on suspicion of shooting the man officers found injured at the Break Time at Paris Road and Vandiver Drive.

Bell was with Johnson at the time of the shooting, which was reported at about 3:30 p.m. , according to CPD. Police say she "assisted" him in the shooting. The statement did not elaborate on Bell's alleged role in the shooting.

The shooting victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

A witness told an ABC 17 News that she heard about 15 shots exchanged between people in two vehicles.

Johnson should be considered armed and dangerous, police said. He's wanted on suspicion of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, felony property damage and unlawful use of a weapon.

Charges had not been filed against Bell as of Tuesday morning.

The post Police arrest woman in connection with shooting at Columbia gas station appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Sedalia police arrest two in relation to porch pirate investigation

SEDALIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Sedalia Police Department announced in a press release on Thursday that it arrested two people on Wednesday in relation to a porch pirate investigation. The department said it received reports of someone stealing packages off of a front porch, according to a press release. Police said it learned more residents had The post Sedalia police arrest two in relation to porch pirate investigation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
SEDALIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One person dead following an apartment fire in Mexico Missouri on Friday morning.

MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) The name of a 60-year-old woman who died in a Mexico Missouri apartment fire has been released. Ruth Ann Stuard died as a result of the fire that burnt down nine out of eleven of the apartment buildings. Mexico Public Safety Personnel responded to reports of a fire at an apartment complex The post One person dead following an apartment fire in Mexico Missouri on Friday morning. appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MEXICO, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Couple Arrested in Alleged Porch Thefts

On Sunday, Nov. 18, Sedalia Police received a report of someone stealing packages off a front porch. During the investigation, it was discovered that the suspect(s) stole packages from other residents as well. On Wednesday, investigators from the Latent Investigations Unit and Crime Resolutions Unit executed a search warrant at...
SEDALIA, MO
kbia.org

Columbia Police Department's Sgt. Dallas Dollens on Narcan and law enforcement

For a KBIA special series on substance use and opioid overdose death prevention, Columbia Police Department's Sgt. Dallas Dollens spoke with KBIA’s Kassidy Arena on December 9th about the opioid crisis in our community, and about what our community is doing to address it. Dollens supervises the vice narcotics and organized crime unit.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City man arrested with $3,000 worth of Fentanyl

A Jefferson City man is facing multiple charges following a multi-agency narcotics investigation. The Cole County Sheriff’s Office reports Jordan Sherman, 31, was arrested on Tuesday. He’s been charged with second-degree drug trafficking, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action. Sherman is currently being held without bond.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
abc17news.com

Early morning apartment fire at Russellville Senior Housing

RUSSELLVILLE, Mo. (KMIZ) A fire broke out Saturday morning destroying four apartments just west of Jefferson City in Russellville. The Russellville Lohman Fire Protection District along with Cole County Fire and Cole County EMS all responded to the call in the 12000 block of Jefferson Street around 3:00 a.m. for a fully involved structure fire. Officials spotted one building containing four units fully involved upon their arrival.
RUSSELLVILLE, MO
kmmo.com

NEW FRANKLIN MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY FOR POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN HOWARD COUNTY

A New Franklin man has been charged with a felony for possession of a controlled substance in Howard County. According to a report from the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on Saturday, December 17, 2022, deputies approached a vehicle on County Road 342 in Howard County and a man identified as Joshua Gerlach approached their vehicle. Gerlach stated that he had run out of gas and had to walk to his mother’s house to get help.
HOWARD COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police identify possible suspect in north Columbia gas station shooting

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department has identified a possible suspect in relation to a Monday afternoon shooting at the Break Time near the intersection of Vandiver Drive and Paris Road. Columbia police tweeted that one man was shot. Police said in a tweet Terrance Johnson Jr, 27, of Columbia, is a suspect in The post Police identify possible suspect in north Columbia gas station shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Hallsville man charged with rape, next hearing to be held Wednesday

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Hallsville man has been charged with first-degree rape and appeared in court this week. Thomas Hayes, 48, appeared by video from the Boone County Jail for an arraignment hearing on Monday at the Boone County Courthouse. A docket hearing is set for 9 a.m. Wednesday, while a preliminary hearing is scheduled The post Hallsville man charged with rape, next hearing to be held Wednesday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
HALLSVILLE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Pair of fires reported in Mexico on Friday morning, no injuries reported

MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) The Mexico Missouri Department of Public Safety reported two fires that occurred early Friday morning. No injuries were reported The first was a fire at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of West Breckenridge Drive. There was extensive damage to 11 apartments and the complex office, according to the department of The post Pair of fires reported in Mexico on Friday morning, no injuries reported appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MEXICO, MO
kwos.com

JCMO drug bust

A Vichy man faces drug charges in Cole County. 31 – year old Jordan Sherman was arrested at a Dix Road home this week. Officers say they seized almost 150 – Fentanyl pills and a gun at the home.
COLE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Moscow Mills man hurt in hit-and-run in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Mosco Mills man suffered serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in a hit-and-run on eastbound Interstate 70 at mile marker 181. John Francisco, 36, was hooking chains from a wrecker to another vehicle and was struck by unknown vehicle that left the scene, according to a Missouri The post Moscow Mills man hurt in hit-and-run in Montgomery County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy