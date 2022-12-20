Read full article on original website
Related
‘Deadpool 3’: Hugh Jackman Teases Wolverine & Deadpool “Hate Each Other” In New Film
Hugh Jackman is teasing Deadpool 3 by spilling some tea about the relationship the superheroes will have at the beginning of the new movie he’s filming with costar Ryan Reynolds. In a recent interview, Jackman was asked to categorize the status of the relationship between the two superheroes. “How do I categorize it? Ten being really close, zero being the reality, we’re zero, we’re opposites, hate each other,” he said on The Empire Film Podcast (via ComicBook). “I’m just talking from my perspective, [Logan’s] frustrated by him, wants to be a million miles away from him or wants to punch him...
NBC Miami
‘Avatar: The Way of Water' Nears $900 Million Globally, Boosted by International Ticket Sales
James Cameron and Disney's "Avatar: The Way of Water" has generated $855 million in global ticket sales since its Dec. 16 release and is the fifth-highest-grossing film released in 2022. Domestically, the sequel snared an estimated $56 million during its second weekend in theaters, a 58% drop from its debut.
'Avatar' sequel sails to 2nd week atop the box office
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Avatar: The Way of Water” sailed to the top of the box office in its second weekend, bringing in what studios estimate Sunday will be a strong $56 million in North America — a sign that the sequel may stay afloat into the new year and approach the massive expectations that met its release. James Cameron’s digital extravaganza for 20th Century Studios has made $253.7 million domestically in its first 10 days of release, compared to $212.7 million in the same stretch for 2009′s first “Avatar,” which would go on to become the highest-grossing film of all time. While Cameron’s films like the “Avatar” original and “Titanic” tend to have serious legs at the box office, sequels tend to open big and decline quickly, complicating guesses on where the film will end up. Its second-weekend drop-off from the $134 million it made in its first was not precipitous, given the way blockbusters open. “This is James Cameron’s first $100 million opener,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comscore “For this movie to have opened that big and only dropped 58%, it shows it has staying power.”
Here Is Who I Think Should Win Every Major 2023 Golden Globes Category
"And the Golden Globe goes to..."
Kate Hudson Says She Sees Nepotism in Other Industries “Way More Than I See It in Hollywood”
Kate Hudson says that she knows nepotism is real but feels it “doesn’t matter” if you work hard and happens “way more” in other industries outside of Hollywood. In an interview with The Independent published Saturday, the Glass Onion star waded into the latest cycle of the Hollywood nepotism debate while promoting the Rian Johnson-directed Knives Out sequel. Hudson, who was among the performers included in a chart for New York Magazine‘s recent Year of the Nepo-Baby feature, said that when it comes to the “nepotism thing… I don’t really care.” More from The Hollywood ReporterJamie Lee Curtis Says 'Nepo...
NBC Miami
Netflix Lists ‘Glass Onion' Island Compound for $450 Million on Zillow
Move over, "Wednesday": Netflix's latest hit is a Zillow listing. Just in time for the streaming debut of its hotly anticipated "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," the streaming service's marketing team has listed the film's eponymous Greek island compound on the popular real estate site. The fictional Zillow listing...
