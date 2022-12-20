ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

WIFR

Shoppers brave blizzard conditions to buy last minute gifts

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Porch in Rockford and Ambrose Christmas Store in Loves Park are both popular stores to shop at around the holidays with all the festive knick-knacks they have strewn throughout the store. Even though the weather outside is frightful, that didn’t stop storeowners from opening their doors on Thursday.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Latest on the winter storm hitting the Rockford region

The new snow is beginning to come to end across the Stateline, but that does not mean impacts from this system are over. Far from it, in fact. Here are some of the headlines of what we will see the rest of the evening tonight. New snow is already tapering off but blowing and drifting will continue into the night tonight. Winds will pick up in the snow’s wake, bringing up to 50 mile per hour wind gusts to the area. Then the bitter cold comes in with wind chills well below zero through the day tomorrow.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford Rescue Mission postpones Christmas banquet due to severe cold

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of Rockford’s largest non-profits postponed its annual Christmas banquet this week because of extremely cold temperatures. “We want to first consider the safety of our guests, volunteers and staff,” said Mission CEO Sherry Pitney. “We still look forward to a joyful celebration—just a week later.”
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Expected snowfall totals for the Rockford region

The entire Stateline is under a Winter Storm Warning. This will go in effect Wednesday night/Thursday morning and last through Saturday early morning. Snow moves in by 6-7pm for western Stateline cities first such as Galena and Savanna. This will then move further east making it to the Rockford area between 9-11pm. For areas towards McHenry and DeKalb Counties (far eastern portions of the Stateline) after 11pm.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Freeport locals offer free toy giveaway Wednesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Northern Illinois Radon Remedies and Mort’s Bar & Grill are teaming up to give back to community members this Wednesday. The inaugural toy drive kicked off at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 114 N. Walnut Ave. in Freeport. Organizers said the drive is a...
FREEPORT, IL
WIFR

Non-profits weigh housing options for homeless as winter storm rages on

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A flock of people piled into Carpenters Place Friday morning looking for warm clothes, food, and showers. With the frigid temperatures set to stick around, the shelter will work with different organizations to find overnight accommodations. “We had folks coming in this morning who, I’m not...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Keeping pets safe during bitter cold

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Temperatures have been dropping across the Stateline which could put your home's pipes in danger. "It's better to be preventative than have to call out a plumber after hours or on holidays because it's not going to be a small bill," said David Mapes the owner of Mapes Plumbing and Heating.
ROCKFORD, IL
WCIA

Events canceled, closings begin ahead of winter storm in Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With the winter storm arriving in the area, Central Illinois is already beginning to feel the effects with closures and cancelations starting to pile up. Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

7 Fun Ideas to Beat Boredom During a Snow Storm in Illinois

If you find yourself stuck at home during a snowstorm in Illinois, there are plenty of ways to entertain yourself and pass the time!. I love staying home in general, so finding something to keep me occupied definitely isn't a problem. Now, if there is a giant blizzard outside and the roads are crappy that's even more of a reason to plan a day of fun at home.
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

State, local agencies announce closings due to winter storm

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - State and local agencies share closing announcements Thursday in anticipation of severe weather. The following list will be updated as closings are released:. Secretary of State’s Offices and Driver Services Facilities (all locations) - closed at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 until 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Vehicle Vs Tree In Rockford

We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
ROCKFORD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Avoid your pipes from freezing amid arctic blast

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A major fear with the arctic cold temperatures Central Illinois is expecting later this week is frozen pipes. This year alone, State Farm has paid out 9,000 claims from frozen pipe damage. The average cost of a claim comes in around $20,000. “Once you get...
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

At least 9 cars pile up on N. Main in Rockford; traffic at a halt

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - N. Main Street north of Latham Street in Rockford is closed due to a serious traffic incident, though first responders say no one is injured. More than 9 cars slammed into each other Friday afternoon on N. Main Street, north of Latham Street in Rockford. Traffic...
