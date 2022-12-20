Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
57-Year-Old Jeep Factory Indefinitely Closing in 2023. Cherokee Model Reportedly May Be Discontinued.Joel EisenbergBelvidere, IL
River ice jams are possible across parts of Northern Illinois following the cold surgeLimitless Production Group LLCIllinois State
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
Related
WIFR
Shoppers brave blizzard conditions to buy last minute gifts
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Porch in Rockford and Ambrose Christmas Store in Loves Park are both popular stores to shop at around the holidays with all the festive knick-knacks they have strewn throughout the store. Even though the weather outside is frightful, that didn’t stop storeowners from opening their doors on Thursday.
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 during the holidays
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you live in Chicago, you might want to check your bank statement to see if you got some money from the state of Illinois. You probably have got the money and not noticed it. It's not a ton of money, but it's still a payment up to $400.
MyStateline.com
Latest on the winter storm hitting the Rockford region
The new snow is beginning to come to end across the Stateline, but that does not mean impacts from this system are over. Far from it, in fact. Here are some of the headlines of what we will see the rest of the evening tonight. New snow is already tapering off but blowing and drifting will continue into the night tonight. Winds will pick up in the snow’s wake, bringing up to 50 mile per hour wind gusts to the area. Then the bitter cold comes in with wind chills well below zero through the day tomorrow.
Central Illinois Proud
Christmas Clipper: Another Storm to Bring More Snow to Central Illinois Christmas Night
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — While strong winds and frigid temperatures continue to batter Central Illinois, we’re already keeping an eye on the next storm system which will bring another round of accumulating snow to Central Illinois Christmas night. Key Takeaways. Snow develops Sunday evening and wraps up during...
WIFR
Rockford Rescue Mission postpones Christmas banquet due to severe cold
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of Rockford’s largest non-profits postponed its annual Christmas banquet this week because of extremely cold temperatures. “We want to first consider the safety of our guests, volunteers and staff,” said Mission CEO Sherry Pitney. “We still look forward to a joyful celebration—just a week later.”
MyStateline.com
Expected snowfall totals for the Rockford region
The entire Stateline is under a Winter Storm Warning. This will go in effect Wednesday night/Thursday morning and last through Saturday early morning. Snow moves in by 6-7pm for western Stateline cities first such as Galena and Savanna. This will then move further east making it to the Rockford area between 9-11pm. For areas towards McHenry and DeKalb Counties (far eastern portions of the Stateline) after 11pm.
Keeping your furry friends safe in Central Illinois winter storm
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– Pets are at risk of frostbite and hypothermia in this winter weather, and we have some tips on how to keep your furry friends safe. Mary Tiefenbrunn, the executive director of the Champaign County Humane Society, says every pet is different, so it is important to know your animal. […]
WIFR
Freeport locals offer free toy giveaway Wednesday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Northern Illinois Radon Remedies and Mort’s Bar & Grill are teaming up to give back to community members this Wednesday. The inaugural toy drive kicked off at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 114 N. Walnut Ave. in Freeport. Organizers said the drive is a...
WIFR
Non-profits weigh housing options for homeless as winter storm rages on
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A flock of people piled into Carpenters Place Friday morning looking for warm clothes, food, and showers. With the frigid temperatures set to stick around, the shelter will work with different organizations to find overnight accommodations. “We had folks coming in this morning who, I’m not...
Should I warm up my car every few hours in cold weather?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Thursday’s strong frontal passage brought us from bitterly cold to “why do I live here” type cold as the anticipated Arctic blast was able to settle in. There will be little relief Friday night as winds remain in the 30-40 mph range. Wind chill values as of this writing are sitting in […]
Someone dropped two gold coins into Rockford Salvation Army kettle
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Someone secretly deposited two gold coins into a Salvation Army kettle in Rockford. Each year at Christmastime, Salvation Army volunteers stand in the vestibules of local stores as part of the Red Kettle Campaign to raise money for the homeless. “The two ¼-ounce gold Canadian Maple Leaf coins were dropped into […]
MyStateline.com
Keeping pets safe during bitter cold
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Temperatures have been dropping across the Stateline which could put your home's pipes in danger. "It's better to be preventative than have to call out a plumber after hours or on holidays because it's not going to be a small bill," said David Mapes the owner of Mapes Plumbing and Heating.
Events canceled, closings begin ahead of winter storm in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With the winter storm arriving in the area, Central Illinois is already beginning to feel the effects with closures and cancelations starting to pile up. Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and […]
7 Fun Ideas to Beat Boredom During a Snow Storm in Illinois
If you find yourself stuck at home during a snowstorm in Illinois, there are plenty of ways to entertain yourself and pass the time!. I love staying home in general, so finding something to keep me occupied definitely isn't a problem. Now, if there is a giant blizzard outside and the roads are crappy that's even more of a reason to plan a day of fun at home.
WIFR
State, local agencies announce closings due to winter storm
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - State and local agencies share closing announcements Thursday in anticipation of severe weather. The following list will be updated as closings are released:. Secretary of State’s Offices and Driver Services Facilities (all locations) - closed at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 until 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27.
Illinois Man Spots Santa’s Elf In Bar Bathroom, Guess What Happens Next?
It was just another night at the local bar in Illinois, and a man had popped into the restroom to do his business. As he was washing his hands, he couldn't help but notice a pair of pointy shoes and striped socks peeking out from under the stall door. He...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Vehicle Vs Tree In Rockford
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
fox32chicago.com
'Enjoy Illinois': State participating in 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade
CHICAGO - Illinois is putting itself out there and taking a risk in the new year by participating in the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade. This is a first for the state. The parade float will be entitled "Enjoy Illinois." The state Office of Tourism says the float will feature...
Central Illinois Proud
Avoid your pipes from freezing amid arctic blast
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A major fear with the arctic cold temperatures Central Illinois is expecting later this week is frozen pipes. This year alone, State Farm has paid out 9,000 claims from frozen pipe damage. The average cost of a claim comes in around $20,000. “Once you get...
WIFR
At least 9 cars pile up on N. Main in Rockford; traffic at a halt
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - N. Main Street north of Latham Street in Rockford is closed due to a serious traffic incident, though first responders say no one is injured. More than 9 cars slammed into each other Friday afternoon on N. Main Street, north of Latham Street in Rockford. Traffic...
Comments / 0