WDBJ7.com
A neighborhood tradition lights up the night during the holiday season
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Just outside of the Grandin Village, rows and rows of houses are decorated each year for the holiday season. “We’ve been in this neighborhood for about three and a half years, and when we first moved in, this was our Christmas present for each other,” said Bob Rimkis, talking about his lit up house with dozens of Christmas displays in the yard.
WSLS
Chocolate Santa visits WSLS
ROANOKE, Va. – Chocolate Santa, also known as Guy Smith, visited WSLS to bring holiday cheer. Chocolate Santa, has made trips to the New River Valley, making sure kids there have all the gifts for the holiday. He’s brought books, bikes and drones to children who participated in the...
WSET
Caught on camera! Black bear spotted in Forest backyard
FOREST, Va. (WSET) — Keep an eye out! There's a black bear roaming the backyards of Forest, Virginia. ABC13 viewer Don Childs submitted Ring security camera footage of a small black bear walking outside his home. Have any of your own? We'd love to see them! Submit photos and...
wfxrtv.com
Foodie Friday: Cakes By Kelsey
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. WFXR’s Hazelmarie Andeson caught up with one Lynchburg woman who’s letting her baking imagination run wild. Meet Kelsey Hairston, or how most know...
wfxrtv.com
Rescue Mission spreads cheer with “North Pole Pick-up”
On Thursday the Rescue Mission spread Christmas cheer to hundreds of children across the Roanoke Valley. It was part of the non-profit’s “North Pole Pick-up”. Rescue Mission spreads cheer with “North Pole Pick-up”. On Thursday the Rescue Mission spread Christmas cheer to hundreds of children across...
WDBJ7.com
Warming bus helps people in need this winter
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “We’re just trying to give people an opportunity to live until there’s some type of breakthrough in their circumstances,” said Dawn Sandoval, founder of The Least of These Ministry. It’s no secret the dangers of being outdoors for an extended period of...
wfirnews.com
Five months after mass rescue, how Roanoke beagles are doing now
More than 100 beagles removed from that breeding facility this year west of Richmond all appear to be doing well in their new Roanoke-area homes — and lives that are much different from five months ago. You may remember that the Envigo facility in Cumberland County closed down amid allegations of multiple violations of animal welfare laws. In Roanoke, Angels of Assisi took in 112 dogs — and since they were all beagles, they had no trouble finding homes for all. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the latest:
WDBJ7.com
Mornin’ Home Makeover: WDBJ7 Meteorologist Bradford Ambrose gets apartment makeover
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It is essential to strike a harmony between design and functionality when constructing your space in order to make it an ideal place for you to live. Design and lifestyle expert Johnathan Miller says you should make sure the items in your home complement both your lifestyle needs and personal style, without losing sight of either.
WSLS
Angels of Assisi in Roanoke under fire after disturbing images surface
ROANOKE, Va. – Many of you want answers after disturbing images of the Angels of Assisi shelter in Roanoke began circulating online. “My reaction was heartbreaking at first,” Morgan Manetta, an avid dog lover, said. Another image shows damaged walls animals reside in, and another that’s raising red...
wfxrtv.com
Warming shelter opened in Lynchburg during extreme weather conditions
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — With temperatures hitting the single digits this holiday weekend the Salvation Army teamed up with the City of Lynchburg to open a warming shelter for those who need a warm place to sleep. The shelter is open from 4 pm to 8 am each night this weekend– starting Friday and going until Monday morning and will also provide meals for those staying there.
WDBJ7.com
One Community One Voice gives 160 warm meals to those in need
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg nonprofit is serving warm, homecooked meals to the elderly in the community. One Community One Voice prepared and delivered 35 precooked dinners Friday as part of their Feeding 100 program. So far, they have fed 160 people in need in the community. On Friday,...
WSET
Protect your pets! Lynchburg, Bedford Co. law enforcement highlight animal care law
(WSET) — Major winds and colder-than-normal temperatures are prompting a reminder from area law enforcement when it comes to our furry friends. The Bedford County Sheriff's Office wants to remind Virginia residents of VA Code 3.2-6500, which accounts for adequate care of companion animals. "Companion animals, cats, and dogs,...
wfirnews.com
Roanoke City opens warming shelter
The City of Roanoke, Virginia – Government is coordinating with theCentral Church of the Brethren at 416 Church Ave. (next to swift print) for a warming shelter starting at 6:00pm – 10:00pm. Those in need of warm shelter visit by entering the side door or following the ramp to the rear entrance. In addition to the warm shelter, you can charge your devices. Lastly, there will be a service starting at 9:00pm for those who are interested in attending.
WSLS
Warming shelters open amid dangerously low temperatures
The dangerous temperatures have arrived and will remain at least through the holiday weekend – that’s why warming shelters across our area are preparing for visitors. The Rescue Mission of Roanoke has its white flag out, which means anyone, even those with a suspension, are welcome. “We also...
WDBJ7.com
How to avoid freezing or broken pipes during cold weather
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As temperatures continue to drop, pipes in your home could freeze and break. But there are a few steps that can prevent your pipes from freezing during cold weather. The Western Virginia Water Authority Public Relations Director Sarah Baumgardner says you can leave drops of water...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Grows gives out annual Holiday Produce Boxes to those in need
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Grows is giving locals in need a healthy meal before the holidays by handing out its annual Holiday Produce Boxes. 25 boxes were purchased by community members allowing Lynchburg Grows to match the funds and donate 25 more boxes to organizations such as Miriam’s House and Daily Bread.
WSLS
Roanoke hardware stores help people stay warm during winter storm
ROANOKE, Va. – Thousands of people woke up Friday morning without power and some without heat. According to Census data, a little over 45% of homes are heated by electricity. During a power outage, residents often have to find other ways of heating their homes. Northwest ACE Hardware off...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Huddleston family loses home
A Huddleston family lost their home to a fire 12 days before Christmas. While battling the fire, firefighters found an animal and rescued it. The Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department (Company 7) and others were dispatched to the 1100 block of Artwood Drive in Huddleston at 12:21 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, for report of a structure fire.
WSLS
Thousands of Virginians to spend Christmas without power
ROANOKE, Va. – Families across southwest Virginia are preparing to spend their Christmas Eve and day without power. Appalachian Electric Power (AEP) is trying to restore power to thousands of customers throughout the state. Many people woke up to no power on Friday morning and it has still not come back on.
wfirnews.com
Former radio personality returns to Roanoke as dog trainer
A Voice of the Valley has returned to Roanoke, now with a new way to serve. WFIR’s Emma Thomas has that story:
