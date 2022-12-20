North Alabama man killed in crash involving 3 motorcycles

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A crash involving three motorcycles on Alabama 207 claimed the life of a Rogersville man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

Around 9:35 p.m. Monday, 29-year-old Jessie J. Mabe was killed when the 2007 Suzuki GSX R-600 motorcycle he was driving left the road and struck a signpost.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA officials say before his motorcycle left the road, it hit a 2006 Honda CBR-600 motorcycle driven by a 30-year-old woman and then a 2009 Honda CBR-900 motorcycle driven by a 34-year-old man.

Both of those drivers were injured in the crash and were taken to North Alabama Medical Center in Florence.

The crash happened near mile marker 11, about three miles north of Anderson in Lauderdale County.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate the crash.

