Morgan County, GA

Beloved father dies trying to rescue 12-year-old son from Georgia house fire

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
MORGAN COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia father died as he tried to rescue his 12-year-old son from a fire that destroyed their home in Morgan County.

Thomas Hawk died Friday night at the family’s home off Highway 83. Hawk was next-door at his father Tommy’s house when the fire broke out, according to a family friend.

Hawk ran into the burning home to get his son Eric out. Eric’s grandfather pulled him out of the house.

Amanda Hawk said they found her husband Thomas outside their son’s bedroom. The fire happened the day after her birthday.

“Definitely one of the worst phone calls I have ever received,” Amanda Hawk said on Facebook. “Thomas Hawk will forever be my best friend, but now I call him my hero because he was trying to get to Eric.”

Morgan County Fire Chief Jeff Stone told Channel 2 that the 12-year-old suffered severe smoke inhalation and was flown to Augusta Medical Center’s burn center.

Amanda Hawk said damage to Eric’s lungs has cleared and that he will be released from the hospital Tuesday.

Thomas Hawk’s cause of death has not been released, but Stone told Channel 2 that it is likely that smoke and heat inhalation contributed to his death.

Friends described Hawk as a family man who loved his wife and two children Eric and Mackenzie dearly. He also was known for coaching 4-H archery in Morgan County.

“Upon meeting him for the first time, it was like talking with an old friend. Thomas enjoyed coaching the youth in archery and spending time with them,” Leigh Matthews wrote in the GoFundMe. “He was always ‘living another day in paradise’, and LOVED cheering on the Georgia Bulldogs. While he was a ‘family man’ Thomas also was a best friend to everyone. He always offered to help any one and everyone. Thomas will be missed by all that knew him.”

Amanda Hawk asked for continued prayers for Eric and his sister Mackenzie.

“She is devastated and is taking it hard. Anyone that knows her knows how much of a daddy’s girl she is. Honestly, all I need right now is prayers for healing for Eric and prayers for comfort for Mackenzie,” she said.

