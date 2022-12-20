ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY households will get additional food assistance in December: Hochul

By Aliza Chasan
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Households enrolled in New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will get additional food benefits this December, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday.

All New Yorkers in the program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, Hochul said. Supplemental benefits will come from roughly $234 million in federal funding.

You can get up to $1,126 in heating assistance from NY this winter

“These additional benefits have continued to help struggling New Yorkers keep themselves and their families fed throughout the pandemic and now in the face of higher grocery prices due to global inflation,” Hochul said. “The $234 million for SNAP will provide relief to New Yorkers in need during the holiday season and cold winter months when household budgets are especially strained.”

Enrolled households will each get a supplement of at least $95, officials said.

SNAP households outside of New York City should see their benefits posted by Dec. 22, officials said. SNAP households in NYC should see their benefits posted by Dec. 28.

Payments will be issued directly to existing Electronic Benefit Transfer accounts. Unused benefits will be automatically carried over to the following month.

Households can apply for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program on the State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance website.

Below is a breakdown of maximum SNAP benefit allowances in New York as of Oct. 1, 2021.

Household Size Maximum Allotment*
1 $250
2 $459
3 $658
4 $835
5 $992
6 $1,190
7 $1,316
8 $1,504
For each additional member $188 +

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 21

kimberly
5d ago

Oh thank you so much for not including these people who don’t qualify for the help, I appreciate that I yet again have to skip the grocery store this month because I had to pay out a ridiculous amount of money to NYSGE because I received a shut off notice.

Reply(5)
8
Linda an Robert Boughton
5d ago

The middle class get poorer, by working their butts off to get what they do have and just make ends meet. While the low income people get everything handed to them. I take that back only certain people on low income get everything handed to them.

Reply(3)
12
Cathy
5d ago

Keep giving to those who don’t work. How about the low & middle earners that go out & bust their hump. These people are struggling with utility bills & food costs.

Reply
3
 

