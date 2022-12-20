Michigan has one of the lowest adult-use marijuana tax rates, study finds

An Oakland County woman is glad her husband asked her to go to the grocery store the day before Thanksgiving because she picked something up besides a turkey — and it will probably change her life. The woman, 49, also purchased a VIP Millions instant Michigan Lottery ticket for $30 at the Kroger located at 1237 North Coolidge Highway in Troy and won $4 million, according to the Michigan Lottery. ...

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO