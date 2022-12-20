ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berrien County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
abc57.com

Trail Creek man accused of methamphetamine possession

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - A Trail Creek man was arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon, according to the La Porte County Sheriff's Office. At 2:30 p.m., a sergeant with the sheriff's office met with a St. Joseph County deputy to take possession of a...
TRAIL CREEK, IN
abc57.com

Minor injuries in crash between passenger vehicle, semi on U.S. 131

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating a crash between a semi and a passenger vehicle on U.S. 131 Friday that resulted in minor injuries. State troopers were called to U.S. 131 near Dickinson Road in White Pigeon for the incident. According to the investigation, a 52-year-old...
WHITE PIGEON, MI
abc57.com

Michigan State Police urging drivers to stay off I-94

Michigan State Police are urging drivers to stay off I-94 as blizzard conditions worsen in the area. Drivers are asked to stay off the road between New Buffalo and Battle Creek while crews clear crashes. Indiana State Police troopers are on scene of a rollover tanker on I-94 at the...
NEW BUFFALO, MI
abc57.com

Blizzard update from Cass County Sheriff's Office

CASS COUNTY, Mich. --You're reminded by the Cass County Sheriff's Office about the Blizzard Warning from the National Weather Service continuing until 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 24, 2022. Cass County roadways are still dangerous, with multiple roads drifted shut, along with blowing snow and high winds are continuing to make...
CASS COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Travel advisory issued for Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A travel advisory has been issued for Cass County, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. The advisory is in place until noon on Saturday. All non-essential traffic is asked to stay off the road.
abc57.com

Despite the blizzard, food delivery workers take to the streets

ELKHART, Ind.-- Even though there’s a travel watch Friday night in Elkhart County, people still need to eat. Some food service workers were still out delivering food to hungry customers, braving the terrible road conditions. For pizza delivery drivers, like at Saylor's Pizza in Elkhart, the slick and snowy...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Local woman hoping to make it to family for the holiday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A local woman is hoping to make it to her family for the holidays and arrived at the South Bend International Airport three days before her flight to do just that. Janet Smith ended up sleeping at the airport after she got stuck there due to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Lanes of I-94 shut down due to pileups, crashes

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- The Michigan Department of Transportation and Michigan State Police are reporting multiple pileups and crashes on I-94 Friday morning. The eastbound lanes of I-94 are closed from mile-marker 23 to all the way to the county line due to a crash, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation and Berrien County Dispatch.
abc57.com

Interurban Trolley service ending early Friday

ELKHART, Ind. - Interurban Trolley fixed route and ADA Access services will end at 6 p.m. on Friday because of weather. There will be no 6 p.m. trips on the Red, Orange, Green, Blue, and Yellow Lines. The Red Line will be operating only hourly service Friday afternoon. The following...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Chapter Indiana Black Expo to host Kwanzaa celebration

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Chapter Indiana Black Expo is set to host their annual Kwanzaa celebration on Tuesday. The festivities will be held at the Leighton Auditorium and the event begins at 6 p.m. Musical entertainment and refreshments will be available alongside traditional presentations honoring the seven...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

City of South Bend announces holiday trash pickup schedule

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend announced its holiday pickup schedule beginning Monday. For the week of December 26, the trash pickup schedule will be as follows:. Monday, December 26: Christmas Day observed, no trash pickup. Tuesday, December 27: Areas normally serviced on Monday. Wednesday, December 28:...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Westbound lanes of Indiana Toll Road closed near exit 72

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The westbound lanes of the Indiana Toll Road are closed for a crash west of the South Bend exit, exit 72. According to Indiana State Police, the incident involves two semis blocking the westbound lanes. No injuries have been reported.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Travel advisories issued across northern Indiana

Travel advisories are being issued across northern Indiana counties Friday morning. The following counties are under a warning advisory (travel is not recommended):. The following counties are under a watch advisory (only essential travel is recommended):. Marshall. Pulaski. Elkhart. Kosciusko. Fulton. The City of South Bend will hold a press...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Roads still dangerous Christmas Eve morning

Dangerous winter weather will last through Saturday morning. The blizzard warning has been extended for Berrien and Cass Counties, Michigan, now through 7 p.m. Saturday. It has been canceled for all other areas. Travel is still dangerous Saturday morning, with blowing and drifting snow. Temperatures are at or near zero...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Power outages across Michiana during holiday blizzard

Numerous customers across Michiana are dealing with power outages during a holiday blizzard. Indiana Michigan Power is reporting 846 customers without power as of 7 p.m. on Friday. Click here for the map. 525 in Benton Harbor. NIPSCO. As of 7 p.m. on Friday, NIPSCO is reporting approximately 301 affected...
BENTON HARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy