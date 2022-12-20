Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AtlantaTed RiversAtlanta, GA
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Effected by Bursted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To KnowKendra M.Atlanta, GA
Indiana Basketball Wins Ugly Over Kennesaw StateFlurrySportsBloomington, IN
Our Favorite Outdoor Stops for Enjoying a Natural Georgia High and Getting Holiday Visitors OutsideDeanLandCobb County, GA
Related
appenmedia.com
Keep Forsyth Beautiful plans tree recycling program
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Once the holiday festivities are said and done, you might wonder to yourself, “What on earth should I do with my old Christmas tree?”. But before you try to grind it up for mulch with the coffee grinder or set your yard on fire with a good old fashioned Christmas tree bonfire, you might want to consider the annual Keep Forsyth County Beautiful “Bring One for the Chipper” event.
appenmedia.com
North Fulton Community Charities welcomes new Executive Director
ROSWELL, Ga. — North Fulton Community Charities welcomed Sandy Holiday as the new Executive Director of the nonprofit organization at the end of November. Two weeks later, Holiday says the work has been a whirlwind. Holiday takes over the role from Mary Good, who served as Interim Executive Director...
appenmedia.com
Volunteers refurbish afterschool youth site
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The Sandy Springs Young Men’s Service League dedicated more than 400 hours of volunteer service to faith-based Sandy Springs Mission as part of the Service League’s Ultimate Gift program. The Young Men’s Service League is a national nonprofit for teenage boys and their...
appenmedia.com
Dunwoody UMC, Tebow Foundation to present special needs prom night
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody United Methodist and the Tim Tebow Foundation will host the Night of Shine Feb. 10, celebrating local individuals with special needs with an in-person prom night experience. Church officials announced this week that the event will be held at the church as part of worldwide...
appenmedia.com
Nonprofit director marvels at heightened charity during holidays
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — In November, North Fulton Community Charities welcomed Sandra Holiday as the nonprofit’s new executive director, where she dove into the nonprofit’s several seasonal events. Holiday came from Atlanta Children’s Shelter, where she worked as executive director for 13 years. She’s spent over 25...
appenmedia.com
Opinion: Exceeding expectations in 2022, Milton sees bright future
This time last year, I was just beginning my role as Mayor and eager to get to work. Fortunately, years of outstanding leadership and dedication from our elected officials, staff, appointees on our many committees, boards and commissions, and finally, our involved and supportive community members, positioned us well for success this past year.
appenmedia.com
Volunteers clean fields used by Miracle League
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Members of the North Fulton Young Men’s Service League partnered with the North Metro Miracle League across two weekends in November to clean up the Miracle League Sports Complex in Alpharetta’s North Park on Cogburn Road. The Young Men’s Service League is a national...
appenmedia.com
Roswell, Johns Creek take 21st century approach to policing
NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Roswell and Johns Creek police officials say they’re taking special steps to get to know the people they protect and serve. Roswell Chief James Conroy and Johns Creek Chief Mark Mitchell say it’s a core value of their guiding principles, called 21st century policing.
appenmedia.com
New Business Spotlight: North Main Street Market at Alpharetta
Business Name: North Main Street Market at Alpharetta. Business Description: The North Main Street Market at Alpharetta is a winter market running from November - March. Serving the Alpharetta & surrounding communities by providing access to locally produced foods and artisan goods. Month Opened: November. Phone: (563) 723-1774. Address: 735...
appenmedia.com
Sounds of Sawnee ensemble continues seasonal tradition
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — For nearly three decades, Forsyth County has ushered in the holiday season with the festive songs played by the Sounds of Sawnee Concert Band. No different than when they first performed in 1993, the Sounds of Sawnee Concert Band took the stage at the Cumming City Center amphitheater Dec. 2 and played a selection of Christmas favorites for the Cumming community.
appenmedia.com
Food historian educates public on Black culinary dishes
ROSWELL, Ga. — Clarissa Clifton spends her Saturdays over a roaring fire, stirring pots in historical attire. For the past five years, she’s been a food historian at Smith Plantation, where she volunteers twice a month to cook her specialty— historical Southern poverty food. “I cook all...
appenmedia.com
Safe Kids North Fulton group shares holiday safety tips
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Christmas is approaching fast, which means that local roads and highways will soon be packed with people traveling to see friends or family, enjoying the holiday season. But to make sure that everyone really does enjoy the holidays, and everyone gets home safely, the Roswell...
appenmedia.com
Sandy Springs woman invents a recovery tool
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga.—When Dawn Clements was 23 years old and pregnant with her first child, she herniated five discs in her back. It’s a pain Clements remembers vividly decades later, and it’s what inspired her to invent the Fit Buddy. The Fit Buddy looks unassuming. It’s curved,...
appenmedia.com
Sarah Beeson wins runoff for Roswell City Council seat
ROSWELL, Ga. — Late into the evening of Dec. 6 at her election watch party at Big Oak Tavern, Sarah Beeson celebrated as the City Council Post 1 runoff election was called in her favor. “I feel great now that we wrapped it up and have the results,” Beeson...
appenmedia.com
New Business Spotlight: Brown Bag Seafood
Business Description: Bringing seafood to the masses - with a dash of creativity, a whole lot of love, a squeeze of lemon, and not an ounce of pretentiousness. Your food is coming in a brown bag, and we're pretty sure there's no better way to enjoy it. Delicious. Friendly. Responsible.
appenmedia.com
Ribbon cut on new juvenile court in Forsyth County
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The ribbon has officially been cut on Forsyth County’s new Juvenile Court Building. The 70,000 square foot court building was built off Lanier 400 Parkway in Forsyth County to replace the previous court building, which has remained in operation for many years, Forsyth County officials said.
appenmedia.com
Opinion: The Poetry of Moving Water
I went walking the other day along Amicalola Creek in Dawson County, and it was nice. You should do it too. It was the first time I’ve been walking like that in a while, and it made me realize I’ve missed it. Rediscovery can be good for the soul. It can.
appenmedia.com
Vandals hit townhome under construction
ALPHARETTA, Ga. —A townhome under construction on Olmstead Way in Alpharetta was damaged by unknown vandals overnight Dec. 2, police reports said. Vandals used bricks and asphalt to damage two large windows, siding and gutters on the backside of the home, causing more than $2,000 in damage. Police officers...
appenmedia.com
Police identify suspect in $10,000 robbery
ROSWELL, Ga. — Police have named a suspect in the Dec. 8 robbery outside of the Honda dealership on Alpharetta Highway. Police reports said the suspect stole $10,000 cash from an individual during a car purchase. The suspect met Okwar Benedict, a non-resident, at Stroker Lounge in Atlanta on...
appenmedia.com
Thieves flee retail store with $10,000 in items
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Thieves made off with more than $10,000 in clothing during a snatch-and-grab robbery at North Point Mall Nov. 30. Alpharetta Police reports said two suspects entered the Dillard’s store at about 6 p.m., and while one suspect stood watch near the store’s rear entrance, the other suspect emptied four shelves of Lacoste shirts into a black trash bag.
Comments / 0