Dunwoody, GA

Keep Forsyth Beautiful plans tree recycling program

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Once the holiday festivities are said and done, you might wonder to yourself, “What on earth should I do with my old Christmas tree?”. But before you try to grind it up for mulch with the coffee grinder or set your yard on fire with a good old fashioned Christmas tree bonfire, you might want to consider the annual Keep Forsyth County Beautiful “Bring One for the Chipper” event.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
North Fulton Community Charities welcomes new Executive Director

ROSWELL, Ga. — North Fulton Community Charities welcomed Sandy Holiday as the new Executive Director of the nonprofit organization at the end of November. Two weeks later, Holiday says the work has been a whirlwind. Holiday takes over the role from Mary Good, who served as Interim Executive Director...
ROSWELL, GA
Volunteers refurbish afterschool youth site

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The Sandy Springs Young Men’s Service League dedicated more than 400 hours of volunteer service to faith-based Sandy Springs Mission as part of the Service League’s Ultimate Gift program. The Young Men’s Service League is a national nonprofit for teenage boys and their...
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Dunwoody UMC, Tebow Foundation to present special needs prom night

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody United Methodist and the Tim Tebow Foundation will host the Night of Shine Feb. 10, celebrating local individuals with special needs with an in-person prom night experience. Church officials announced this week that the event will be held at the church as part of worldwide...
DUNWOODY, GA
Nonprofit director marvels at heightened charity during holidays

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — In November, North Fulton Community Charities welcomed Sandra Holiday as the nonprofit’s new executive director, where she dove into the nonprofit’s several seasonal events. Holiday came from Atlanta Children’s Shelter, where she worked as executive director for 13 years. She’s spent over 25...
ATLANTA, GA
Opinion: Exceeding expectations in 2022, Milton sees bright future

This time last year, I was just beginning my role as Mayor and eager to get to work. Fortunately, years of outstanding leadership and dedication from our elected officials, staff, appointees on our many committees, boards and commissions, and finally, our involved and supportive community members, positioned us well for success this past year.
MILTON, GA
Volunteers clean fields used by Miracle League

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Members of the North Fulton Young Men’s Service League partnered with the North Metro Miracle League across two weekends in November to clean up the Miracle League Sports Complex in Alpharetta’s North Park on Cogburn Road. The Young Men’s Service League is a national...
ALPHARETTA, GA
Roswell, Johns Creek take 21st century approach to policing

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Roswell and Johns Creek police officials say they’re taking special steps to get to know the people they protect and serve. Roswell Chief James Conroy and Johns Creek Chief Mark Mitchell say it’s a core value of their guiding principles, called 21st century policing.
ROSWELL, GA
New Business Spotlight: North Main Street Market at Alpharetta

Business Name: North Main Street Market at Alpharetta. Business Description: The North Main Street Market at Alpharetta is a winter market running from November - March. Serving the Alpharetta & surrounding communities by providing access to locally produced foods and artisan goods. Month Opened: November. Phone: (563) 723-1774. Address: 735...
ALPHARETTA, GA
Sounds of Sawnee ensemble continues seasonal tradition

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — For nearly three decades, Forsyth County has ushered in the holiday season with the festive songs played by the Sounds of Sawnee Concert Band. No different than when they first performed in 1993, the Sounds of Sawnee Concert Band took the stage at the Cumming City Center amphitheater Dec. 2 and played a selection of Christmas favorites for the Cumming community.
CUMMING, GA
Food historian educates public on Black culinary dishes

ROSWELL, Ga. — Clarissa Clifton spends her Saturdays over a roaring fire, stirring pots in historical attire. For the past five years, she’s been a food historian at Smith Plantation, where she volunteers twice a month to cook her specialty— historical Southern poverty food. “I cook all...
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Safe Kids North Fulton group shares holiday safety tips

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Christmas is approaching fast, which means that local roads and highways will soon be packed with people traveling to see friends or family, enjoying the holiday season. But to make sure that everyone really does enjoy the holidays, and everyone gets home safely, the Roswell...
ROSWELL, GA
Sandy Springs woman invents a recovery tool

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga.—When Dawn Clements was 23 years old and pregnant with her first child, she herniated five discs in her back. It’s a pain Clements remembers vividly decades later, and it’s what inspired her to invent the Fit Buddy. The Fit Buddy looks unassuming. It’s curved,...
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Sarah Beeson wins runoff for Roswell City Council seat

ROSWELL, Ga. — Late into the evening of Dec. 6 at her election watch party at Big Oak Tavern, Sarah Beeson celebrated as the City Council Post 1 runoff election was called in her favor. “I feel great now that we wrapped it up and have the results,” Beeson...
ROSWELL, GA
New Business Spotlight: Brown Bag Seafood

Business Description: Bringing seafood to the masses - with a dash of creativity, a whole lot of love, a squeeze of lemon, and not an ounce of pretentiousness. Your food is coming in a brown bag, and we're pretty sure there's no better way to enjoy it. Delicious. Friendly. Responsible.
ATLANTA, GA
Ribbon cut on new juvenile court in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The ribbon has officially been cut on Forsyth County’s new Juvenile Court Building. The 70,000 square foot court building was built off Lanier 400 Parkway in Forsyth County to replace the previous court building, which has remained in operation for many years, Forsyth County officials said.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Opinion: The Poetry of Moving Water

I went walking the other day along Amicalola Creek in Dawson County, and it was nice. You should do it too. It was the first time I’ve been walking like that in a while, and it made me realize I’ve missed it. Rediscovery can be good for the soul. It can.
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
Vandals hit townhome under construction

ALPHARETTA, Ga. —A townhome under construction on Olmstead Way in Alpharetta was damaged by unknown vandals overnight Dec. 2, police reports said. Vandals used bricks and asphalt to damage two large windows, siding and gutters on the backside of the home, causing more than $2,000 in damage. Police officers...
ALPHARETTA, GA
Police identify suspect in $10,000 robbery

ROSWELL, Ga. — Police have named a suspect in the Dec. 8 robbery outside of the Honda dealership on Alpharetta Highway. Police reports said the suspect stole $10,000 cash from an individual during a car purchase. The suspect met Okwar Benedict, a non-resident, at Stroker Lounge in Atlanta on...
ATLANTA, GA
Thieves flee retail store with $10,000 in items

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Thieves made off with more than $10,000 in clothing during a snatch-and-grab robbery at North Point Mall Nov. 30. Alpharetta Police reports said two suspects entered the Dillard’s store at about 6 p.m., and while one suspect stood watch near the store’s rear entrance, the other suspect emptied four shelves of Lacoste shirts into a black trash bag.
ALPHARETTA, GA

