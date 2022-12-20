ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
WNBF News Radio 1290

New York Man Impersonates Cop, Steals Rifle From Squirrel Hunters

A New York man has pled guilty to impersonating a police officer and stealing a rifle from a group of squirrel hunters. According to a report by Steve Featherstone of NYup.com, 24-year-old Zackary Harvey pled guilty to two federal charges stemming from his September arrest, one for impersonating a police officer and one for stealing a rifle from a hunter. On September 9, Harvey ran into a group of squirrel hunters in the Howland Island Wildlife Management area.
NEW YORK STATE
WNBF News Radio 1290

14 Exquisite Gourmet Cheese Shops in Upstate New York

Cheese production is a big business in Upstate New York. In fact, the Empire State is the fifth largest cheese-producing state in the US (Wisconsin is #1 of course). What many don't know is that New York actually used to be one of the most dominant states in terms of cheese-making in the country. That was about 150 years back at this point. But there are still tons of delicious cheeses being produced in our state and we want to show them off.
WISCONSIN STATE
WNBF News Radio 1290

New York Will Soon Ban Arrest of Children Under 12

Beginning on January 1, 2023, New York state will no longer arrest or criminally prosecute children who are under the age of 12 - with one exception. The bill, introduced by Senators Bailey, Brisport, Brouk, Cooney, Gianaris, Hoylman, Jackson, Krueger, Myrie, Ramos, Rivera, Salazar, Sepulveda, and Stavisky, was passed in June of 2021 and signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul on December 29, 2021. The law will certainly change how New York handles children under the age of 12 who may have committed a crime.
NEW YORK STATE
WNBF News Radio 1290

New York Governor Kathy Hochul Vetoes Bill to Ban Holiday Hunting

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bill that would have allowed upstate New York Counties to ban holiday hunting. According to a report by Steve Featherstone of NYup.com, the bill would have allowed upstate New York counties to opt out of the holiday hunt season. The holiday hunt season runs from December 26 to January 1 and covers counties in the Southern Zone, which includes Southern Tier counties. It gives hunters an extra week of the hunting season and it gives younger hunters the chance to hunt during the winter break from school.
WNBF News Radio 1290

Travel Writer Picks His Top 5 Upstate New York Christmas Towns

Beautiful Christmas towns and villages (and cities) are everywhere in our beloved Upstate New York region. As a travel writer with a dozen Upstate New York books currently on the shelves, I feel that I have been pretty much everywhere in the region. But of course, that cannot be. I am sure there are little towns, hamlets, and villages all over that I have missed in my many miles of travel, research, writing, and speaking. Maybe I will find them in 2023!
MICHIGAN STATE
WNBF News Radio 1290

New York NOT Named the “Most Christmassy” State

There's nothing quite like New York during the holiday season, but according to one study New York isn't actually the best place to celebrate Christmas. According to a report by Maria Azzurra Volpe for Newsweek, New Hampshire actually takes the top spot when it comes to Christmas spirit. In fact, New York isn't even ranked second on the list, with that honor going to Wisconsin. The study was done by comparing Christmas-themed online activity within the last 12 months and Christmas-related cultural markers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Walmart to Ditch Paper Bags in New York Stores

If you don't already have reusable grocery bags, you're going to need them soon when Walmart stops selling single-use paper bags in New York stores. According to a report by Abby Reinhard of BestLife, Walmart will stop offering customers single-use paper bags at checkout on January 18, 2023. New York State has already banned single-use plastic bags from being used in stores, but shoppers could still pay an extra five cents to use a single-use paper bag if they wanted to.
NEW YORK STATE
WNBF News Radio 1290

New Yorkers Now Have More Time To Obtain Their Real ID

New Yorkers who were scrambling to get their Real ID can breathe easier because they now have more time to obtain their ID. A lot more time. It appears that the pandemic caused a massive backlog at driver's license centers around the country and several state agencies were so bogged down that they automatically extended expiration dates on licenses and ID cards rather than issuing licenses and ID cards compliant with Real ID requirements.
WNBF News Radio 1290

New York Cow on the Run for Four Months Finally Gets Rescued

A runaway cow from a New York farm is now safe after escaping from a Long Island farm and spending four months on the loose. According to a report by Ben Hooper of UPI, the cow escaped from Jerry's Farm on Long Island four months ago and was found at a Manorville golf course. Frankie Floridia of the Strong Island Animal Rescue League and Mike Stura of the Skylands Sanctuary were able to find the cow and load it onto a trailer. According to the report, the cow was spotted on monitoring cameras at the golf course which were set up there after cow droppings were found.
MANORVILLE, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

What is New York’s Signature Food?

New York has a lot of signature foods from the best pizza in the world to the spiedie, the most underrated sandwich of them all. But what is the number one signature food in New York?. Unfortunately, it is not the spiedie. I don't know how Binghamton's best kept secret...
NEW YORK STATE
WNBF News Radio 1290

WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton, NY
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy