ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Slow Food Atlanta taking applications for inaugural food and beverage awards

By Sammie Purcell
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tHX1I_0joyOzdp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hsGb2_0joyOzdp00
Applications for the “Snail of Approval” awards are open until Dec. 31.

Slow Food Atlanta is hoping to honor Atlanta based food and beverage businesses next year.

The Atlanta chapter of Slow Food, an organization that hopes to prevent the disappearance of local food cultures and traditions, is welcoming applicants for its inaugural “Snail of Approval” program. According to a spokesperson, Snail of Approval hopes to award food and beverage organizations and businesses who promote “good, clean and fair food.”

According to a press release, the award was created by Slow Food USA to recognize businesses that promote Slow Food values. Applications are open until Dec. 31.

The award is given out based on evaluations in the following areas: sourcing, environmental impact, cultural connection, community involvement, staff support, and business values. Any food business or organization that produces or offers food for public consumption is eligible, including restaurants, farms, ranches, fisheries, cafes, bars, food trucks, breweries, wineries, caterers, and other food producers.

Awards will be presented at Slow Food Atlanta’s annual meeting on Feb. 26 at Tio Lucho’s. All awardees will be recognized and listed on the national awardee map and directory.

Applications can be found online .

The post Slow Food Atlanta taking applications for inaugural food and beverage awards appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Happy Holidays!

Happy Holidays from all of us at Atlanta Intown, Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Senior Life, and Rough Draft. If you’re looking for some holiday reading, be sure to check out our January issues here. Illustration by Isadora Pennington The post Happy Holidays! appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

The legend of the Northside Tavern lives on through film

Everyone loves to go somewhere everybody knows your name. And no, I’m not talking about “Cheers.” I’m talking about Northside Tavern.  What started out as a small grocery store in the 1940s has become a staple of the Atlanta music scene. From Frank Edwards, to Beverly “Guitar” Watkins, to Cora Mae Bryant, the legends of […] The post The legend of the Northside Tavern lives on through film appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Buckhead volunteers to provide Christmas Eve meals for every fire station and police zone

For the third year in a row, a group of volunteers in Buckhead is making sure that every firefighter and police officer working on Christmas Eve in Atlanta can get a delicious meal. The Holiday Ham Haul got its start in 2020, when the COVID pandemic and widespread social unrest contributed to low morale among […] The post Buckhead volunteers to provide Christmas Eve meals for every fire station and police zone appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta Hawks team up with organizations to provide holiday experience to underserved youth

The Atlanta Hawks partnered with nonprofit organization Santa for a Day and housing authority Atlanta Housing to provide a holiday experience for underserved youth. Volunteers at the event — which took place at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center and Aquatic Center — gave out toys to 60 children, ages 5-12, who are currently […] The post Atlanta Hawks team up with organizations to provide holiday experience to underserved youth appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Take 5 with poet and actor Lisa Nanette Allender

What exactly is art; who defines it; who makes it, and where in Atlanta do poets, thespians, and artists congregate and create? We’ll use this space to catch up with a few for a few…some you may know; others we hope you’ll be pleased to meet their acquaintance. Lisa Nanette Allender is a poet, writer, […] The post Take 5 with poet and actor Lisa Nanette Allender appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Local students donate more than 22,000 non-perishable items

Students from the Greater Atlanta Christian School (GAC) donated more than 22,000 non-perishable items to help fight local food insecurity. “Can-A-Thon increases our students’ understanding of the need to give food and love to our surrounding community where there is great need right now,” said GAC school president, Scott Harsh. GAC has held the Can-A-Thon […] The post Local students donate more than 22,000 non-perishable items appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Developer secures $245M in construction financing for two-tower Midtown project

Developer Middle Street Partners has secured $245 million in construction financing to build a multifamily project on Juniper Street in Midtown. The joint venture between Middle Street Partners and commercial real estate developer AECOM-Canyon Partners will feature two apartment towers between 11th Street and 12th Street – the former sight of restaurants Einstein’s and Joe’s […] The post Developer secures $245M in construction financing for two-tower Midtown project appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Buckhead City backers continue push for secession from Atlanta

Bill White, CEO of the Buckhead City Committee (BCC), says the push is on again at the Georgia General Assembly to get support for legislation that would let residents vote to split from the city of Atlanta. He said rampant crime in the neighborhood can only be solved by Buckhead becoming its own city with […] The post Buckhead City backers continue push for secession from Atlanta appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta’s firefighters give back at annual community event

For the past 52 years, Atlanta’s firefighters have made a point of spreading holiday cheer to their neighbours. “This is a proud tradition, and we commend our firefighters, with support from the community, for sustaining the legacy of their peers,” said Roderick Smith, chief of the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department. The City of Atlanta Firefighters […] The post Atlanta’s firefighters give back at annual community event appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Georgia braces for near-record low temperatures

Extremely cold temperatures are expected to spill across Georgia later this week. In some areas, highs may struggle to get out of the 20°s and low 30°s. So what does that mean for those looking to travel this holiday season, both inside Georgia and through Georgia? For insight, we turn to Dave Hennen, senior executive […] The post Georgia braces for near-record low temperatures appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Affordable housing programs receive $750,000 investment

The philanthropic arm of a national mortgage company is investing $750,000 into two programs aimed at supporting the housing needs for Atlanta’s most vulnerable. The Rocket Community Fund (RCF), the philanthropic arm of Rocket Loan, is partnering with Atlanta BeltLine Partnership (ABP) and Atlanta Neighborhood Development Partnership (ANDP). The partnership will see $750,000 invested into […] The post Affordable housing programs receive $750,000 investment appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Sandy Springs lacks authority to ban bow hunting

The Sandy Springs City Council learned that municipalities cannot regulate bow hunting despite pleas from residents who complained about trespassing hunters and fears for their children and pets. Several residents had asked City Council to enact a ban during public comment at a recent meeting. The council devoted its work session to the topic and […] The post Sandy Springs lacks authority to ban bow hunting appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

‘Riverdance’ brings 25th-anniversary tour to the Fox Theatre on Jan. 27-29

Tickets are on sale for the 25th-anniversary tour of “Riverdance” coming to the Fox Theatre Jan. 27-29. Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta said the Irish step-dancing and musical spectacular is being added as a special performance to the 2022-23 season. Shows are set for Friday, Jan. 27 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 28, at 2 […] The post ‘Riverdance’ brings 25th-anniversary tour to the Fox Theatre on Jan. 27-29 appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Holy Innocents’ students learn from mentors outside the classroom

A small group of Upper School students at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School is spending the school year learning directly from company CEOS and other mentors through the creation of PEAK, an on-campus institute for leadership and learning. School leaders, with input from students and alumni, developed the blueprint for the institute during the 2021-2022 school […] The post Holy Innocents’ students learn from mentors outside the classroom appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Children’s Healthcare patients see special visitors outside their windows

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta patients got a visit from Santa and some firefighters from the Sandy Springs Fire Department on Tuesday, but from outside their windows high up in the Scottish Rite building. Rope rescue technicians used a pre-planned training exercise that had them rappelling from the roof of the Scottish Rite building. They stopped […] The post Children’s Healthcare patients see special visitors outside their windows appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Housing Market Forecast: High interest rates, low inventory to be hallmarks of 2023

The last few years have been full of trauma and change. Economically, we’re facing real challenges across the country and around the world. That’s been particularly apparent in the housing market. But it’s not as bleak as all that. Local real estate professionals point out that the market is now getting back on a healthy […] The post Housing Market Forecast: High interest rates, low inventory to be hallmarks of 2023 appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Riverwood seniors write, direct semi-autobiographical play

An original student-directed play was presented at Riverwood International Charter School’s Black Box Theater for the fifth time in the past six years. “The Juicebox Prologue,” a 45-minute show, was written by Riverwood seniors KB Braswell and Marilyn Abney. It is a quirky, comedic, and somewhat autobiographical play about Riverwood’s own theater students and their […] The post Riverwood seniors write, direct semi-autobiographical play appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Driving Into History: Tom Houck drove MLK Jr., now gives history tours

Genial, but no-nonsense. A rapid-fire delivery paired with a still-pronounced Boston accent. A sometimes-blunt crusader for justice. A skilled wordsmith and broadcaster. Those qualities embody Tom Houck and served him well as he morphed from a key activist in the civil rights movement to a political consultant, journalist, and talk show host. For his latest […] The post Driving Into History: Tom Houck drove MLK Jr., now gives history tours appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Jermaine Dupri to headline Peach Drop on New Year’s Eve at Underground Atlanta

The New Year’s Eve Peach Drop returns to Underground Atlanta with Jermaine Dupri & Friends, Da Brat, Jagged Edge and YoungBloodZ, plus Drivin n Cryin, Blanco Brown and emceed by Ryan Cameron. “The Peach Drop is back and better than ever,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens in a press reease. “This festival has been a […] The post Jermaine Dupri to headline Peach Drop on New Year’s Eve at Underground Atlanta appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

MARTA board of directors elect new leadership; announce departures of board members

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) board of directors have announced that it has elected new board officers for 2023. Beginning in the new year, MARTA says that governor appointee Thomas Worthy will be serving as its board chair. In addition, Clayton County representative Katie Powers has been announced to take over as vice-chair […] The post MARTA board of directors elect new leadership; announce departures of board members appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta, GA
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
573K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy