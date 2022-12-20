Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Birth announcements
GARCIA — A son, Nico Roman Garcia, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, was born Dec. 14, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Allison Svecnik and Joel Garcia of Fairmont. Maternal grandparents are John and Debbie Svecnik of Uniontown, Pennsylvania. Paternal grandparents are Michelle Garcia, Fairmont, and Rob Garcia, Bridgeport. Great-grandparents are Connie Coughenour, Petersburg, and Darla Efaw, Pittsburgh.
WV News Educator of the Year: Dr. Donna Heston
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Marion County Superintendent Dr. Donna Heston, WV News’s Educator of the Year, has had a passion for education from a young age. And through every stage of her career, she’s thought deeply about the best ways to improve curriculum, instruction and student engagement.
Marriage licenses
— William Cassel Matthey, 31, Salem, and Bethany Cecilia Cutlip, 25, Clarksburg. — James Tilden Fletcher Jr., 28, Bridgeport, and Chelsea Lanae Buzzell, 31, Bridgeport.
Saturday Salutes
— First responders, doctors, nurses, retail workers and anyone else who works long hours during the holiday season — sometimes on Christmas and New Year’s Day — to the benefit of others who have this time off. — The Harrison County school board, for adding a prevention...
Property transfers
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The following property transfers were recorded recently in the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Stanley L. Wolfe and Tressa M. Wolfe to Victor J. Shaffer and Anastasia D. Shaffer, parcel in Simpson District, $98,000.
Director: Harrison County, West Virginia, Economic Development Corporation continues to promote NCWV
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Economic Development Corporation remains the county’s lead economic development agency and continues work to promote the county and North Central West Virginia to prospective employers looking for a new location, according to the corporation’s director. HCEDC Executive Director Amy...
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins Stony Brook 12/22/22
West Virginia mens basketball head coach Bob Huggins noted that his team continued to reach and foul, helping keep Stony Brook in the game before his team pulled away at the end.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Erik Stevenson Joe Toussaint Stony Brook Postgame 12/22/22
West Virginia guards Erik Stevenson and Joe Toussaint were not pleased with their team's performance in the 75-64 win over Stony Brook, and are vowing to put together better showings as Big 12 play gets underway.
