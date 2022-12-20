ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weston, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Birth announcements

GARCIA — A son, Nico Roman Garcia, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, was born Dec. 14, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Allison Svecnik and Joel Garcia of Fairmont. Maternal grandparents are John and Debbie Svecnik of Uniontown, Pennsylvania. Paternal grandparents are Michelle Garcia, Fairmont, and Rob Garcia, Bridgeport. Great-grandparents are Connie Coughenour, Petersburg, and Darla Efaw, Pittsburgh.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

WV News Educator of the Year: Dr. Donna Heston

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Marion County Superintendent Dr. Donna Heston, WV News’s Educator of the Year, has had a passion for education from a young age. And through every stage of her career, she’s thought deeply about the best ways to improve curriculum, instruction and student engagement.
WVNews

Marriage licenses

— William Cassel Matthey, 31, Salem, and Bethany Cecilia Cutlip, 25, Clarksburg. — James Tilden Fletcher Jr., 28, Bridgeport, and Chelsea Lanae Buzzell, 31, Bridgeport.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Saturday Salutes

— First responders, doctors, nurses, retail workers and anyone else who works long hours during the holiday season — sometimes on Christmas and New Year’s Day — to the benefit of others who have this time off. — The Harrison County school board, for adding a prevention...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Property transfers

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The following property transfers were recorded recently in the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Stanley L. Wolfe and Tressa M. Wolfe to Victor J. Shaffer and Anastasia D. Shaffer, parcel in Simpson District, $98,000.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy