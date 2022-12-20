ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc County, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Winnebago County: Avoid I-41 Butte Des Morts Causeway

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday’s severe weather outlook is high with fierce west-northwest winds. Drifting snow is a significant hazard for drivers. There will be whiteout conditions at times. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the Butte Des Morts Causeway on I-41. “Please...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Several northeast Wisconsin counties issue tow bans

(WFRV) – Several counties in northeast Wisconsin have now issued tow bans that will most likely last into Saturday. Tow bans have been issued in Outagamie, Manitowoc, and Brown Counties. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was first to announce the ban on I-41 and WIS 441 on Thursday morning....
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Cold Weather Tips From Wisconsin Public Service

With frigid weather in this weekend’s forecast, Wisconsin Public Service in Green Bay offers some winter tips to keep yourself and your family safe and warm. Only use newer models with features like automatic shut-off. Keep it at least 6 feet away from flammable materials like drapes or blankets, plug heaters into the wall, not into extension cords or power strips and place space heaters on a flat surface away from children and pets.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Wind blasts add to dangerous road conditions in the Valley

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It feels twice as cold outside than yesterday, with wind chills down to negative 20 degrees and worse. In combination with the blowing and drifting snow, and drivers can quickly face potentially life-threatening scenarios on slippery roads. In Winnebago County, the Sheriff’s Department is urging...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Commercial fire in De Pere, no injuries reported

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – An early-afternoon commercial fire in De Pere reportedly resulted in no injuries. According to De Pere Fire & Rescue, on December 23 around 11 a.m., crews responded to a reported commercial fire at 1883 Commerce Drive. The fire reportedly involved oil from a furnace that was on fire.
DE PERE, WI
seehafernews.com

Dramm Corporation Officially Opens New Facility in Manitowoc’s Industrial Park

The Dramm Corporation has officially unveiled its new facility in Manitowoc’s industrial park. On Friday, December 16th, the Dramm Corporation celebrated with their employees and local leaders in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the facility located at 1425 Dufek Drive. The building was constructed by A.C.E. Builders using frame materials...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review

– A local man was surprised over the weekend by his own biker organization. Click here to see how the Patriot Riders of America Wisconsin Chapter 2 surprised their President, Tommy Knapp. – The Salvation Army has announced a major matching grant challenge for the last two weeks of 2022....
MANITOWOC, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Outagamie County Urges Residents to be Prepared for Extreme Weather

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — Outagamie County officials are advising citizens to be prepared for extreme winter weather heading into the holiday weekend. According to the National Weather Service in Green Bay, WI, the arriving winter storm will bring accumulating snow late this afternoon through Thursday evening followed by additional snow and winds of 40-50 mph from Thursday night into Saturday. Widespread blowing and drifting snow is expected and blizzard conditions are also possible.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

21 charges filed against powerboat driver who crashed into cruiser on Fox River

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Twenty-one charges have been filed against the driver of a powerboat that hit a paddlewheel cruise boat on the Fox River. The Wisconsin Department of Justice filed a complaint against Jason Lindemann Wednesday. Lindemann is charged with two counts of Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety,...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: WIS 441 northbound accident cleared, on-ramp reopened

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports that the crash on WIS 441 at the on-ramp from Calumet Street is cleared. All lanes are now open at this time. Third crash in Outagamie County closes right lane on WIS 441 northbound. MONDAY, 12/19/2022, 6:03 p.m.
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Sheboygan Accelerator Aims to Help Sheboygan Entrepreneurs

A new program to encourage entrepreneurial development is being launched in Sheboygan. The Sheboygan County Economic Development Corporation has set up the program in partnership with Lakeland University. The program is sponsored by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. Up to six startups per year will be eligible and the program...
SHEBOYGAN, WI

