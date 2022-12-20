Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Winnebago County: Avoid I-41 Butte Des Morts Causeway
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday’s severe weather outlook is high with fierce west-northwest winds. Drifting snow is a significant hazard for drivers. There will be whiteout conditions at times. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the Butte Des Morts Causeway on I-41. “Please...
wearegreenbay.com
Several northeast Wisconsin counties issue tow bans
(WFRV) – Several counties in northeast Wisconsin have now issued tow bans that will most likely last into Saturday. Tow bans have been issued in Outagamie, Manitowoc, and Brown Counties. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was first to announce the ban on I-41 and WIS 441 on Thursday morning....
seehafernews.com
Cold Weather Tips From Wisconsin Public Service
With frigid weather in this weekend’s forecast, Wisconsin Public Service in Green Bay offers some winter tips to keep yourself and your family safe and warm. Only use newer models with features like automatic shut-off. Keep it at least 6 feet away from flammable materials like drapes or blankets, plug heaters into the wall, not into extension cords or power strips and place space heaters on a flat surface away from children and pets.
WBAY Green Bay
Wind blasts add to dangerous road conditions in the Valley
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It feels twice as cold outside than yesterday, with wind chills down to negative 20 degrees and worse. In combination with the blowing and drifting snow, and drivers can quickly face potentially life-threatening scenarios on slippery roads. In Winnebago County, the Sheriff’s Department is urging...
Road conditions worsen as winter storm moves through Northeast Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-Strong winds, bitter cold temperatures, and snow made travel difficult on Thursday as a winter storm rolled through Northeast Wisconsin. Thursday morning, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department issued a tow ban on Highways 41 and 441. “We want to make sure that all lanes are clear, so if a tow truck is […]
wearegreenbay.com
Commercial fire in De Pere, no injuries reported
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – An early-afternoon commercial fire in De Pere reportedly resulted in no injuries. According to De Pere Fire & Rescue, on December 23 around 11 a.m., crews responded to a reported commercial fire at 1883 Commerce Drive. The fire reportedly involved oil from a furnace that was on fire.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Hidden message found at Regner Park bath house in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – A search is underway for the former lifeguards who etched a message in the brickwork of the fireplace at the Regner Park bath house. According to site supervisor Bruce Wenninger, the writing dates to September 1, 1976.
seehafernews.com
Dramm Corporation Officially Opens New Facility in Manitowoc’s Industrial Park
The Dramm Corporation has officially unveiled its new facility in Manitowoc’s industrial park. On Friday, December 16th, the Dramm Corporation celebrated with their employees and local leaders in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the facility located at 1425 Dufek Drive. The building was constructed by A.C.E. Builders using frame materials...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: I-41 northbound in Kaukauna reopens after crash closed left lane
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the crash that closed part of I-41 northbound in Outagamie County earlier on Thursday. According to WisDOT, the left lane on I-41 in Kaukauna is now cleared and open for travel. No other details about the incident have been...
seehafernews.com
Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center to Shine a Light on STEM Next Week
The Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center will be shining a light on STEM next week. Their third STEM Week festivities will run from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday (December 27th) through Thursday. STEM Week will consist of three days of activities, such as a virtual reality tour of a Wisconsin...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 south near College Ave. in Appleton after traffic incident
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the ‘traffic incident’ that closed the two left lanes of I-41 south near College Avenue in Appleton earlier. According to WisDOT, both southbound lanes on I-41 have reopened after being closed for roughly one hour. No other...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fond du Lac police chase stretches nearly 23 miles, ends with OWI arrest
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. - A 40-year-old man from Hatley, Wisconsin (just east of Wausau) is in police custody in Fond du Lac County following a high-speed chase that covered nearly 23 miles on snow-covered and slippery roadways. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, the Fond...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
I-43N closed Wednesday in Ozaukee County, dispatch reports 'a lot of crashes'
OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. - I-43 northbound was closed at Pioneer Road Wednesday night, Dec. 21, and Ozaukee County dispatch reported "a lot of crashes." According to the FOX6 Weather Experts, freezing drizzle was occurring in the area, not visible on radar, making roads slick. Wisconsin DOT officials said the roadway...
WBAY Green Bay
Wild chase on I-41 ends in Oshkosh - driver under influence of heroin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Deputies say it started on I-41 in the town of Eldorado - and ended more than 22 miles down the road in Oshkosh. During the chase, the person fleeing law enforcement tried to pass a car on the side of the road but hit it.
seehafernews.com
Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review
– A local man was surprised over the weekend by his own biker organization. Click here to see how the Patriot Riders of America Wisconsin Chapter 2 surprised their President, Tommy Knapp. – The Salvation Army has announced a major matching grant challenge for the last two weeks of 2022....
94.3 Jack FM
Outagamie County Urges Residents to be Prepared for Extreme Weather
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — Outagamie County officials are advising citizens to be prepared for extreme winter weather heading into the holiday weekend. According to the National Weather Service in Green Bay, WI, the arriving winter storm will bring accumulating snow late this afternoon through Thursday evening followed by additional snow and winds of 40-50 mph from Thursday night into Saturday. Widespread blowing and drifting snow is expected and blizzard conditions are also possible.
WBAY Green Bay
21 charges filed against powerboat driver who crashed into cruiser on Fox River
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Twenty-one charges have been filed against the driver of a powerboat that hit a paddlewheel cruise boat on the Fox River. The Wisconsin Department of Justice filed a complaint against Jason Lindemann Wednesday. Lindemann is charged with two counts of Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety,...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: WIS 441 northbound accident cleared, on-ramp reopened
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports that the crash on WIS 441 at the on-ramp from Calumet Street is cleared. All lanes are now open at this time. Third crash in Outagamie County closes right lane on WIS 441 northbound. MONDAY, 12/19/2022, 6:03 p.m.
wearegreenbay.com
Oneida Casino closing properties until Dec. 26, Main-Airport location will remain open
(WFRV) – The Oneida Casino has announced on its Facebook page that all Oneida Casino properties, except for the Main-Airport location, will be closing at 3:00 p.m. on December 22. The Main-Airport location will remain open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. through December 26. All other locations will...
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Accelerator Aims to Help Sheboygan Entrepreneurs
A new program to encourage entrepreneurial development is being launched in Sheboygan. The Sheboygan County Economic Development Corporation has set up the program in partnership with Lakeland University. The program is sponsored by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. Up to six startups per year will be eligible and the program...
