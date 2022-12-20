Felon on probation when accused of stabbing stranger Tuesday

A 32-year-old Denton felon released from jail earlier this month to serve probation was accused of stabbing a stranger with scissors Tuesday morning.

The man, Lewis Emil Holloway, had appeared before 211th District Judge Brody Shanklin on Nov. 30 and pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery and felony drug possession, according to county records. According to the plea deal, if Holloway completes 10 years of probation, he can avoid two more felony convictions. He was released from the county jail Dec. 5.