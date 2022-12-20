ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

Felon on probation when accused of stabbing stranger Tuesday

By Brooke Colombo
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 5 days ago
A 32-year-old Denton felon released from jail earlier this month to serve probation was accused of stabbing a stranger with scissors Tuesday morning.

The man, Lewis Emil Holloway, had appeared before 211th District Judge Brody Shanklin on Nov. 30 and pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery and felony drug possession, according to county records. According to the plea deal, if Holloway completes 10 years of probation, he can avoid two more felony convictions. He was released from the county jail Dec. 5.

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

