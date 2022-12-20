Read full article on original website
Bruins sweep three-game homestand, defeat Jets 3-2
BOSTON (AP) — Nick Foligno broke a tie midway through the third period, Jeremy Swayman stopped 25 shots and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins rallied to beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Thursday night. The Bruins improved to 26-4-2 and 18-0-2 at home. Foligno scored from the left circle off...
A time to be merry?: A history of Boston sports on Christmas Day
While the NHL hasn’t played on Christmas in 51 years, the Bruins were part of the NHL’s last Christmas slate, a 5-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers in 1971 that saw Bobby Orr, Phil Esposito, and Derek Sanderson stuff the stat sheet. The Bruins have played on Christmas...
How Marcus Smart helped Jaylen Brown erupt for best quarter of career in Celtics win over Wolves
BOSTON — Jaylen Brown didn’t mince words when describing his first three quarters against the Timberwolves on Friday night at TD Garden. “The first three quarters is probably one of my ugliest stretches of basketball probably in my career,” Brown admitted. “So, just stay with it, my teammates, I got some great teammates that encouraged me to keep going and it was just a matter of time.”
