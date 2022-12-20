ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruins sweep three-game homestand, defeat Jets 3-2

BOSTON (AP) — Nick Foligno broke a tie midway through the third period, Jeremy Swayman stopped 25 shots and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins rallied to beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Thursday night. The Bruins improved to 26-4-2 and 18-0-2 at home. Foligno scored from the left circle off...
How Marcus Smart helped Jaylen Brown erupt for best quarter of career in Celtics win over Wolves

BOSTON — Jaylen Brown didn’t mince words when describing his first three quarters against the Timberwolves on Friday night at TD Garden. “The first three quarters is probably one of my ugliest stretches of basketball probably in my career,” Brown admitted. “So, just stay with it, my teammates, I got some great teammates that encouraged me to keep going and it was just a matter of time.”
