Southold Eatery Prepares For Final Day In Business

Wednesday's Table, located at 53345 Route 25 in Southold Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

After almost 10 years in business, a Long Island eatery will soon serve its last customers.

Wednesday's Table in Southold is preparing to close for good after New Year's Eve, Saturday, Dec. 31, with the owner announcing that some items may soon disappear from the menu.

The owner first announced plans to close the restaurant, located at 53345 Route 25, on Wednesday, Nov. 16, in the form of a "Dear John" breakup letter.

"It’s been almost 10 years (9 years open) of good food and lots of memories," the announcement reads. "You warmed up to me slowly but over the years, I kept plying you with good food and you came to love me and I loved you in return but sometimes all good love stories have to end. It’s not you, it’s me. I hope you understand."

She went on to say that the decision to close the eatery was difficult.

"Lots of factors went into the decision and I just think it’s time to start a new chapter in my life," she said. "Thank you to all who have supported me over these years and who have become like family. We still have a little time so I won’t say goodbye just yet. Come in and get your fix before the end of the year."

