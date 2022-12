Former Maryland tight end C.J. Dippre announced on Friday he will choose between Alabama and Ohio State when he makes his transfer decision on Dec. 27. A sophomore from Scranton, Pa., Dippre caught 33 passes for 339 yards and three touchdowns in 25 games across two seasons with the Terrapins. That includes four receptions for 30 yards and a touchdown in the 43-30 loss to the Buckeyes last month.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO