OKTAGON MMA is bringing what the promotion hopes will be the defining European tournament of 2023. The budding promotion, based out of the Czech Republic, has gained some momentum over the past year for its solid fight card, beautiful venue choices and loaded crowds. As the calendar turns to a new year, there are new goals, and for OKTAGON MMA, the cornerstone of its schedule in the new year will be a 16-man welterweight tournament.

2 DAYS AGO