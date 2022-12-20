Read full article on original website
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in DallasBryan DijkhuizenDallas, TX
Unprecedented cold leaves North Texans scrambling to fix burst pipes and clean up floodsEdy ZooDallas, TX
10 Dallas Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyDallas, TX
Dallas, Texas Opening More Homeless Shelters to Deal with the Continued Arctic Storm Blastjustpene50Dallas, TX
Leighton Vander Esch situation with the Dallas Cowboys “the ugly” of the NFL
Cowboys’ linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is on a one-year deal and now he’s hurt with a familiar injury.
Dak Prescott’s 2-word warning to Eagles on potential playoffs clash with Cowboys
After leading the Dallas Cowboys to victory over the league-leading Philadelphia Eagles, Dak Prescott sent a rather bold warning against their NFC East rivals heading to the playoffs. The Eagles played well against the Cowboys and even found themselves leading for the most part during Saturday’s Week 16 game, but...
Cowboys’ kick returner thought he was cut before Jerry Jones dropped Pro Bowl bomb
When Dallas Cowboys’ return man KaVontae Turpin received a call from Jerry Jones, his immediate thought was that he had been cut. But instead, Jones’ call was a positive one, as the Cowboys’ owner notified Turpin that he was nominated to his first ever Pro Bowl. Turpin...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Mavericks use massive third quarter to down Lakers
Luka Doncic scored 32 points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out nine assists, and the Dallas Mavericks outscored the visiting
NFL world roasts hilariously bad Dak Prescott interception
Dak Prescott threw one of the worst interceptions we’ve seen this season. The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles have a pivotal NFC East matchup on Christmas Eve. The 13-1 Eagles and the 10-4 Cowboys are only three games apart with three games to play. So there are high stakes in North Texas this afternoon. Those Read more... The post NFL world roasts hilariously bad Dak Prescott interception appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cowboys Rookie Involved in Car Accident
Williams was taken to a local hospital as a precaution, police said, as was the driver of the other car.
Seahawks Dynamic Rookie Class Lands in Top Five of NFL
With three games left in the season, the Seattle Seahawks sit at 7-7 and are still in the hunt for a playoff spot, which is far from where most people thought they would be at this point. However, despite preseason expectations, the Seahawks have proven this was not a rebuilding...
Falcons vs. Ravens: Rookie QB Desmond Ridder No. 1 Need
Rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder made his first NFL start Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. … but the Falcons recorded their second loss against their NFC South rival, as Ridder struggled in his first start. The Falcons have not lost faith in the Cincinnati product. Indeed, the franchise believes...
Nixon Makes Returns Look Like Child’s Play
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Finally, after years of ineptitude, there’s something legitimately special about the Green Bay Packers’ special teams. It’s Keisean Nixon, whose rise from anonymous role player to NFL-leading kick returner has perhaps surprised everyone but himself. “I’ve got supreme confidence, for one. Two,...
Jared Goff Reveals How To Outkick Your Coverage
Quarterback Jared Goff has been in demand, especially since the Detroit Lions have won six of their last seven games. Detroit's veteran signal-caller recently appeared on Jalen Rose's podcast and it was revealed that he first connected with his future wife online. Raya, an online dating site, is how the...
Trade Winds Beginning to Blow for Ravens QB Lamar Jackson
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The impasse between Lamar Jackson and the Ravens over a new contract has created all types of speculation. One scenario is the Ravens trading the former NFL MVP for multiple first-round draft picks. Jackson has not played or practiced since injuring his knee in Week...
Mississippi State Defensive End Randy Charlton Declares for NFL Draft
Mississippi State defensive end Randy Charlton will be taking his talents to the next level. Charlton announced his intentions to enter the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday afternoon. Along with this announcement, he shared that he will be playing for the Bulldogs in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2nd rather than choosing to opt out.
Week 16: Las Vegas Raiders Final Injury Report
The Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) will once again be without one of their starting cornerbacks for their Week 16 AFC showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-8) at Acrisure Stadium on Christmas Eve. Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin has officially been ruled out for Saturday’s contest, who continues to linger a knee injury...
Giants’ Saquon Barkley Focused on the Now
The New York Giants are firmly in the hunt for their first postseason berth since 2016, but around the confines of the team's locker room, the focus is squarely on the next game, as has been the case since the start of the season. "The only way we get that...
Ticket Prices for Texas vs. Washington Alamo Bowl
The Texas Longhorns are preparing to face the Washington Huskies in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio. If you don’t already have tickets for the game, then let’s check out what tickets look like for the game. Tickets for the Alamo Bowl. The Texas Longhorns won’t have played...
Assessing Chubb’s Dolphins Start
It’s been six games since the Miami Dolphins made a splash at the trade deadline by acquiring pass rusher Bradley Chubb from the Denver Broncos, and he’s ready to take the defense and his own play to a higher level. Chubb, for whom the Dolphins traded a 2023...
New York Giants Week 16: Five to Watch vs. Minnesota Vikings
The New York Giants finally ended their winless, four-game skid with a big 20-12 win over the Washington Commanders last week. Though it wasn’t a pretty win, the Giants are now a step closer to clinching a playoff berth and will be looking to ride the momentum from their key victory as they take on their last three opponents of the regular season.
New York Giants Mailbag: The “Daniel Jones” Edition
If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. While we try to answer all questions received, we reserve to consolidate if several people ask the same question. (From Izzy P.) On the...
