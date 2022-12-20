ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady's Cheating Scandal — What to Remember

Tom Brady is dealing with a lot now as he and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are having a losing season. Also, the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback divorced his wife Gisele Bündchen after 13 years of marriage. But these are not the only obstacles Brady dealt with during his time in the NFL.
People

Gisele Bündchen Comments on Tom Brady's Photo of Daughter Vivian Following Couple's Divorce

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady both celebrated their daughter Vivian's 10th birthday with respective social media posts on Monday Gisele Bündchen is proving she and Tom Brady are friendly exes as they celebrate their daughter's birthday. On Monday, both the NFL star, 45, and the supermodel, 42, shared respective social media tributes as their daughter Vivian Lake turned 10 years old. Shortly after Brady shared his heartfelt post on Instagram paying tribute to their little girl, Bündchen left a sweet message in the comments section. "Happy 10th Birthday Vivi! We adore you and your...
Outsider.com

Model Veronika Rajek Swoons Over Tom Brady Following His Divorce, Post Goes Viral

Following Tom Brady’s big win against the New Orleans Saints During Monday Night Football, model Veronika Rajek took to Instagram to gush about the NFL star. In her Instagram position Tuesday (December 6th), Rajek shared some snapshots of her attending the Bucs vs Saints game while wearing a Tom Brady jersey. “I saw the LEGEND!” Rajek declared “And if somebody asks me if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the [GOAT].”
Larry Brown Sports

Bruce Arians has bold prediction for Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have fallen well short of expectations so far this season, but former coach Bruce Arians is not adjusting those expectations one bit. In an interview with Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Arians offered a bullish outlook on the rest of the Buccaneers’ season. He confidently predicted that the team... The post Bruce Arians has bold prediction for Buccaneers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Patriots fans appear to have had enough of Mac Jones

The New England Patriots on Sunday certainly did not shake off their disastrous ending to last week’s game in Las Vegas, and their fans appear to have had enough. The Patriots struggled in the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, and the Gillette Stadium crowd was not shy about registering its displeasure. At... The post Patriots fans appear to have had enough of Mac Jones appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Multiple teams reached out to Rob Gronkowski in aftermath of tweet

Rob Gronkowski will be a future Hall of Fame tight end after his career in the NFL at some point in the future. However, after stepping away from the game prior to the beginning of training camp over the summer, Gronkowski has been focused on life outside of football. That...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Seahawks Dynamic Rookie Class Lands in Top Five of NFL

With three games left in the season, the Seattle Seahawks sit at 7-7 and are still in the hunt for a playoff spot, which is far from where most people thought they would be at this point. However, despite preseason expectations, the Seahawks have proven this was not a rebuilding...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Week 16: Las Vegas Raiders Final Injury Report

The Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) will once again be without one of their starting cornerbacks for their Week 16 AFC showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-8) at Acrisure Stadium on Christmas Eve. Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin has officially been ruled out for Saturday’s contest, who continues to linger a knee injury...
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Reveals When He’ll Celebrate Christmas With His Kids As He Prepares For Dec. 25 Game

Tom Brady, 45, is about to mark his first Christmas after his divorce from Gisele Bundchen, and unfortunately he can’t be with his three children that day since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have an away game against the Arizona Cardinals. “It’ll be a new experience that I’ve never had before that I’m gonna learn how to deal with,” Tom said about missing Christmas this year on the latest episode of his SiriusXM podcast, Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. “And I think that’s what life’s about,” he added.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Steelers List Three Players Questionable for Raiders Game

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers will head into their Week 16 matchup with three players listed as questionable with injuries. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson, safety Terrell Edmunds and Myles Jack are all in question for the Steelers' kickoff with the Las Vegas Raiders. Johnson (toe) and Edmunds (hamstring) did not practice either day this week, while Jack was limited the first day and a full participant the second.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Falcons vs. Ravens: Rookie QB Desmond Ridder No. 1 Need

Rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder made his first NFL start Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. … but the Falcons recorded their second loss against their NFC South rival, as Ridder struggled in his first start. The Falcons have not lost faith in the Cincinnati product. Indeed, the franchise believes...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Mississippi State Defensive End Randy Charlton Declares for NFL Draft

Mississippi State defensive end Randy Charlton will be taking his talents to the next level. Charlton announced his intentions to enter the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday afternoon. Along with this announcement, he shared that he will be playing for the Bulldogs in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2nd rather than choosing to opt out.
