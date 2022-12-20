Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart is now using drones for deliveriesR.A. HeimTampa, FL
Rob Gronkowski Gives a Tampa, FL Veteran a Modified Truck with 'Recycled Rides' Program for USAA's 100-Year AnniversaryZack LoveTampa, FL
Dreams Can Come TrueH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
An Image of What Looked Like the Virgin Mary Appeared on a Florida Bank. It was Called a "Christmas Miracle"L. CaneClearwater, FL
TE Rob Gronkowski Discussed Return With BucsOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Related
NFL Superstar Tom Brady Is Rumored to Be Dating This Slovak Influencer After His Divorce
Among the most devastating celebrity divorces that happened in 2022 was the one between NFL superstar Tom Brady and Giselle Bündchen. On Friday, Oct. 28, news outlets reported that the two had filed for divorce after more than a decade of marriage. The following month, Giselle sparked dating rumors...
Popculture
Tom Brady's Cheating Scandal — What to Remember
Tom Brady is dealing with a lot now as he and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are having a losing season. Also, the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback divorced his wife Gisele Bündchen after 13 years of marriage. But these are not the only obstacles Brady dealt with during his time in the NFL.
Gisele Bündchen Comments on Tom Brady's Photo of Daughter Vivian Following Couple's Divorce
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady both celebrated their daughter Vivian's 10th birthday with respective social media posts on Monday Gisele Bündchen is proving she and Tom Brady are friendly exes as they celebrate their daughter's birthday. On Monday, both the NFL star, 45, and the supermodel, 42, shared respective social media tributes as their daughter Vivian Lake turned 10 years old. Shortly after Brady shared his heartfelt post on Instagram paying tribute to their little girl, Bündchen left a sweet message in the comments section. "Happy 10th Birthday Vivi! We adore you and your...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Model Veronika Rajek Swoons Over Tom Brady Following His Divorce, Post Goes Viral
Following Tom Brady’s big win against the New Orleans Saints During Monday Night Football, model Veronika Rajek took to Instagram to gush about the NFL star. In her Instagram position Tuesday (December 6th), Rajek shared some snapshots of her attending the Bucs vs Saints game while wearing a Tom Brady jersey. “I saw the LEGEND!” Rajek declared “And if somebody asks me if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the [GOAT].”
Patriots legend Vince Wilfork ‘tired’ of Mac Jones throwing fits, says ‘a lot of other people’ are too
Add Vince Wilfork to the list of former Patriots that don’t approve of his on-field outbursts. After Julian Edelman crushed the second-year quarterback for “all the antics after plays and waving off coaches and all these little pissy faces,” Wilfork echoed a similar sentiment, albeit in cleaner fashion than his former teammate.
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
Bruce Arians has bold prediction for Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have fallen well short of expectations so far this season, but former coach Bruce Arians is not adjusting those expectations one bit. In an interview with Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Arians offered a bullish outlook on the rest of the Buccaneers’ season. He confidently predicted that the team... The post Bruce Arians has bold prediction for Buccaneers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL suspends Jets' coach and former Cowboys WR Miles Austin for violating league's gambling policy
New York Jets wide receivers coach and former Dallas Cowboy, Miles Austin, wasn't on the sidelines during Thursday night's 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and now we know why. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the league has suspended Austin for at least a year for violating the NFL's...
Patriots fans appear to have had enough of Mac Jones
The New England Patriots on Sunday certainly did not shake off their disastrous ending to last week’s game in Las Vegas, and their fans appear to have had enough. The Patriots struggled in the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, and the Gillette Stadium crowd was not shy about registering its displeasure. At... The post Patriots fans appear to have had enough of Mac Jones appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Steve Keim's Relationships With Kingsbury, Bidwill 'Soured' per Report
It's a mess with the Arizona Cardinals, as ESPN's latest report on the team put them under a microscope to expose all the faults within the organization. Part of that is general manager Steve Keim. In this story:. Arizona Cardinals. Arizona Cardinals GM Steve Keim has been in his current...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jets’ Robert Saleh Stands By Zach Wilson, Explaining Why QB Was Benched vs. Jaguars
Jets head coach Robert Saleh has stood by Zach Wilson for the entirety of the young quarterback's tumultuous career in New York, through two significant knee injuries, flashes of brilliance between the lines and several trips to rock bottom. Thursday night was no exception. After Wilson was benched in the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Multiple teams reached out to Rob Gronkowski in aftermath of tweet
Rob Gronkowski will be a future Hall of Fame tight end after his career in the NFL at some point in the future. However, after stepping away from the game prior to the beginning of training camp over the summer, Gronkowski has been focused on life outside of football. That...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Seahawks Dynamic Rookie Class Lands in Top Five of NFL
With three games left in the season, the Seattle Seahawks sit at 7-7 and are still in the hunt for a playoff spot, which is far from where most people thought they would be at this point. However, despite preseason expectations, the Seahawks have proven this was not a rebuilding...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Saints to be Without Chris Olave, Pete Werner, Jarvis Landry Against Cleveland Browns
New Orleans Saints are pretty banged up as they take on the Cleveland Browns on Christmas Eve. The Saints are going to be without wideouts Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry, linebacker Pete Werner, and running back Dwayne Washington. The biggest loss here is Olave, who has broken onto the scene...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Week 16: Las Vegas Raiders Final Injury Report
The Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) will once again be without one of their starting cornerbacks for their Week 16 AFC showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-8) at Acrisure Stadium on Christmas Eve. Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin has officially been ruled out for Saturday’s contest, who continues to linger a knee injury...
Tom Brady Reveals When He’ll Celebrate Christmas With His Kids As He Prepares For Dec. 25 Game
Tom Brady, 45, is about to mark his first Christmas after his divorce from Gisele Bundchen, and unfortunately he can’t be with his three children that day since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have an away game against the Arizona Cardinals. “It’ll be a new experience that I’ve never had before that I’m gonna learn how to deal with,” Tom said about missing Christmas this year on the latest episode of his SiriusXM podcast, Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. “And I think that’s what life’s about,” he added.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers List Three Players Questionable for Raiders Game
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers will head into their Week 16 matchup with three players listed as questionable with injuries. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson, safety Terrell Edmunds and Myles Jack are all in question for the Steelers' kickoff with the Las Vegas Raiders. Johnson (toe) and Edmunds (hamstring) did not practice either day this week, while Jack was limited the first day and a full participant the second.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Falcons vs. Ravens: Rookie QB Desmond Ridder No. 1 Need
Rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder made his first NFL start Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. … but the Falcons recorded their second loss against their NFC South rival, as Ridder struggled in his first start. The Falcons have not lost faith in the Cincinnati product. Indeed, the franchise believes...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mississippi State Defensive End Randy Charlton Declares for NFL Draft
Mississippi State defensive end Randy Charlton will be taking his talents to the next level. Charlton announced his intentions to enter the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday afternoon. Along with this announcement, he shared that he will be playing for the Bulldogs in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2nd rather than choosing to opt out.
Comments / 0