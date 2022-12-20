ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Lindsie Chrisley Admits Todd & Julie Are Living 'Every Day' Like It's Their Last Before Prison Sentences

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QziJv_0joyOCpa00
mega

Todd and Julie Chrisley are one month away from serving out their collective 19 years in prison, but before they turn themselves in, the convicted parents are making the most of their time with their family.

As for how the Chrisley Knows Best stars — who were sentenced in November after they were found guilty in June of multiple financial crimes — are doing, their daughter Lindsie Chrisley discussed how they are making the most of their final days home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JDzlJ_0joyOCpa00
mega

"My parents regularly say that at this time it's basically living every day like it's your last, enjoying the moment, spending time with their kids that are in Nashville," Lindsie said, adding that Todd and Julie are also "dedicating their time in therapy and their biblical studies ."

GETTING THEIR AFFAIRS IN ORDER: WHERE TODD & JULIE CHRISLEY ARE LEAVING THEIR KIDS BEFORE PRISON SENTENCE

"Of course, I’m spending time with my parents over the phone because I also have shared custody," the 33-year-old star continued, referring to her 10-year-old son, Jackson . "So I don’t have the luxury of being able to just pick up and go to Nashville and be there until January."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e8mqY_0joyOCpa00
mega

Though the controversial couple is mere days away from beginning to serve their time behind bars, Lindsie candidly said that this whole situation has also taken a major toll on their brood, confessing they are all still "adjusting to what is now our new normal."

The reality star — whose 2021 divorce from the father of her son, William Campbell , sparked a reconciliation with Todd and Julie — added that this troubling year has shown her the importance of focusing on herself and her family.

"I think that we are just focusing collectively on family at this point. We really aren't venturing far from that," Lindsie concluded. "The focus is on family. It is the holidays. They fastly approach. My focus is on my parents , my siblings, and my child and my niece. And I know that if they were asked the same questions, they would say the same answers."

LINDSIE CHRISLEY REVEALS SHE FELT 'HEARTBROKEN' AFTER OVERHEARING COUPLE LOUDLY TRASH HER PARENTS FOLLOWING THEIR SENTENCING

Todd and Julie have been ordered to report to prison in Florida on January 17 after a Federal Judge sentenced Todd to 12 years in prison and 16 months probation. Julie was given seven years behind bars, as well as 16 months probation.

People spoke to Lindsie about how her parents are doing.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Todd & Julie Chrisley’s Son Grayson, 16, Explains Why He Never Plans To Watch The Family Reality Show

Grayson Chrisley admitted he’s “never watched an episode” of Chrisley Knows Best, the reality television show that introduced the world to his family – most notably, Todd and Julie Chrisley. Grayson, 16, made this confession on the Dec. 6 episode of Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, sitting down with his sister, Savannah Chrisley, for a conversation. “I don’t think it’s interesting,” he said about this fact, per Entertainment Tonight. “I mean, I don’t like it, but apparently people do… I haven’t even watched myself on TV.”
OK! Magazine

Todd & Julie Chrisley May Be Able To Keep Contact After Entering Prison Next Year

Though Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley may be facing some serious time apart — the pair set to serve a total of 19 years in prison after being found guilty of several crimes including tax fraud, bank fraud and wire fraud earlier this year — it seems they may still be able to keep in touch!Though come January 15, 2023, Todd and Julie will be respectively arriving at Florida prisons FPC Pensacola, and FCI Tallahassee, the latter of which is where convicted child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell is currently being held, the longtime lovebirds could remain...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RadarOnline

Prison Chef Knows Best: Soon-To-Be Incarcerated Todd Chrisley's Prison Pals Chowing Down On Chicken Legs This Christmas

Todd Chrisley's last Christmas meal at home will be good, but his future prison menu might be better! RadarOnline.com obtained FPC Pensacola's holiday food menu, revealing what the Chrisley Knows Best star would be eating on December 25 had he been ordered to prison immediately — and it sounds right up his alley because it's good ol' southern cooking.FPC Pensacola is the Florida where Chrisley will spend his 12-year sentence when he reports to the facility come January, meaning this will be his last Christmas at home with his family for a while. But the future inmates' prison pals will...
PENSACOLA, FL
The Hollywood Gossip

Chase Chrisley Breaks Silence on Parents' Federal Prison Sentence

Chase Chrisley finally has something to say. One month after his famous parents, Todd and Julie, were sentenced to many years behind federal bars for committing tax evasion and bank fraud (among other crimes), the 26-year old has finally issued a handful of statements. During an appearance on sister Savannah...
FLORIDA STATE
Us Weekly

Mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s Adopted Daughter Chloe Claims She’s Seeking Custody Back: ‘I Was Pushed Out of Her Life’

The mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s adopted daughter claims she is fighting to regain custody amid the couple's legal woes. Angela Johnson, who welcomed daughter Chloe in 2012, addressed her plans to take legal action on Monday, December 5. “I want her home. She deserves to be home," Johnson told TMZ, noting she […]
tvinsider.com

How Todd & Julie Chrisley Are Spending Their Final Weeks Before Prison

Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley are just weeks away from reporting to federal prison for a combined 19 years after they were found guilty of multiple counts of fraud and tax evasion. So what will they be doing in those final days of freedom? Daughter Lindsie Chrisley is now sharing an update on her parents’ upcoming plans.
FLORIDA STATE
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Flaunts Rockin' Revenge Body After Bombshell Tell-All

Fit and fabulous! Christine Brown took to Instagram to show off her slim figure days after she admitted to being humiliated by ex-husband Kody Brown's confession that he was no longer attracted to her.Christine struck several poses in a video set to Michael Bublé's "Feeling Good" while rocking black, faux leather leggings and a flowy, dark blue top. THROWING SHADE? MERI BROWN SLAMS 'MEDIOCRE' PEOPLE WHO MAKE UP THEIR 'OWN' STORIES AFTER CHRISTINE CLAIMS SHE ENDED THEIR FRIENDSHIP"The end of the year is coming to a close and I want to encourage you to think about the new year that's...
People

Joe Giudice Says the Chrisleys Were 'Crucified' in Tax Fraud Trial After Serving His Own Prison Time

Joe Giudice said Todd and Julie Chrisley should "have taken the plea" during their recent tax fraud trial: "You can't go to trial against the feds. You can't do it. You gonna lose" Joe Giudice is opening up about Todd and Julie Chrisley's tax fraud sentencing — and he's not holding back. Joe — who was previously arrested and jailed for bankruptcy fraud — shared his thoughts on the similarities between his case and that of the Chrisleys on the most recent episode of his ex-wife, Teresa Giudice, and Melissa Pfeister's Namaste B$tches...
HollywoodLife

Janelle Brown Hits The Gym As She Puts Her Health ‘First’ After Kody Brown Split: Watch

Janelle Brown, 53, gave her fans a glimpse into her fitness progress on Instagram Dec. 12, following her split from husband Kody Brown. The Sister Wives star posted a video with a montage of her transformation, including a clip of her lifting weights at the gym. “At what point do you decide it’s time to put your health first,” Janelle wrote on the video, before the footage showed her choosing a healthier lifestyle. “Because this has been a game changer,” she also wrote, adding, “I’m coming for you 2023.”
ARIZONA STATE
extratv

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Partner David Robinson Dead at 50

David Robinson, who starred alongside Dog the Bounty Hunter in “Dog’s Most Wanted,” died on Wednesday. He was 50 years old. His wife, Brooke Robinson, told TMZ, "David was very healthy and was on a work call in our dining room at home when he collapsed. Life-saving maneuvers were attempted and paramedics were called. David died in my arms."
OK! Magazine

Naomi Judd's Husband Larry Strickland Opens Up About The 'Chaotic' Months Leading To Her Death

Months after country music icon Naomi Judd died by suicide last April, her longtime love, husband Larry Strickland, is getting candid about the ‘chaotic’ few months leading up to the star’s death. “It was a very chaotic, hectic, hectic time,” Strickland revealed in a new sit-down published on Wednesday, December 14, describing the entire ordeal as being “extremely hard.”“She had several therapists that she was seeing, and her energy level had gotten really low,” Strickland 76, recalled of his late wife, who was 76 at the time of her passing last spring. “She was getting really weak.”A DAUGHTER'S HEARTBREAK: WYNONNA...
OK! Magazine

Valerie Bertinelli Is 'Looking For A Lasting Relationship & Someone To Grow Old With' After $2.2 Million Divorce Settlement: Source

Valerie Bertinelli might take one more shot at love if the perfect guy swoops into her life, a friend believes.After finally declaring victory on her $2.2 million divorce settlement from ex-husband Tom Vitale, the One Day at a Time star simply "wants someone stable, settled and who is comfortable in their own skin.""She's looking for a lasting relationship, someone to grow old with. She just wants the simple things: companionship and someone she can trust and feel safe with," the close pal of Bertinelli continued to dish to a news publication on Thursday, December 22, in regard what the 62-year-old...
AMY KAPLAN

'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown's Net Worth, Plus the Net Worth of all 4 Wives

Fans of the TLC show "Sister Wives" have long since wondered how the plural family makes money. We've seen the family try and fail at several family-run businesses like a gym and a jewelry line. Some of the wives have full-time jobs, like Jenelle Brown who worked before the show, and Meri Brown who ran a business from her home.
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

173K+
Followers
6K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy