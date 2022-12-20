Lindsie Chrisley Admits Todd & Julie Are Living 'Every Day' Like It's Their Last Before Prison Sentences

mega

Todd and Julie Chrisley are one month away from serving out their collective 19 years in prison, but before they turn themselves in, the convicted parents are making the most of their time with their family.

As for how the Chrisley Knows Best stars — who were sentenced in November after they were found guilty in June of multiple financial crimes — are doing, their daughter Lindsie Chrisley discussed how they are making the most of their final days home.

"My parents regularly say that at this time it's basically living every day like it's your last, enjoying the moment, spending time with their kids that are in Nashville," Lindsie said, adding that Todd and Julie are also "dedicating their time in therapy and their biblical studies ."

"Of course, I’m spending time with my parents over the phone because I also have shared custody," the 33-year-old star continued, referring to her 10-year-old son, Jackson . "So I don’t have the luxury of being able to just pick up and go to Nashville and be there until January."

Though the controversial couple is mere days away from beginning to serve their time behind bars, Lindsie candidly said that this whole situation has also taken a major toll on their brood, confessing they are all still "adjusting to what is now our new normal."

The reality star — whose 2021 divorce from the father of her son, William Campbell , sparked a reconciliation with Todd and Julie — added that this troubling year has shown her the importance of focusing on herself and her family.

"I think that we are just focusing collectively on family at this point. We really aren't venturing far from that," Lindsie concluded. "The focus is on family. It is the holidays. They fastly approach. My focus is on my parents , my siblings, and my child and my niece. And I know that if they were asked the same questions, they would say the same answers."

Todd and Julie have been ordered to report to prison in Florida on January 17 after a Federal Judge sentenced Todd to 12 years in prison and 16 months probation. Julie was given seven years behind bars, as well as 16 months probation.

