Several Residents Escape From Fast-Moving Fire That Destroyed VA Home

Flames tore through a Fairfax County house early on Tuesday morning, burning the structure to the ground and destroying everything inside, officials say.

Crews from the Fairfax Fire and Rescue Services responded at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20 to the 11300 block of River Road in Lorton, where there was a reported fire that broke inside an area home.

According to officials, when crews arrived, they were met by flames that fully engulfed the home, though all of the occupants of the residence were able to safely escape before the flames spread.

It took firefighters approximately an hour to get the blaze under control, though the single-story home collapsed due to the damage done by the fire.

No other homes were involved in the fire, and no injuries were reported.

It is unclear what caused the fire, which remains under investigation. The home is considered a complete loss and at least four displaced residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross.