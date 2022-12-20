ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Several Residents Escape From Fast-Moving Fire That Destroyed VA Home

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1153FA_0joyO7VC00

Flames tore through a Fairfax County house early on Tuesday morning, burning the structure to the ground and destroying everything inside, officials say.

Crews from the Fairfax Fire and Rescue Services responded at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20 to the 11300 block of River Road in Lorton, where there was a reported fire that broke inside an area home.

According to officials, when crews arrived, they were met by flames that fully engulfed the home, though all of the occupants of the residence were able to safely escape before the flames spread.

It took firefighters approximately an hour to get the blaze under control, though the single-story home collapsed due to the damage done by the fire.

No other homes were involved in the fire, and no injuries were reported.

It is unclear what caused the fire, which remains under investigation. The home is considered a complete loss and at least four displaced residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Comments / 1

Related
mocoshow.com

Several Injured in Saturday Morning Crash

Several people were evaluated for trauma injuries following a single vehicle crash at approximately 4:30am on Saturday morning, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS). Per Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, one person was ejected from the vehicle, several suffered trauma injuries, and at least one person’s injuries are...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Tractor-trailer catches fire in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A tractor-trailer burst into flames Friday afternoon on Interstate 495 in Fairfax County, Virginia, the Virginia Department of Transportation confirmed. Lanes were closed off, causing major backup near the incident. Road crews worked swiftly on cleaning up from the incident and removing the vehicle.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Police: 1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police are investigating after a 22-year-old was pronounced dead following a single vehicle collision in Silver Spring on Friday. Around 4:27 a.m., 3rd District Officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the area of Piney...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Daily Voice

Woman Injured After Tree Falls Through Home in Laurel

One woman is seriously injured after a tree fell through her home in Laurel, authorities say. Around 11:16 a.m., police responded to reports of a home collapse in the 67000 block of Park Hall Drive, according to Prince George's County police. Once on the scene, crews found a single-family home...
LAUREL, MD
arlnow.com

BREAKING: Serious crash closes busy Langston Blvd intersection

(Updated at 3:05 p.m.) A serious crash has blocked Langston Blvd at the intersection with N. Harrison Street. Dispatchers received numerous calls about a head-on crash at the intersection around 2:15 p.m., according to scanner traffic. One driver was reported to be unconscious and in critical condition, though it’s unclear whether that was from the crash itself or a medical emergency.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

57-year-old out reported missing of Fairfax Co. found safe

FAIRFAX Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Vargas was found safe. EARLIER STORY: Ana Maria Herrera Vargas, 57 of Falls Church, was reported missing after last being seen at her residence along Arlington Blvd. at 8 a.m. on Friday morning. State Police have issued a critically missing adult alert on behalf...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
fredericksburg.today

Teen shoplifter caught in Stafford

Have you ever had a package you struggled to open on Christmas morning? A prospective shoplifter had that experience last night as he went four rounds with a package, and the package ended the contest victorious. On December 23rd Deputy E.C. Taylor and other members of the Special Problems Unit...
STAFFORD, VA
WUSA9

Man killed while driving in Maryland after a tree fell on his car, police say

THURMONT, Md. — Maryland State Police say a man died Friday afternoon after a tree fell on his car while he was driving west of Thurmont. The crash occurred around noon. State police Trooper First Class Kevin Carter claims the man was driving west on Maryland Route 77, near the area of Tower Road. While he was driving, a tree fell across the roadway and crushed the man's moving car, Carter says.
THURMONT, MD
NBC Washington

Tenants Say They Have No Heat as Dangerous Cold Approaches

With dangerous cold on the way, residents in a Northern Virginia apartment complex say they have no heat. Tenants at the Fairmont Gardens Apartments Complex in Annandale say they're not sure if or when the issue will be fixed. Dorian Johnson said she can’t remember the last time the heat...
ANNANDALE, VA
DC News Now

Woman hit by car in Fairfax County dies

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that a woman died at the hospital after a car hit her as she tried to cross a stretch of Richmond Highway in the Alexandria area Wednesday. The Fairfax County Police Department said Kim Hampton, 72, wasn’t in a crosswalk as she made her way across […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
436K+
Followers
62K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy