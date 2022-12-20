ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Biden tells Zelenskyy ‘it’s an honor to be by your side’ in defending Ukraine against Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked President Joe Biden, U.S. lawmakers and “ordinary people” of America for their support as he visited the White House on Wednesday. Biden told Zelenskyy that Ukrainians “inspire the world,” before the two leaders began an Oval Office summit that was Zelenskyy’s first known trip outside his home country since Russia invaded in February.
WATCH: Zelenskyy and Biden hold joint news conference at White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid a defiant wartime visit to Washington on Wednesday to thank U.S. leaders and “ordinary Americans” for their support in fighting off Russia’s invasion and pledged there would be “no compromises” in trying to bring an end to the war. President Joe Biden and Congress responded with billions in new assistance and a pledge to help Ukraine pursue a “just peace.”
Ukrainians replace Russian landmarks with native heroes

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — On the streets of Kyiv, Fyodor Dostoevsky is on the way out. Andy Warhol is on the way in. Ukraine is accelerating efforts to erase the vestiges of Soviet and Russian influence from its public spaces by pulling down monuments and renaming hundreds of streets to honor its own artists, poets, soldiers, independence leaders and others — including heroes of this year’s war.
Trump blasts January 6 committee’s final report as ‘highly partisan’

Former President Trump slammed the final report released by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack Thursday night, calling the report “highly partisan” and accusing the panel of engaging in a “WITCH HUNT.” “The highly partisan Unselect Committee Report purposely fails to mention the failure of Pelosi to heed my recommendation for troops […]
House passes $1.7 trillion government funding bill with Ukraine aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — A $1.7 trillion spending bill financing federal agencies through September and providing more aid to a devastated Ukraine cleared the House on Friday as lawmakers race to finish their work for the year and avoid a partial government shutdown. The bill passed mostly along party lines,...
Afghan women weep over university ban as Taliban begin enforcement

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban security forces in the Afghan capital on Wednesday enforced a higher education ban for women by blocking their access to universities, with video obtained by The Associated Press showing women weeping and consoling each other outside one campus in Kabul. The country’s Taliban rulers...
Jan. 6 panel releases final report, alleges Trump engaged in ‘conspiracy’ to overturn election

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee’s final report asserts that Donald Trump criminally engaged in a “multi-part conspiracy” to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 presidential election and failed to act to stop his supporters from attacking the Capitol, concluding an extraordinary 18-month investigation into the former president and the violent insurrection two years ago.
Russian mercenary group bought arms from North Korea, says White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House said Thursday that the Wagner Group, a private Russian military company, has taken delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea to help bolster its forces as it fights side-by-side with Russian troops in Ukraine. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby...
Suspect arrested in shooting that killed 3 at Kurdish center in Paris

PARIS (AP) — A man who was charged last year with attacking migrants shot and killed three people at a Kurdish cultural center Friday in Paris in an assault that appeared to be specifically aimed at foreigners, authorities said. The shooting, which also wounded three people, shook the Kurdish...
Netanyahu announces coalition to form new Israeli government

JERUSALEM (AP) — Designated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced late Wednesday that he has successfully formed a new coalition, setting the stage for him to return to power as head of the most right-wing Israeli government ever. Netanyahu made the announcement in a phone call to President Isaac Herzog...
