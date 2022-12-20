ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Rams' Matthew Stafford ends retirement speculation, plans to return in 2023

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford , who is out for the season with a spinal cord contusion, doesn't plan to retire and expects to return in 2023, he said Tuesday on a podcast hosted by his wife, Kelly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QczPL_0joyNxqA00
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was placed in the concussion protocol twice this season. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI

Stafford hasn't played since he sustained the injury in a Nov. 20 loss to the New Orleans Saints . He also entered the concussion protocol twice this season.

Stafford responded with "no, I'm not," when his wife asked if he was retiring during the episode of The Morning After podcast. The Rams quarterback added he wants to do "something with football," but not necessarily as a media member, when he does retire. He also said part of him also wants to just "disappear."

Stafford, 34, tied his career-high with 41 touchdown passes and logged 4,886 passing yards in 17 starts last season. He then led the Rams to a Super Bowl title. The 14-year veteran completed 68% of his throws for 2,087 yards, 10 scores and eight interceptions in nine starts this season.

Stafford's earlier placements in the NFL concussion protocol previously prompted his wife to voice her concerns about his safety on social media.

"If you follow NFL, you just heard Matthew got put into concussion protocol," Kelly wrote in early November on The Morning After podcast's Instagram account . "If you have listened to my podcast at all, you know how a big a deal it is to me.

"The head is not something to be messed with ... and I hope as this sport develops, so does the concern for head health and the research around it.

"And no, I'm not OK. I have every emotion running through me. Concerned, angry, sad, tired ... all of them."

Stafford signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension in March. He is to make $27.5 million in 2023. Stafford's contract also includes a $26 million option bonus in March, which would guarantee him another $31 million for 2024.

The Rams (4-10) went 1-5 over Stafford's last six starts. They are 1-3 since he left the starting lineup. Backup quarterbacks John Wolford, Baker Mayfield and Bryce Perkins have started in his place.

Mayfield completed 12 of 21 passes for 111 yards and a score in his first start for the Rams in Week 15. He is expected to start in Week 16 against the Denver Broncos .

The Rams will host the Broncos at 4:30 p.m. EST Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

Jets coach Robert Saleh addresses his benching of Zach Wilson

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh addressed his benching of Zach Wilson during the team’s ugly 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 16. Wilson yielded poor results in the loss and went 9/18 for 92 yards and an interception. He...
NEW YORK STATE
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears point spread released

The Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears point spread has been released following the Lions’ embarrassing Week 16 loss to the Carolina Panthers. With just two weeks remaining in the regular season, the Lions have put themselves in a position they did not want to be in as they pretty much have to win their final two games, and get some help if they want to get into the 2022 NFL Playoffs.
DETROIT, MI
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Ravens Make Notable Quarterback Move Before Game vs. Falcons

The Baltimore Ravens have elevated quarterback Anthony Brown to the active roster ahead of tomorrow's Christmas Eve matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Brown will serve as the primary backup behind Tyler Huntley. Huntley is listed as questionable with a shoulder injury, but is expected to start on Saturday. Lamar Jackson...
BALTIMORE, MD
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions 3 Keys to Victory vs. Carolina Panthers

The Detroit Lions are no longer a losing team with a losing record. After outlasting the New York Jets 20-17, the Lions find themselves 7-7 with an outside shot at making the postseason in just Dan Campbell’s second year. Up next is a battle with the Carolina Panthers, and if the Lions want to improve to 8-7, they need to keep it simple with these three keys to victory.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Detroit vs. Everybody: 92 Percent of NFL Experts Select Lions

The Detroit Lions are currently 2.5-point road favorites against the Carolina Panthers. Both teams are playing hard for their respective coaches, as they look to finish the 2022 season on a bright note. The Lions (7-7) are coming into this week looking to continue their winning ways, having won three...
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Draymond Green has brutal assessment of Warriors’ mentality

The Golden State Warriors’ struggles only seem to be deepening, prompting Draymond Green to deliver a rather candid assessment of the team’s issues. Green suggested Friday that the Warriors are mentally fragile, and that the team’s recent struggles have sapped confidence. “Right now, I think we are very fragile,” Green said, via Kendra Andrews of... The post Draymond Green has brutal assessment of Warriors’ mentality appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
506K+
Followers
70K+
Post
180M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy