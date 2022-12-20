ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Look: Dangling seagull rescued from streetlight in Virginia

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Firefighters and animal rescuers in Virginia came to the assistance of a seagull found dangling from a streetlight pole after getting entangled in fishing line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yn9bB_0joyNuBz00
Norfolk Animal Care Center/Instagram

The Norfolk Animal Care Center said in a Facebook post that Norfolk Fire-Rescue crews responded alongside the Norfolk Police Department's Animal Protection Unit when the seagull, nicknamed "Danny Dangle," was seen hanging by its leg from a streetlight.

"This guy had his leg wrapped in fishing line, which then got wrapped up on a streetlight," the post said.

The rescuers used an engine ladder to reach the bird and cut it free from its predicament.

"He was then transported to Tidewater Rehabilitation & Environmental Education, where he will be taken care of and hopefully released," the post said. "Danny says please take this as a lesson to properly dispose of trash, fishing line and to not release balloons as they hurt our native wildlife!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Norfolk Animal Care Center (@norfolkanimals)

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Christmas Eve Alert: Santa cleared to bring reindeer to Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Santa Claus has been given permission to bring his reindeer to Virginia. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced today that a permit has been granted to allow Santa to bring his reindeer to the commonwealth on Christmas Eve. The announcement was […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Thousands still without power in southwest Virginia

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power on Friday following high winds from the winter storm. Many of those are in southwest Virginia, including Roanoke County, Franklin County and Wythe County. “We have out of town guests from South Carolina, North Carolina, we got...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
pcpatriot.com

VDOT: High winds creating blow-over hazard on I-77 in Virginia just north of N.C. state line

SALEM, VIRGINIA – Extreme high winds are creating a blow-over hazard on Interstate 77 in Virginia between mile markers 0 and 10 just north of the North Carolina state line. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) recommends that all commercial vehicles with loads under 25,000 pounds and high-profile vehicles such as tractor trailers, box trucks, recreational vehicles, campers and motorhomes should seek alternate routes and avoid traveling on I-77 on Fancy Gap Mountain.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Appalachian Power: Some heavily impacted areas will not have power restored until Tuesday Night

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Appalachian Power says as of late Saturday evening, power was restored for nearly 50,000 customers. A new update is expected Sunday afternoon. However, Albemarle, Amherst, Floyd, Nelson counties have an estimated restoration of Monday night. Bedford, Botetourt, Campbell, Franklin, Henry, Patrick, Pittsylvania and Roanoke Counties have estimated restorations of Tuesday night.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Catch a scenic train ride in 2023

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Scenic Railway (VSR) is currently selling tickets for Jan-March 2023. They currently offer two excursions you can choose from, and both trips last around three hours. On the BLUE RIDGE FLYER, passengers head east for an opportunity to experience the thrill of roaring through...
STAUNTON, VA
DC News Now

VDOT advises Virginia motorists to reconsider travel timeline

RICHMOND, Va. (DC News Now) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) sent out an advisory to anyone who may be traveling through Virginia on Thursday. Because of a winter storm system heading through the United States, they said that motorists may want to change travel plans due to icy conditions anticipated early in the […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Virginia Veterinarian issues permit for Santa's reindeer to enter the Commonwealth

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Dr. Charlie Broaddus, State Veterinarian with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS), in collaboration with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR), has issued a permit to Nicolas “Santa” Claus, of the North Pole, to bring his herd of “eight tiny reindeer” and one additional rare, red-nosed reindeer into Virginia on Christmas Eve.
VIRGINIA STATE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
506K+
Followers
70K+
Post
180M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy