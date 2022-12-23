NFL injury report Week 16: Latest updates on Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson and more

The NFL injury report for Week 16 is filled with some of the best players in football. Heading into a pivotal week for NFL teams and an even more important slate with the fantasy football playoffs, there are a lot of NFL injuries to monitor.

NFL teams provide injury reports every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday to reflect which players participated in practice and whether it was a full or limited session. The NFL injury report for Thursday Night Football games are always estimated sessions, with teams often just holding walkthroughs on a short week.

We have an even more unique situation in Week 16 with a majority of the games being played on Christmas Eve this coming Saturday. There’s also three games on Christmas Day. The slate starts Thursday with a huge AFC battle between the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets.

Looking ahead to Week 16, there are already a handful of players who will be among the NFL inactives. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and likely NFL MVP Jalen Hurts is dealing with a shoulder injury that could cost him Sunday’s game against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys. We’re also not sure whether Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson will return from a two-game hiatus in Week 16.

Let’s dive into the NFL injury report for Week 16. Bookmark this page for daily updates with the latest NFL injury news and its impact on the teams and fantasy football.

Jalen Hurts, quarterback, Philadelphia Eagles

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Update: Hurts has been ruled out for Week 16

NFL injury news hit fever pitch on Monday with information that Hurts suffered a shoulder injury in Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bears. At this point, it is being considered a sprained throwing shoulder.

Reports indicate that Hurts is unlikely to go for Week 16 against the Cowboys as Philadelphia looks to clinch the NFC East and the No. 1 seed in the NFC. There will be further updates when the Eagles release their initial injury report for Week 16.

If Hurts can’t go, Gardner Minshew would get the start for Philadelphia — leading to an increased work load for running back Miles Sanders.

Lamar Jackson, quarterback, Baltimore Ravens

Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Update: Jackson will not play in Week 16. Tyler Huntley gets the start.

Among the most impactful NFL injuries of the season, Jackson’s absence over the past two games has cost Baltimore big time. That included the team falling to the Cleveland Browns by the score of 13-3 this past Saturday.

Jackson went down with a PCL injury to his knee back in Week 13. He didn’t really stand much of a chance to go last week. With that said, the Ravens are more optimistic heading into Christmas Eve’s outing against the Atlanta Falcons. We’ll likely get a full update on Jackson’s status come Tuesday afternoon from Maryland.

Russell Wilson, quarterback, Denver Broncos

Wilson was cleared to go Week 15 against the Arizona Cardinals after suffering a concussion the previous game. However, the last-place Broncos opted to hold him out. Embattled Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett noted on Monday that Russell Wilson will get the start against the Los Angeles Rams Christmas Day.

From a fantasy football perspective, this is likely to mean very little. The future first ballot Hall of Famer has stunk up the joint in his first season with Denver, throwing just 11 touchdown passes in 12 games while leading the league’s worst-scoring offense at 15.6 points per game.

Ryan Tannehill, quarterback, Tennessee Titans

After making 12 starts, which unfortunately has included four consecutive losses as of late, Ryan Tannehill ‘s season may be over. The Titans starting QB originally re-aggravated an ankle injury in Week 15, causing him to miss a few snaps before returning to action. It didn’t take long for doubt to emerge about him playing in Week 16, and now Paul Kuharsky indicates Tannehill could be out for the remainder of the season .

Tannehill missed two previous games this year, dealing with the same injury, and now Malik Willis appears in line to pick up where he left off. The Titans didn’t give Willis a very long leash in his previous starts, throwing a total of just 26 times, but they were both wins. Willis is a strong dual-threat option who likely won’t produce any more than Justin Fields has as a passer. In other words, he’s a risky play but worth a gamble against Houston, the NFL’s worst rush defense.

Colt McCoy, quarterback, Arizona Cardinals

Already filling in for QB1 Kyler Murray, McCoy suffered a concussion in last week’s loss to Denver. Now McCoy has been ruled out with the same injury this week against the Buccaneers. This means third-string QB Trace McSorley will get his first career start. His backup is freshly signed David Blough.

There’s no nice way of putting this. If you were relying on Colt McCoy in your fantasy playoffs, you’ve already lost. Delete the app until next season.

Jonathan Taylor, running back, Indianapolis Colts

Armond Feffer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Taylor suffered a sprained ankle early in Indianapolis’ epic meltdown against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday. The latest NFL injury report for Week 16 has him out with an ankle sprain. In fact, Taylor will miss the remainder of the season. In his stead last week, Zack Moss shouldered the load with 81 yards on 24 attempts. Deon Jackson added 55 yards on the ground, too.

Ken Walker, running back, Seattle Seahawks

Unable to practice during the first two days of the week, Ken Walker is on the NFL injury report once again. Dealing with injuries to both his ankle and his back, Walker is questionable, but expected to play. If Walker can’t go, backup Travis Homer will likely get the call against Kansas City. With the Chiefs having the fifth-ranked rush defense in addition to Homer averaging just 3.9 YPC, he’s not worth adding.

Khalil Herbert, running back, Chicago Bears

Herbert was activated off injured reserve this week ahead of Chicago’s Christmas Eve outing against the Buffalo Bills. He had missed the past four games with a hip injury. Prior to that, the second-year back had taken over RB1 duties from David Montgomery — putting up 705 total yards and five scores in 10 games. The expectation is that these two will split carries in Week 16.

A.J. Dillon, running back, Green Bay Packers

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Update: A.J. Dillon has cleared the concussion protocol. Barring a setback, he’ll be good to go for Week 16.

Despite the win on Monday night , NFL injury news relating this to underrated fantasy star was not great. He exited the game against the Los Angeles Rams with a head injury and was evaluated for a concussion. Dillon will have to pass through concussion protocols in order to suit up against the Miami Dolphins on Christmas Day. If he can’t go, RB1 Aaron Jones will get the bulk of the touches for Green Bay. He tallied 126 total yards and a touchdown against Los Angeles.

Rhamondre Stevenson, running back, New England Patriots

Last week Stevenson went off for 172 rushing yards on 19 carries. This week he’s been limited in practice and is officially considered questionable against Cincinnati’s eighth-ranked run defense. Stevenson is said to be dealing with an ankle injury, but chances are, he’s able to go.

Damien Harris, running back, New England Patriots

Harris missed last week’s game against the Raiders with a thigh injury. He had not seen consistent action prior to that with 31 combined attempts in five games before going down with the injury. At this point, Rhamondre Stevenson is the relevant fantasy option here. He’s put up 1,295 total yards and six touchdowns in 14 games this season. There’s no reason to roster Harris even if he’s able to return to action.

Jeff Wilson, running back, Miami Dolphins

Update: Wilson appears on the probable side of playing, but is officially questionable.

Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. suffered a hip injury on a 20-yard run against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14. While he limped to the sideline, Miami took him to the locker room on a cart and he was ruled out after halftime.

On a shorter week heading into Week 15, Wilson was not able to suit up. It remains to be seen whether he’ll be able to go Christmas Day against the Green Bay Packers. If not, Raheem Mostert will continue to get a bulk of the touches for Miami. He put up 136 yards on 17 attempts against Buffalo last week.

Dameon Pierce, running back, Houston Texans

Speaking of NFL injuries to rookie running backs, the Houston Texans pulled Dameon Pierce after he hurt his ankle against the Dallas Cowboys. Immediately after the game, head coach Lovie Smith made it clear that this was a fairly significant injury. Since then, Pierce has been placed on injured reserve.

It’s devastating given how well he’s played as a rookie. Veteran Royce Freeman took a majority of the reps in his stead last week, going for 51 yards on 11 attempts in a loss to the Chiefs.

Deebo Samuel, wide receiver, San Francisco 49ers

The Deebo Samuel injury left many holding their breath, as the All-Pro offensive weapon was carted off the field after his leg bent awkwardly underneath him. Samuel is dealing with an MCL sprain and an ankle sprain. It will sideline him for at least the next two weeks. This opens up things for running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk to see more targets from surprising rookie Brock Purdy in Week 16.

Tyler Lockett, wide receiver, Seattle Seahawks

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Lockett suffered a broken bone in his index finder during Seattle’s Week 15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The expectation is that he’ll be out this coming week before returning to close out the season. With Lockett sidelined, DK Metcalf becomes an obvious play against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Courtland Sutton, wide receiver, Denver Broncos

Update: Sutton had a limited availability during Wednesday’s practice, giving him a chance to play.

Dealing with a hamstring injury, Sutton has missed each of the past two games after leaving early in Week 13. Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett noted on Monday that there’s hope Sutton will return to the field Week 16 against the Los Angeles Rams. If so, he’d be joining Russell Wilson in providing the last-place Broncos some good news in our NFL injury report.

Mecole Hardman, wide receiver, Kansas City Chiefs

Hardman has been out since Week 9 with an abdomen issue but isn’t expected to take the field when Kansas City goes up against the Seattle Seahawks on Christmas Eve. It’s an unfortunate development as, despite some consistency issues before being injured, the speedster provides a lot in the Chiefs’ passing game. He’s recorded four touchdown catches on 25 receptions .

Dallas Goedert, tight end, Philadelphia Eagles

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

More good NFL injury news. Goedert has missed each of the past five weeks with a shoulder issue. He was eligible to come off injured reserve ahead of last week’s game against Chicago. Now, Goedert will return for a huge Week 16 outing against the Dallas Cowboys. It could prove to be a boon for Gardnr Minshew with Jalen Hurts likely out of action.

NFL injury report: Players out Week 16

Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals — Injured reserve

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, San Francisco 49ers

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts — Injured reserve

Rashaad Penny, RB, Seattle Seahawks — Injured reserve

Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets — Injured reserve

Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos — Injured reserve

Elijah Mitchell, RB, San Francisco 49ers

Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans — Injured reserve

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs — Injured reserve

Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints — Injured reserve

Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams — Injured reserve

Allen Robinson, WR, Los Angeles Rams — Injured reserve

Rashod Bateman, WR, Baltimore Ravens — Injured reserve

Zach Ertz, TE, Arizona Cardinals — Injured reserve

Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons — Injured reserve

