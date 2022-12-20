ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria County, PA

WJAC TV

House fire displaces family on Christmas Eve

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. — A fire that broke out at 1000 Old Miller Road in Cambria County displaced a family of four last evening, officials say. According to emergency officials, the call came in at 6:40 p.m. and the scene was cleared before 9 p.m. Officials say they are...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Fatal Rt219 Accident Update

The identity of the man killed in yesterday’s crash along 219 has been revealed this evening. Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees identified the man as 63-year-oldRricky Baxter of South Fork Borough. Lees says a preliminary investigation indicates that Baxter was driving in the wrong direction but officials are uncertain...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Stoystown VFD: Students Help A Car Crash Victim

Somerset County, PA — Technical students were coming back from school on a bus when they came across an overturned vehicle. Some of them had the skills of using first aid kits and being CPR certified. There were some junior firefighters there as well. “...and our bus driver Glenn...
STOYSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

One killed after head-on crash on 219 in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A crash Wednesday night on a highway in Cambria County has taken the life of one person. According to dispatch, at 7:52 p.m., a head-on collision between two cars along route 219 going south at the Adam and Richland Township line had the road closed starting at the St. Michael exit. […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

UPDATE: ONE PERSON KILLED IN CRASH THURSDAY MORNING IN CENTER TOWNSHIP

One person has died in a vehicle accident this morning in Center Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched the Homer City and Brush Valley fire departments at 8:12 this morning for a reported two vehicle crash on Route 954 South near Tide road. Black Lick and Armagh fire departments were called in for standby detail, and the Indiana Fire Association was called in for traffic control at the intersection of Lucerne Road and South 6th Street Extension.
HOMER CITY, PA
WJAC TV

Power outages spur warming shelters to pop up

(WJAC) — As of Friday evening, there are a number of places across our region reporting power outages, which has spurred some communities to open up warming shelters. In Clearfield County, Treasure Lake Church in Sandy Township is now a warming shelter. Then there's Trinity United Methodist Church in...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Coroner IDs victim of early morning fatal crash in Altoona

Altoona, PA (WJAC) — Blair County Coroner Patty Ross has identified the victim of Thursday's early morning fatal crash in Altoona. Ross says 22-year-old Collie Brown was traveling at a high rate of speed, along the 10th Ave. expressway, when he collided with a light pole and a tree.
ALTOONA, PA
WJAC TV

Coroner IDs Clearfield man killed in crash involving military vehicle

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WJAC) — Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder has identified the victim of Thursday's fatal crash along Route 879. Shaffer-Snyder says 78-year-old Wayne Wynick was killed after his vehicle collided with a tactical military vehicle. Investigators say the crash occurred around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Route...
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

Centre County home destroyed by fire

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) –A house was destroyed after catching fire Tuesday afternoon in Walker Township, near the Centre County/Clinton County line. Fire departments were dispatched at 1:22 p.m. to the home near the intersection of routes 64 and 445. Nine companies from Centre and Clinton counties responded. It was reported that one person was […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
wpxz1041fm.com

PUNXSUTAWNEY WOMAN DIES IN HOUSE FIRE

The death of an 84 year old Punxsutawney woman who was in a residential fire is believed to be accidential. The blaze was reported around 7 p.m. to the Pennsylvania State Police on December 16th along route 119 in Henderson Township of Jefferson County. Several VFD’s assisted at the scene,...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
Tribune-Review

1 seriously injured in Hempfield crash

A Greensburg woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries Monday after state police said she crashed into an SUV at the intersection of Toll and Business Route 66 in Hempfield. Troopers said Deborah O. Anderson, 62, did not stop at a stop sign at the end of an...
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
WJAC TV

PennDOT: Winter Safety Tips for traveling on the road

Blair County, PA — With the winter storm coming, it also poses risks when traveling. The surrounding community should prepare their vehicles for the upcoming winter storm, says Penn-Dot officials. This includes Safety Press Officer Monica Owens. "We like to remind motorists to make sure they leave a little...
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Man Accused of Breaking into Mahaffey VFD, Stealing Medical Bag Off Truck

MAHAFFEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is accused of recently stealing a medical bag off a fire truck in Mahaffey Borough. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the incident occurred at the Mahaffey Volunteer Fire Department on Market Street in Mahaffey Borough, Clearfield County. Police say the known...
MAHAFFEY, PA
WJAC TV

How to stay healthy and warm with freezing temperatures on the way

CENTRE CO., Pa. (WJAC) — This winter storm Thursday, and the one this weekend, also pose health risks. 6 News spoke with health and government officials about some health and heating tips. Sub-zero weather won't do your body any favors, but one official from Mount Nittany Medical Center tells...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Woman charged with DUI after crash with kids in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman is facing charges after Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) said she was under the influence of alcohol when she crashed her SUV with three kids inside. Troopers from the PSP Bedford station were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash and were told by EMTs that the driver, […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA

