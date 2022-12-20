Read full article on original website
Related
WJAC TV
House fire displaces family on Christmas Eve
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. — A fire that broke out at 1000 Old Miller Road in Cambria County displaced a family of four last evening, officials say. According to emergency officials, the call came in at 6:40 p.m. and the scene was cleared before 9 p.m. Officials say they are...
fox8tv.com
Fatal Rt219 Accident Update
The identity of the man killed in yesterday’s crash along 219 has been revealed this evening. Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees identified the man as 63-year-oldRricky Baxter of South Fork Borough. Lees says a preliminary investigation indicates that Baxter was driving in the wrong direction but officials are uncertain...
WJAC TV
Stoystown VFD: Students Help A Car Crash Victim
Somerset County, PA — Technical students were coming back from school on a bus when they came across an overturned vehicle. Some of them had the skills of using first aid kits and being CPR certified. There were some junior firefighters there as well. “...and our bus driver Glenn...
One killed after head-on crash on 219 in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A crash Wednesday night on a highway in Cambria County has taken the life of one person. According to dispatch, at 7:52 p.m., a head-on collision between two cars along route 219 going south at the Adam and Richland Township line had the road closed starting at the St. Michael exit. […]
wdadradio.com
UPDATE: ONE PERSON KILLED IN CRASH THURSDAY MORNING IN CENTER TOWNSHIP
One person has died in a vehicle accident this morning in Center Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched the Homer City and Brush Valley fire departments at 8:12 this morning for a reported two vehicle crash on Route 954 South near Tide road. Black Lick and Armagh fire departments were called in for standby detail, and the Indiana Fire Association was called in for traffic control at the intersection of Lucerne Road and South 6th Street Extension.
WJAC TV
Downed tree closes road, knocks out power in Brownstown Borough, 911 officials say
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Cambria County say Friday's winter weather has knocked out power and closed a portion of a road in Brownstown Borough. 911 officials say a downed tree has closed Gilbert Street, from Wall Street to Baker Road. Officials say the road will be...
WJAC TV
Power outages spur warming shelters to pop up
(WJAC) — As of Friday evening, there are a number of places across our region reporting power outages, which has spurred some communities to open up warming shelters. In Clearfield County, Treasure Lake Church in Sandy Township is now a warming shelter. Then there's Trinity United Methodist Church in...
WJAC TV
Coroner IDs victim of early morning fatal crash in Altoona
Altoona, PA (WJAC) — Blair County Coroner Patty Ross has identified the victim of Thursday's early morning fatal crash in Altoona. Ross says 22-year-old Collie Brown was traveling at a high rate of speed, along the 10th Ave. expressway, when he collided with a light pole and a tree.
WJAC TV
Coroner IDs Clearfield man killed in crash involving military vehicle
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WJAC) — Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder has identified the victim of Thursday's fatal crash along Route 879. Shaffer-Snyder says 78-year-old Wayne Wynick was killed after his vehicle collided with a tactical military vehicle. Investigators say the crash occurred around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Route...
Centre County home destroyed by fire
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) –A house was destroyed after catching fire Tuesday afternoon in Walker Township, near the Centre County/Clinton County line. Fire departments were dispatched at 1:22 p.m. to the home near the intersection of routes 64 and 445. Nine companies from Centre and Clinton counties responded. It was reported that one person was […]
WJAC TV
Police: Portage man accused of stealing wood products from local lumber company
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Croyle Township Police Department have filed charges against a Portage man accused of stealing wood products from a local lumber company. Police say they began their investigation after the owner of C & C Smith Lumber Company, located in Summerhill, notified...
wpxz1041fm.com
PUNXSUTAWNEY WOMAN DIES IN HOUSE FIRE
The death of an 84 year old Punxsutawney woman who was in a residential fire is believed to be accidential. The blaze was reported around 7 p.m. to the Pennsylvania State Police on December 16th along route 119 in Henderson Township of Jefferson County. Several VFD’s assisted at the scene,...
WJAC TV
Coroner identifies wrong-way driver killed in head-on crash on Route 219
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees has identified the driver killed in a wrong-way crash on Route 219 Wednesday evening. Lees says 63-year-old Ricky Baxter of South Fork Borough was pronounced dead on scene at 8:55 p.m. Lees says a preliminary investigation indicates that Baxter...
1 seriously injured in Hempfield crash
A Greensburg woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries Monday after state police said she crashed into an SUV at the intersection of Toll and Business Route 66 in Hempfield. Troopers said Deborah O. Anderson, 62, did not stop at a stop sign at the end of an...
WJAC TV
PennDOT: Winter Safety Tips for traveling on the road
Blair County, PA — With the winter storm coming, it also poses risks when traveling. The surrounding community should prepare their vehicles for the upcoming winter storm, says Penn-Dot officials. This includes Safety Press Officer Monica Owens. "We like to remind motorists to make sure they leave a little...
$2k worth of copper wire cut from crane in Somerset County, police investigating
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for clues on the people responsible for stealing copper and causing thousands in damages from a crane. Sometime between Sept. 15 at midnight and Oct. 28 at 1 a.m., an unknown person(s) stole copper wire that was stripped from equipment/machinery at the 300 block of Fogletown […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Man Accused of Breaking into Mahaffey VFD, Stealing Medical Bag Off Truck
MAHAFFEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is accused of recently stealing a medical bag off a fire truck in Mahaffey Borough. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the incident occurred at the Mahaffey Volunteer Fire Department on Market Street in Mahaffey Borough, Clearfield County. Police say the known...
qcnews.com
4 teens accused of torching three-story home in Union County, deputies say
WEDDINGTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Four teenagers are facing charges after a large, three-story house in a Weddington neighborhood was intentionally set on fire last month, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. The Wesley Chapel Fire Department said firefighters from multiple agencies were called around 3:18...
WJAC TV
How to stay healthy and warm with freezing temperatures on the way
CENTRE CO., Pa. (WJAC) — This winter storm Thursday, and the one this weekend, also pose health risks. 6 News spoke with health and government officials about some health and heating tips. Sub-zero weather won't do your body any favors, but one official from Mount Nittany Medical Center tells...
Woman charged with DUI after crash with kids in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman is facing charges after Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) said she was under the influence of alcohol when she crashed her SUV with three kids inside. Troopers from the PSP Bedford station were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash and were told by EMTs that the driver, […]
Comments / 0