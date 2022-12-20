Read full article on original website
CMC Markets, Saxo Bank, Cboe Clear and More: Executive Moves of the Week
As the holidays approach and we come closer to the end of the year, a slight improvement has been seen in the number of executive roles being onboarded in the forex, crypto and fintech industries this week. Let’s review the executives that have taken on new roles and challenges in our executive moves roundup of the week.
Dollar receives support from data, PCE inflation in focus
Dollar rebounds on low jobless claims and upwardly revised GDP. The US dollar rebounded against almost all its major peers yesterday. It failed to gain against the yen, but it is doing so today. What may have added some fuel to the dollar’s engines were the lower-than-expected initial jobless claims...
CySEC Extends FTX EU’s CIF License Suspension to March 2023
The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has extended the suspension of the Cyprus Investment Firm (CIF) license of the FTX (EU) Limited, the Cypriot subsidiary of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, to March 31, 2023. The decision to continue with the license suspension was reached on Monday, December 19th,...
Cornerstone Agrees to Sell EMI-Licensed Subsidiary Avila for £300K
Cornerstone FS Plc (AIM: CSFS) announced on Friday the decision to sell its non-core subsidiary Avila House, an electronic money institute, to Aspire Commerce (trading as MulootMoney.com) for £300,000. Cornerstone Offloads Avila House to Aspire Commerce in Cash Deal. The two companies, Cornerstone and Aspire, have already entered a...
Clare Francis Joins CMC Markets' Board as a Non-Executive Director
She spent about 37 years working for multiple top financial institutions. She also joined a few committees at CMC. London-based CMC Markets plc (LON: CMCX) has added finance veteran Clare Francis to its Board as a Non-Executive Director. She has already assumed the role on 19 December 2022. CMC Markets...
