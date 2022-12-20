ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

William Carey track team members scam thousands from rival athletes in Nigerian fraud scheme

By Mona Moore
Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi Sun Herald
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15LwBj_0joyNFRY00

Two Hattiesburg track-and-field athletes face up to 10 years in prison after confessing to an international money scam that targeted track-and-field athletes throughout the U.S.

According to court documents, Emmanuel Ineh, 23, and Toluwani Adebakin, 25, pleaded guilty to “engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activities, collectively sending tens of thousands of illicitly obtained proceeds to fraudsters in Nigeria as part of a larger mail fraud, wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy.”

Ineh and Adebakin conducted some of the crimes at William Carey University while they were teammates on the track team. As part of the complex fraud and money laundering scheme, Ineh and Adebakin transferred thousands of dollars to Nigeria.

Both defendants are scheduled to be sentenced in federal court on February 15, 2023, in Hattiesburg and face a maximum penalty of ten years in prison.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew W. Eichner is prosecuting the case.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg woman wanted on warrant turns self in to police

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman wanted on a warrant for embezzlement in Hattiesburg has turned herself in. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 22-year-old Aniaya Butler, of Hattiesburg, turned herself in to authorities. She has been charged with embezzlement by an agent/officer/trustee of a company for a sum greater than $1,000, and she has been booked in the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Corrections officers wanted in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is looking for anyone interested in becoming a corrections officer. With the jail dealing with issues from overcrowding, Sheriff Joe Berlin said hiring more correction officers will improve safety in the jail. “We are wanting to hire more staff...
WJTV 12

Temporary restraining order filed against Hattiesburg VFW post

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg leaders filed a temporary restraining order against the St. James Wright VFW Post 5397 on Mobile Street. This comes after two recent shootings after events held at the venue. Pine Belt News reported leaders approved the action on Monday, December 19. According to the order, the VFW must not make […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg man arrested on domestic violence/aggravated assault warrant

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man wanted for domestic violence/aggravated assault was arrested Thursday afternoon by Hattiesburg Police and members of the U.S,. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force. Tridarious Strickland, aka Tri, 21, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody in the 100 block of West Fifth Street on an active...
HATTIESBURG, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Hattiesburg Police Looking For Three Individuals With Active Warrants

Hattiesburg Police are looking for three people with active warrants. Aniaya Butler: 22-years-old, from Hattiesburg has active warrant for embezzlement. Butler stole over $4,700 from deposit bags during the month of September 2022 from her job Loanmax Title Loans. Charles Logan: He has two active warrants for credit card fraud,...
HATTIESBURG, MS
mississippiscoreboard.com

Pillow Academy’s Durwin Carpenter, JA’s Jan Sojourner, Wayne County’s Gina Skelton Are In Top 10 Active Girls Basketball Coaches In Wins In The Country

Three Mississippi coaches – Pillow Academy’s Durwin Carpenter, Jackson Academy’s Jan Sojourner and Wayne County’s Gina Skelton – are in the top 10 in the active high school girls basketball coaches in the country with victories, according to a list put together by Kevin Askeland of MaxPreps.
GREENWOOD, MS
WDAM-TV

Perry Co. burglary suspect arrested in Forrest Co.

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man who was wanted in connection to a burglary in Perry County has been arrested in Forrest County. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Richard D. Dear III, of Purvis, was arrested around 10 pm Wednesday night. He is currently being held in the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg man killed in 1-vehicle accident Friday

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man died Friday afternoon when the Ford F-150 he was driving veered off the roadway, rolling into a patch of woods where it caught fire. Jones County Deputy Coroner Ernest Hollingsworth identified the driver Saturday as Joe Clayton, 51. According to the Jones...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Police investigating mysterious shooting in Laurel, Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that happened earlier this week. While there are few details available at this time, it was reported that a man was discovered with a gunshot wound and sent to the South Central Reginal Medical Center for treatment on Monday night. His condition is not known at this time.
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Four vehicles involved in Jones County crash

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County authorities are investigating a four-vehicle crash that injured multiple people. The crash happened on Highway 15 North on Saturday, December 24. According to witnesses, a stalled vehicle was rear ended, which caused a chain reaction with the four vehicles. The driver of a GEO Tracker had to be […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Southern Miss QB Trey Lowe enters transfer portal

Southern Miss Quarterback Trey Lowe officially announces on Twitter that he will be entering the transfer portal with two years of eligibility left. Lowe has been a part of the Golden Eagle family since 2020 and just last week lead USM to their first bowl game win since 2016.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Hotel rooms snared to get people out of the cold

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - There are thousands in Mississippi without a home, and with freezing temperatures just hours away, the homeless population is set to experience some long, cold nights. That is why the Bridge to Hope in Jones County is lending a hand this holiday season, raising enough...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Deputies investigate shooting that injures man in Laurel

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are investigating after a man was shot inside a vehicle in Laurel on Monday, December 19. The Laurel Leader Call reported Laurel police were initially notified about a shooting outside a store around 9:00 p.m. in the 1100 block of 1st Avenue. Shortly after, more calls came […]
LAUREL, MS
stadiumjourney.com

M. M. Roberts Stadium – Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles

M. M. Roberts Stadium 118 College Dr Hattiesburg, MS 39406. The 2022 season marks a new era for the Southern Miss Golden Eagles. After completing the last 27 seasons in Conference USA, the Golden Eagles are now in a new conference, the Sun Belt Conference. For a mid-major program in football, this school of 14,000 students in the pine belt of southern Mississippi has a pretty storied football history in itself.
HATTIESBURG, MS
Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi, MS
7K+
Followers
128
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

As recognized with the 2006 Pulitzer Gold Medal for Public Service for its coverage of Hurricane Katrina, the Sun Herald is dedicated to telling the stories of the diverse communities comprising the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The area is known for its seafood, shipbuilding and tourism. The Mississippi Coast is home to 12 major casino resort properties, Keesler Air Force Base, the electronic and cyber warfare training center of the U.S. Air Force and the headquarters of the famed “HurricaneHunters;” the US Naval Construction Battalion Center, home to the Altantic Seabees; and NASA’s John C. Stennis Space Center.

 https://www.sunherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy