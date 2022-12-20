Tom Cruise Thanks Fans For ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Success With Huge Helicopter Stunt

Tom Cruise did many of his own stunts in the sequel Top Gun: Maverick and he proved that again to celebrate the movie’s success. Top Gun: Maverick is now heading to Paramount+ after a great run in theaters.

Tom jumped out of a helicopter over the ocean to celebrate and thank fans for loving the film. It became Paramount Pictures’ biggest hit and Tom’s personal highest-grossing film. As he sat at the edge of a helicopter, he shared, “Hey everyone, Here we are over sunny South Africa. And we’re filming ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning’ parts one and two.”

Tom Cruise thanks fans for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ success by jumping out of a helicopter

TOP GUN: MAVERICK, (aka TOP GUN 2), Tom Cruise, 2022. © Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Tom added, “I didn’t want the year to end without thanking you all for coming out to the theaters, and thank you for supporting ‘Top Gun: Maverick.'” Tom then jumped out of the plane and began his free-fall in the sky.

He continued while flying through the air, “As always, thank you for allowing us to entertain you. It truly is the honor of a lifetime. Very lucky. I’m running out of altitude, so I better get back to work. We gotta get this shot. You have a very safe and happy holiday. We’ll see you at the movies.”

Initially, Top Gun: Maverick was going to go directly to a streaming service like many films these days. However, they were able to get it out in theaters and it managed to become a huge success. Have you seen the film yet?