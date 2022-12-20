Read full article on original website
Trump blasts January 6 committee’s final report as ‘highly partisan’
Former President Trump slammed the final report released by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack Thursday night, calling the report “highly partisan” and accusing the panel of engaging in a “WITCH HUNT.” “The highly partisan Unselect Committee Report purposely fails to mention the failure of Pelosi to heed my recommendation for troops […]
Ukraine gives all-clear after air-raid alarms
KYIV, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Air raid sirens wailed in Kyiv and across all Ukrainian regions on Sunday morning but no new Russian attacks were reported, officials said. The all-clear was later given.
