ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gator Country

Florida signs “really unique players” along defensive line

Going into the 2022 football season, the defensive line position was a major position of need for the Florida Gators. Unfortunately, there wasn’t much that ever worked for Florida this year as the continued struggles on the defensive line seemingly got worse. This staff has worked endlessly to try and revive that consistent violent culture Florida defensive lines were known for back in the day. With this incoming defensive line class, including a specific transfer out of Louisville, Napier and this staff are getting closer towards reaching that goal.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Conrad Hussey commits to, signs with Florida State

FLIP ALERT: Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles have pulled off some magic on the second day of the December signing period. Tonight, the Seminoles earned the hotly-contested commitment and signature of coveted blue-chip defensive back Conrad Hussey, who was previously pledged to the Penn State Nittany Lions and was being $trongly courted by the Miami (FL) Hurricanes.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

St. Thomas Aquinas star safety Conrad Hussey picks Florida State over Miami

The Hurricanes tried to make a late move with a local prospect, but he ultimately chose a rival. Florida State flipped St. Thomas Aquinas standout safety Conrad Hussey from Penn State, adding him to the Seminoles’ recruiting class on the second day of the three-day Early Signing Period. Hussey, a Sun Sentinel Super 11 pick, had been committed to the Nittany Lions since April 25, but he flipped ...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU Football NIL Tracker

Have not noticed anything like this on our site, and was not sure if others were as interested in tracking this as I was, but here goes with my first FanPost after a long time lurking around.The two NIL agencies I am tracking as of Dec 22, 2022 are The Battles End (TBE) and Rising Spear (RiSp). The date provided is the first public confirmation of the player associating with the NIL (and the links are provided as available). (12/24: Apologies on the primitive style...still figuring out the capabilities of this platform)
dukebasketballreport.com

Santa Dropped By Florida State And... Well...

You may have seen this already, but if not, it’s pretty amazing, and not in a good way. Someone down in Tallahassee had the bright idea of having Santa Claus sing the national anthem. That might have worked if Santa Claus was a really good singer, but this particular...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
franklincounty.news

Unearthed deposit check hoists Anchor

Cleaning my garage (as you do when you have COVID and no place to go), I unearthed mail my parents forwarded me after I left Tallahassee over 20 years ago. Judging by the postmark, it was sent shortly after my FSU film school graduation, when I was living in Los Angeles working as an intern on EdTV.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Georgia Sun

Georgia State Senator Dean Burke resigns. Here’s why

State Sen. Dean Burke, R-Bainbridge, resigned his legislative seat Thursday to take a job as chief medical officer at the Georgia Department of Community Health. Burke’s resignation less than two months after he won reelection was among several leadership changes in the administration of Gov. Brian Kemp the governor announced Thursday.
GEORGIA STATE
WCTV

Tallahassee Burger King remained open after shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police continue to investigate a shooting at the intersection of Magnolia Drive and East Park Avenue that sent one man to the hospital last Saturday. During the shooting, a bullet flew through a lower glass window of the Burger King located on the corner of...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy