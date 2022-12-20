Read full article on original website
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting and Transfer Portal Thread #21
Welcome to the 21st edition of the Official #Tribe23 Recruiting Thread! FSU capped off its December signing period with 17 prep signees and 6 transfer portal additions for the 2023 class as we move into a new year. Who’ll be the next to visit, commit, or decommit? As always, head...
Tomahawk Nation
Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Basketball, Baseball, Softball, and other sports news
In case you missed the last ‘TN’s Triple-S’ coverage of Florida State Seminoles athletics, here is the recap: Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Soccer, Basketball, Track, Softball, and other sports news. While almost every FSU sport has finished their season, we will continue to keep you up to...
Gator Country
Florida signs “really unique players” along defensive line
Going into the 2022 football season, the defensive line position was a major position of need for the Florida Gators. Unfortunately, there wasn’t much that ever worked for Florida this year as the continued struggles on the defensive line seemingly got worse. This staff has worked endlessly to try and revive that consistent violent culture Florida defensive lines were known for back in the day. With this incoming defensive line class, including a specific transfer out of Louisville, Napier and this staff are getting closer towards reaching that goal.
Maclay long snapper signs with "dream school" Florida State
Maclay's Peyton Naylor is one of the top long snappers in the country, but when it came time in deciding where he wanted to play in college, he didn't have to wait long or look very far.
Tomahawk Nation
Conrad Hussey commits to, signs with Florida State
FLIP ALERT: Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles have pulled off some magic on the second day of the December signing period. Tonight, the Seminoles earned the hotly-contested commitment and signature of coveted blue-chip defensive back Conrad Hussey, who was previously pledged to the Penn State Nittany Lions and was being $trongly courted by the Miami (FL) Hurricanes.
Tomahawk Nation
Re-establishing the standard: Recent FSU players weigh in on 2022 season
In 2022, Florida State made its first steps towards re-establishing its place as a contender for championships (conference or otherwise), with head coach Mike Norvell finally getting the chance to begin to execute his vision for the program after a rocky start to his tenure. No. 13 FSU’s 9-3 (5-3...
Florida State officially announces signing of 23 prospects during Early Signing Period
The Seminoles have nine signees ranked in the top-25 nationally at their position.
St. Thomas Aquinas star safety Conrad Hussey picks Florida State over Miami
The Hurricanes tried to make a late move with a local prospect, but he ultimately chose a rival. Florida State flipped St. Thomas Aquinas standout safety Conrad Hussey from Penn State, adding him to the Seminoles’ recruiting class on the second day of the three-day Early Signing Period. Hussey, a Sun Sentinel Super 11 pick, had been committed to the Nittany Lions since April 25, but he flipped ...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU Football NIL Tracker
Have not noticed anything like this on our site, and was not sure if others were as interested in tracking this as I was, but here goes with my first FanPost after a long time lurking around.The two NIL agencies I am tracking as of Dec 22, 2022 are The Battles End (TBE) and Rising Spear (RiSp). The date provided is the first public confirmation of the player associating with the NIL (and the links are provided as available). (12/24: Apologies on the primitive style...still figuring out the capabilities of this platform)
How Did Miami Do With Head-to-Head Recruiting Battles Versus FSU & Florida?
Discussing Miaim’s recruiting against the Seminoles and Gators.
diehardsport.com
Nation’s Top Transfer, Five-Star FSU Pledge Get Into It On Social Media
In a little back and forth between five-star WR Hykeem Williams and Travis Hunter, the one-time Jackson State DB (announced transfer to Colorado) says that Florida State (where Williams signed, already was trying to recruit him before he hit the transfer portal:
Madison County defensive back is Maryland bound
On the second day of the early signing period, Jonathan Akins signed with Maryland, a decision he said is a dream come true for him.
Seminole trio gives back to the community that helped raise them
James Coleman, Pat Watkins, and Amari Gainer all played high school football in Tallahassee. All three went on to play at Florida State, and all three continue to give back to the city that made them.
dukebasketballreport.com
Santa Dropped By Florida State And... Well...
You may have seen this already, but if not, it’s pretty amazing, and not in a good way. Someone down in Tallahassee had the bright idea of having Santa Claus sing the national anthem. That might have worked if Santa Claus was a really good singer, but this particular...
franklincounty.news
Unearthed deposit check hoists Anchor
Cleaning my garage (as you do when you have COVID and no place to go), I unearthed mail my parents forwarded me after I left Tallahassee over 20 years ago. Judging by the postmark, it was sent shortly after my FSU film school graduation, when I was living in Los Angeles working as an intern on EdTV.
Georgia State Senator Dean Burke resigns. Here’s why
State Sen. Dean Burke, R-Bainbridge, resigned his legislative seat Thursday to take a job as chief medical officer at the Georgia Department of Community Health. Burke’s resignation less than two months after he won reelection was among several leadership changes in the administration of Gov. Brian Kemp the governor announced Thursday.
Valdosta, Rickards pick up wins on day two of the Capital City Holiday Classic
Valdosta, Rickards pick up wins on day two of the Capital City Holiday Classic
fosterfollynews.net
Justin Travor Harrison of Marianna, Florida Arrested by Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office on Charges of Concealed Firearm
On Friday, Dec. 16, around 9:30 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle just south of Marianna. The front seat passenger, Justin Travor Harrison, told deputies that he held a Security Class D License issued by the Florida Department of Agriculture. A search of the vehicle was done,...
WCTV
Tallahassee Burger King remained open after shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police continue to investigate a shooting at the intersection of Magnolia Drive and East Park Avenue that sent one man to the hospital last Saturday. During the shooting, a bullet flew through a lower glass window of the Burger King located on the corner of...
WCTV
Tallahassee couple adopts foster kids just in time for Christmas
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A gift of a lifetime, one lucky family finalized their adoption of not one, but two children just in time for the holiday. Not a dry eye in the that courtroom on Friday, as the family shared why this Christmas will forever be something they cherish.
